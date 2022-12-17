Holiday basketball updates from Friday

After weathering a 25-23 halftime deficit, Creekview overtook the lead to move past Denmark. Keinan McDarlande scored 20 points, Griffin Latimer scored 16 points and Will Kline scored 12 points to lead Creekview.

Lambert 51, Cambridge 50

Stephen Hall scored 23 points and Niko Wilson scored 15 points – 13 points in the second half – to lead host Lambert past Cambridge.

Mill Creek 70, Lanier 58

Nate Eroh and Stephen Akwiwu each scored 14 points to lead Mill Creek past Lanier. Eroh adde 11 rebound, two assists and three steals, Akwiwu had eight rebounds with three assists and two steals. John McIntyre had 11 points with four rebounds with two steals and two assists.

War Eagle Basketball Classic -- Woodward Academy College Park December 16-17, 2022

Friday, Dec. 16

(Paget Gym)

LaGrange 53, Cedar Grove 36 (G)

Ta’Niya Taylor scored 14 points, Payton Swint scored 13 points and Corriah Willians scored 10 points to lead LaGrange to victory. Miracle Howard scored 12 points and Natalie Loyd scored 10 points for Cedar Grove.

Hebron Christian 65, North Clayton 44 (B)

Mataj Glover (15 points), Jelani Mason (12), Tace Wilhite (11) and Justin Bartleson (9) paced Hebron to victory. North Clayton was led by Brandon Battle (24 points), Latrelle Eaglin (8) and Emmanuel Udom (6).

Trinity Christian 66, Cedar Grove 63 (B)

Ernesto Almonte (22 points), Sam Smith (20) and Alex Pissis (13) led Trinity Christian in scoring.

Woodward Academy 78, Newton 33 (G)

Kameron Herring scored 20 points with three rebounds, two blocks and three steals to lead host Woodward past Newton. Lauryn Dennis-Cooper scored 16 points, Sara Lewis added 13 points, Delaney Cooper scored eight points, Clarke Falconer had seven points and Chaniah Ross added four points with three rebounds and two steals. Newton’s Tania Bailey scored 13 points and Zoey Jackson had 10 points.

Woodward Academy 65, Oxford (MS) 42 (B)

Brandon Peters scored 10 points with six rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead host Wodoward. Deke Cooper added 10 points, Miles Harvey had nine points, Devin Jones and Payton Waites had seven points, and Zac Foster scored six points for Woodward.

(Champions Gym)

Creekside 85, Calhoun City (MS) 58 (B)

Creekside led 50-26 at the half and 65-45 entering the fourth quarter on the way to victory over Calhoun City.

Riverdale 66, North Atlanta 53 (B)

Tri-Cities 57, North Clayton 38 (G)

Tia McGee (19 points), Paris Shelton (11) and Alyssa Bandele and Constance Lawson (10) led Tri-Cities in scoring. Kayla Kennedy scored 17 points for North Clayton.

Oxford (AL) 55, Southwest Atlanta Christian 38 (B)

War Lodge Invitational -- Sequoyah High School Canton, GA December 16-17, 2022

Friday, Dec. 16th

War Lodge (Main Gym)

Etowah 56, Lithia Springs 40 (G)

Etowah led 19-9 after the first quarter and 37-17 at the half to open the War Lodge Invitational’s Main Gym schedule.

Parkview 64, Sequoyah 55 (B)

Jacob Wilkins scored 22 points to lead Parkview over Sequoyah. The Panthers trailed 22-10 after the first quarter and 35-25 at the half. Parkview took advantage after Sequoyah’s Preston Parker left the game early in the third quarter and retook the lead 44-38 entering the fourth quarter.

Sequoyah 49, Kankakee 28 (G)

Sequoyah weathered a tie game (11) at the half and pulled away in the second half.

