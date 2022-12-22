Holiday basketball updates from Wednesday

Tre Winters scored 19 points to lead Adairsville past Greene County. Stephen Miller finished with 13 points to lead Greene County.

Eagle’s Landing Christian 69, Oglethorpe County 67

Aaron Johnson led ELCA with 19 points and Javaun Pittard scored 21 points to pace Oglethorpe County.

North Cobb Christian 57, Blessed Trinity 56

North Cobb’s Damone Pellitt scored 23 points to lead the Warriors and Ty Harpring led Blessed Trinity with 23 points.

St. Francis Holiday Showcase at St. Francis – Milton December 21-22

St. Francis 77, Valor Christian 71

Reynolds Escher scored 22 points with six rebounds, Blake Thompson added 20 points with four rebounds and Cameron Robinson finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and four steals to lead St. Francis.

Cedar Grove 56, Creekside Christian 51

In other boys games – Kell beat Calvary Christian 67-65 in the Tarkanian Classic. … In the City of Palms tournament, Paul VI (VA) beat Wheeler 63-61. … Newton beat Vashon (MO) 60-50 in the City of Palms tournament and Stephon Castle led with 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Marcus Whitlock added 16 points, four rebounds and four steals for Newton. … Centennial beat Druid Hills 67-66 led by Carter Wit, who scored the go-ahead basket and a free throw with seven seconds left. Wit finished with 17 points and KJ Garris and Jonah Hibbert each scored 16 points. …

In other girls games — Hebron Christian beat Carroll County (VA) 75-45 to move to 11-0 on the season. … Buford moved past North Forsyth after trailing 14-9 at the end of the first quarter. The Wolves took control with an 16-4 effort in the third quarter to help put the game away. … Lumpkin County defeated Central Gwinnett 77-49 in the Kelly King Holiday Classic. … Mary Persons enjoyed a 50-49 victory over Upson-Lee in the Mary Persons Christmas Tournament. …

Boys

Adairsville 56, Greene County 54

Arlington Christian 54, Weber 53

Brookwood 76, Central Gwinnett 45

Brunswick 72, Hagerty 68

Cedar Grove 56, Creekside Christian Academy, GA 51

Centennial 67, Druid Hills 66

Dooly County 58, Turner County 53

Eagle’s Landing Christian 69, Oglethorpe County 67

FSUHS 82, Gainesville 55

Glynn Academy 63, Taylor County 28

Greater Atlanta Christian 67, Lucy Beckham 62

Greenbrier 84, Aquinas 50

Harrison 44, Walker 43

Hebron Christian 66, Whitefield Academy 56

Hiram 67, Dutch Fork, SC 49

Jonesboro 50, Lexington 46

Jordan Christian 70, McIntosh County Academy 41

Kell 67, Calvary Christian 65

King’s Ridge 39, Dalton 25

Lakeside-Evans 82, South Aiken, SC 62

Lakeview Academy 60, Rabun County 59

Lee County 59, Baldwin 38

Lovejoy 77, Mary Persons 61

Madison County 74, Pendleton 60

Mt. Pisgah Christian 81, Grace Christian 44

New Hampstead 73, Perry 56

Newton 60, Vashon 50

Park Crossing 59, Dougherty 51

Paul VI 63, Wheeler 61

Ridgeland 56, Trion 50

Roswell 55, Cherokee Bluff 52

Shaw 60, Columbus 39

South Atlanta 66, Southside 45

Union Grove 67, Arabia Mountain 52

Valdosta 57, Rickards, FL 24

Ware County 74, Northeast-Macon 62

Westover 66, Hillgrove 55

White County 51, Winter Park 39

Woodward Academy 59, Salem 50

Girls

Brunswick 66, Military Magnet 58

Buford 51, North Forsyth 38

Calhoun 60, Northwest Whitfield 37

Cross Creek 73, Aiken, SC 21

Elbert County 51, Southwest DeKalb 48

Gainesville 85, Bryant 33

Hardaway 52, Spencer 30

Hebron Christian 75, Carroll County 45

King’s Fork 64, Peachtree Ridge 60

LaFayette 46, Columbia 33

Lake Norman 60, Westminster 45

Lake Oconee Academy 60, Mt. de Sales 12

Langston Hughes 102, Lithonia 26

Lumpkin County 77, Central Gwinnett 49

Mary Persons 50, Upson-Lee 49

McMinn County 65, Murray County 47

Milton 60, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 29

Mt. Pisgah Christian 54, Spalding 46

Norcross 68, Grovetown 13

Peach County 52, Perry 32

Shaw 53, Columbus 32

South Effingham 48, Glynn Academy 34

South Gwinnett 64, New Faith 45

Trinity Christian 49, West Florida 14

Trion 60, Silverdale Academy 37

White County 48, Easley 30

Winter Park FL 45, Lovett 39