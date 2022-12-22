Holiday basketball updates from Wednesday

Here’s a look at some of the holiday basketball events from across the state with a list of scores at the bottom of the file.
Peachtree Corners Christmas Classic at Wesleyan School – Peachtree Corners December 19-21
Wesleyan 44, Stephenson 42
Josh Kavel scored 21 points with five rebounds, two steals and five assists to lead host Wesleyan past Stephenson. James McGriff added 19 points with nine rebounds and Derwin Hodge scored two points with three rebounds one assists and eight blocks for Wesleyan.
Tre Winters scored 19 points to lead Adairsville past Greene County. Stephen Miller finished with 13 points to lead Greene County.
Eagle’s Landing Christian 69, Oglethorpe County 67
Aaron Johnson led ELCA with 19 points and Javaun Pittard scored 21 points to pace Oglethorpe County.
North Cobb Christian 57, Blessed Trinity 56
North Cobb’s Damone Pellitt scored 23 points to lead the Warriors and Ty Harpring led Blessed Trinity with 23 points.
St. Francis Holiday Showcase at St. Francis – Milton December 21-22
St. Francis 77, Valor Christian 71
Reynolds Escher scored 22 points with six rebounds, Blake Thompson added 20 points with four rebounds and Cameron Robinson finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four steals to lead St. Francis.
Cedar Grove 56, Creekside Christian 51
In other boys games – Kell beat Calvary Christian 67-65 in the Tarkanian Classic. … In the City of Palms tournament, Paul VI (VA) beat Wheeler 63-61. … Newton beat Vashon (MO) 60-50 in the City of Palms tournament and Stephon Castle led with 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Marcus Whitlock added 16 points, four rebounds and four steals for Newton. … Centennial beat Druid Hills 67-66 led by Carter Wit, who scored the go-ahead basket and a free throw with seven seconds left. Wit finished with 17 points and KJ Garris and Jonah Hibbert each scored 16 points. …
In other girls games — Hebron Christian beat Carroll County (VA) 75-45 to move to 11-0 on the season. … Buford moved past North Forsyth after trailing 14-9 at the end of the first quarter. The Wolves took control with an 16-4 effort in the third quarter to help put the game away. … Lumpkin County defeated Central Gwinnett 77-49 in the Kelly King Holiday Classic. … Mary Persons enjoyed a 50-49 victory over Upson-Lee in the Mary Persons Christmas Tournament. …
See the score list below
Boys
Arlington Christian 54, Weber 53
Brookwood 76, Central Gwinnett 45
Brunswick 72, Hagerty 68
Cedar Grove 56, Creekside Christian Academy, GA 51
Centennial 67, Druid Hills 66
Dooly County 58, Turner County 53
Eagle’s Landing Christian 69, Oglethorpe County 67
FSUHS 82, Gainesville 55
Glynn Academy 63, Taylor County 28
Greater Atlanta Christian 67, Lucy Beckham 62
Greenbrier 84, Aquinas 50
Harrison 44, Walker 43
Hebron Christian 66, Whitefield Academy 56
Hiram 67, Dutch Fork, SC 49
Jonesboro 50, Lexington 46
Jordan Christian 70, McIntosh County Academy 41
Kell 67, Calvary Christian 65
King’s Ridge 39, Dalton 25
Lakeside-Evans 82, South Aiken, SC 62
Lakeview Academy 60, Rabun County 59
Lee County 59, Baldwin 38
Lovejoy 77, Mary Persons 61
Madison County 74, Pendleton 60
Mt. Pisgah Christian 81, Grace Christian 44
New Hampstead 73, Perry 56
Newton 60, Vashon 50
Park Crossing 59, Dougherty 51
Paul VI 63, Wheeler 61
Ridgeland 56, Trion 50
Roswell 55, Cherokee Bluff 52
Shaw 60, Columbus 39
South Atlanta 66, Southside 45
Union Grove 67, Arabia Mountain 52
Valdosta 57, Rickards, FL 24
Ware County 74, Northeast-Macon 62
Westover 66, Hillgrove 55
White County 51, Winter Park 39
Woodward Academy 59, Salem 50
Girls
Brunswick 66, Military Magnet 58
Buford 51, North Forsyth 38
Calhoun 60, Northwest Whitfield 37
Cross Creek 73, Aiken, SC 21
Elbert County 51, Southwest DeKalb 48
Gainesville 85, Bryant 33
Hardaway 52, Spencer 30
Hebron Christian 75, Carroll County 45
King’s Fork 64, Peachtree Ridge 60
LaFayette 46, Columbia 33
Lake Norman 60, Westminster 45
Lake Oconee Academy 60, Mt. de Sales 12
Langston Hughes 102, Lithonia 26
Lumpkin County 77, Central Gwinnett 49
Mary Persons 50, Upson-Lee 49
McMinn County 65, Murray County 47
Milton 60, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 29
Mt. Pisgah Christian 54, Spalding 46
Norcross 68, Grovetown 13
Peach County 52, Perry 32
Shaw 53, Columbus 32
South Effingham 48, Glynn Academy 34
South Gwinnett 64, New Faith 45
Trinity Christian 49, West Florida 14
Trion 60, Silverdale Academy 37
White County 48, Easley 30
Winter Park FL 45, Lovett 39