North Cobb 66, South Forsyth 61 (B)

East Gym (Aux)

Woodstock vs. Grayson (G)

Furtah Prep 54, Stephens Academy 50 (B)

North Paulding 44, Pebblebrook 32 (G)

Dean Rusk (Middle School)

St. Andrews 66, Centennial 54 (B)

Grovetown 55, Forsyth Central 27 (G)

Maynard Jackson 89, Trinity Prep 46 (B)

7 Hills Rome Rotary Club Christmas Tournament -- Armuchee High School Rome December 16-20, 2022

Boys

Chattooga 63, Pepperell 34

Chattooga led 12-7 after the first quarter and 26-15 at the half. The Indians took control in the third quarter, outsourcing Pepperell 21-4 to put the game away.

Rome 61, Coosa 24

Girls

Darlington 61, Pepperell 40

Darlington led 15-6 after the first quarter to beat Pepperell.

Unity Christian 38, Coosa 34

In other boys events – Johnson-Savannah trailed 9-7 after the first quarter and 21-18 at the half on the way to a 47-39 victory over Hilton Head Prep (SC) in the Savannah Holiday Tournament. … Morrow defeated Veterans 68-65 in the Bear Brawl at Houston County. … Windsor Forest led 19-11 after the first quarter and 32-23 at the half on the way to a 59-56 victory over New Hampstead in the Savannah Holiday Classic. … Drew Charter led 21-7 after the first quarter and 35-16 at the half on the way to a 60-48 victory over Walker. … South Effingham beat Islands 62-40 in the Savannah Holiday Classic after leading 25-17 at the half. … Savannah led 22-15 after the first quarter and weathered a 26-19 run in the fourth quarter to beat McIntosh County Academy 72-65 in the Holiday Classic. … Langston Hughes outlasted a 14-12 run in the fourth quarter to beat East Coweta 55-54.

In other girls events – Veronaye Charlton scored 20 points, Jania Akins scored 14 points and Mariyah Valrie added 11 points to lead Norcross over Discovery 79-5. … Howard beat Telfair County 59-24 in the Bear Brawl at Houston County after leading 15-2 entering the second quarter and 33-12 at the half. … Host Houston County outlasted Bleckley County 37-32. … Veterans enjoyed a 19-4 lead after the first quarter on the way to a 65-29 victory over Morrow. … Lovejoy led 15-2 after the first quarter and 37-11 at the half in a 66-38 romp of Banneker. … Lumpkin County outlasted Pickens 59-56 after leading 15-13 at the end of the first quarter. … Starr’s Mill beat crosstown rival McIntosh 47-35 after trailing 24-19 at the half. The Panthers outscored McIntosh 21-4 in the fourth quarter to take control.

See the Friday score list below.

Boys

Adairsville 54, Sonoraville 52

Alexander 57, Newnan 39

Baldwin 57, Spalding 54

Booker T Washington 71, Harris County 56

Cairo 51, Thomas County Central 46

Calhoun 79, Seminole County 62

Camden County 38, Glynn Academy 37

Cartersville 64, Mt. Zion, Carroll 51

Carver-Columbus 80, Drew 34

Chattahoochee County 67, Schley County 27

Clinch County 80, Highland Christian 38

Columbia 96, Towers 32

Creekside 85, Calhoun City 58

Creekview 55, Denmark 49

Dacula 61, North Forsyth 52

Dalton 68, Ringgold 48

Drew Charter 60, Walker 48

Dublin 65, Peach County 27

Eagle’s Landing 74, Locust Grove 36

Eagle’s Landing Christian 64, Redan 60

East Laurens 73, Johnson County 52

Galloway School 77, St. Mary’s 30

Gordon Central 66, Haralson County 63

Hebron Christian 65, North Clayton 44

Heritage-Conyers 69, Loganville 49

Jenkins County 56, Screven County 33

Johnson-Savannah 47, Hilton Head, S.C. 39

Lake Highlands 76, Newton 68

Lakeside-Evans 61, Greenbrier 57

Laney 61, Glenn Hills 27

Langston Hughes 55, East Coweta 54

Lovejoy 53, Banneker 32

Macon County 68, Greenville 60

Manchester 67, Marion County 36

Mary Persons 76, Lamar County 64

McIntosh 52, Starr’s Mill 50

Miller County 59, Early County 57

Mitchell County 49, Terrell County 47

Morrow 68, Veterans 65

Norcross 72, Discovery 49

North Hall 77, Johnson-Gainesville 32

North Oconee 39, Fairfield Central, SC 38

Northside-Columbus 59, Shaw 49

Oxford, AL. 55, Southwest Atlanta Christian 38

Peachtree Ridge 62, North Gwinnett 51

Pickens 65, Lumpkin County 48

Portal 69, Bryan County 49

Putnam County 65, Butler 60

Riverdale 66, North Atlanta 53

Rockdale County 61, Stockbridge 55

Savannah 72, McIntosh County Academy 65

Seckinger 71, Cedar Shoals 66

South Aiken, SC 64, Richmond Academy 47

South Effingham 62, Islands 40

Spencer 88, Rutland 57

Sports Leadership 77, Woodville-Tompkins 40

St. Andrews 66, Centennial 54

Stephenson 56, Druid Hills 54

Temple 64, Villa Rica 53

Tift County 37, Sumter County 23

Trinity Christian 66, Cedar Grove 63

Ware County 65, Fitzgerald 64

West Forsyth 76, Johns Creek 51

West Laurens 61, Westside-Macon 59

White County 72, Gilmer 66

Windsor Forest 59, New Hampstead 56

Woodward Academy 65, Oxford, AL. 42

Girls

Academy For Classical Education 50, Jordan 44

Arabia Mountain 71, Jonesboro 43

Armuchee 41, Woodland-Cartersville 21

Baldwin 63, Spalding 33

Bradwell Institute 59, Coffee 29

Butler 41, Putnam County 29

Cherokee Bluff 64, East Hall 39

Chestatee 59, East Forsyth 46

Darlington 61, Pepperell 40

Etowah 56, Lithia Springs 40

Georgia Military 27, Jasper County 25

Griffin 77, Perry 33

Hapeville Charter 54, Miller Grove 37

Hardaway 58, Kendrick 7

Hawkinsville 45, Treutlen 43

Hilton Head Christian 69, Woodville-Tompkins 55

Howard 59, Telfair County 24

Jackson 47, Alcovy 44

Jefferson 57, Winder-Barrow 29

Jenkins County 34, Screven County 32

KIPP Atlanta Charter 61, Therrell 21

LaGrange 53, Cedar Grove 36

Langston Hughes 74, East Coweta 24

Long County 49, Wayne County 36

Lovejoy 66, Banneker 38

Lumpkin County 59, Pickens 56

Manchester 61, Marion County 33

Montgomery County 62, Wheeler County 22

New Manchester 66, Temple 22

Norcross 79, Discovery 5

Peach County 50, Dublin 45

Peachtree Ridge 46, North Gwinnett 28

Randolph-Clay 60, Quitman County 14

Rockdale County 63, Stockbridge 56

Seminole County 61, Calhoun County 38

Starr’s Mill 47, McIntosh 35

Stephens County 57, West Hall 15

Swainsboro 80, Wilkinson County 17

Taylor County 74, Crawford County 25

Thomas County Central 60, Cairo 18

Thomson 59, Westside-Augusta 19

Union County 48, Fannin County 45

Union Grove 56, Dutchtown 43

Valdosta 62, Lanier 28

Veterans 65, Morrow 29

Vidalia 60, Pierce County 44

Ware County 56, Fitzgerald 24

West Laurens 41, Westside-Macon 26

White County 63, Gilmer 20

Windsor Forest 33, Jenkins 32

Woodward Academy 78, Newton 33