High school football scores from Week 7

Thursday
Alcovy 14, Morrow 13
Chamblee 35, M. L. King 28
Hapeville 20, Stephenson 13
LaGrange 42, Riverdale 0
Liberty County 41, Groves 0
Norcross 41, Duluth 14
Rutland 21, Southwest 14
Savannah Country Day 65, Beach 6
South Atlanta 16, KIPP Atlanta Charter 14
Friday
ACE Charter 49, Kendrick 0
Adairsville 44, LaFayette 14
Alpharetta 48, Sprayberry 23
Appling County 17, Pierce County 14
Aquinas 28, Lincoln County 21
Archer 34, Brookwood 6
Armuchee 27, Chattooga 20
Bacon County 42, East Laurens 8
Bainbridge 42, Brooks County 0
Baldwin 20, Howard 19
Banneker 20, Tri-Cities 13
Benedictine 39, New Hampstead 31
Berkmar 22, Discovery 6
Bleckley County 49, Westfield School 13
Bowdon 55, St. Francis 7
Bremen 37, Ringgold 20
Brunswick 42, Grovetown 0
Bryan County 42, Montgomery County 0
Buford 43, Collins Hill 0
Burke County 37, Wayne County 32
Cairo 38, Shaw 0
Callaway 33, Columbia 29
Calvary Day 56, Johnson-Savannah 0
Cartersville 21, Calhoun 17
Carver-Columbus 40, Columbus 0
Cass 42, Woodland-Cartersville 12
Centennial 33, Chattahoochee 28
Central-Carroll 35, Cedartown 21
Chapel Hill 18, Jackson-Atlanta 16
Cherokee Bluff 36, Cedar Shoals 23
Colquitt County 56, Lincoln, FL 16
Commerce 28, First Presbyterian 14
Cook 40, Sumter County 14
Creekside 21, Mays 20
Creekview 23, Etowah 9
Crisp County 38, Dougherty 12
Darlington 49, Coosa 7
Dooly County 21, Wheeler County 17
Douglass 17, Jackson 6
Dublin 41, Charlton County 7
Dutchtown 27, Union Grove 3
East Forsyth 42, East Hall 0
East Jackson 41, Banks County 0
East Paulding 36, Newnan 17
Eastside 56, Loganville 14
Effingham County 42, Glynn Academy 3
Elbert County 45, Mt. Vernon 40
Emanuel County Institute 42, Jefferson County 8
Evans 16, Lakeside-Evans 15
Flowery Branch 41, Clarke Central 38
Forest Park 10, Rockdale County 7
Gainesville 35, Lanier 0
Gilmer 35, West Hall 6
Gordon Lee 22, Coahulla Creek 21
Gray Collegiate Academy 56, Portal 35
Greater Atlanta Christian 30, Cambridge 3
Greene County 47, Towns County 0
Habersham Central 34, Jackson County 27
Hancock Central 14, Glascock County 7
Haralson County 42, Gordon Central 14
Harlem 43, Cross Creek 6
Harris County 28, Sandy Creek 19
Hart County 40, Franklin County 14
Hephzibah 34, Salem 0
Heritage-Catoosa 49, Southeast Whitfield 13
Hiram 49, Dalton 39
Hughes 56, Alexander 0
Jeff Davis 29, Berrien 15
Jefferson 44, Winder-Barrow 0
Johnson County 47, Georgia Military 16
Johnson-Gainesville 20, Lakeside-DeKalb 17
Jones County 48, Eagle’s Landing 15
King’s Academy, GA 32, Walker 21
Lake Oconee Academy 42, Crawford County 14
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 21, Ridgeland 9
Lamar County 46, Pike County 0
Laney 37, Washington County 26
Lassiter 24, Johns Creek 2
Lee County 44, Houston County 35
Loganville Christian 43, Athens Christian 0
Luella 27, Lovett 22
Lumpkin County 30, Wesleyan 21
Madison County 48, Chestatee 15
Manchester 18, Macon County 7
Marion County 50, Central-Talbotton 18
Marist 45, Dunwoody 7
Mary Persons 45, Prince Avenue 28
McDonough 27, Woodland-Stockbridge 19
McIntosh 35, Heard County 14
McIntosh County Academy 52, Atkinson County 0
McNair 50, Landmark Christian 7
Mill Creek 47, Central Gwinnett 7
Miller Grove 34, Southwest DeKalb 12
Morgan County 56, Richmond Academy 7
Mountain View 23, Dacula 6
Mt. Paran Christian 17, B.E.S.T. Academy 6
Mt. Pisgah Christian 31, Mt. Zion, Carroll 21
Mundy’s Mill 36, Jonesboro 28
Newton 31, Grayson 27
North Atlanta 31, St. Pius X 8
North Gwinnett 49, Meadowcreek 14
North Murray 48, Murray County 6
North Oconee 52, North Hall 7
North Springs 28, Northview 6
Northeast 57, Central-Macon 0
Northside-Warner Robins 35, Tift County 34
Northwest Whitfield 21, Sonoraville 20
Oconee County 29, Hebron Christian 21
Pace Academy 27, Hampton 6
Parkview 34, South Gwinnett 20
Peach County 36, Carver-Atlanta 18
Pelham 40, Lanier County 23
Perry 55, Westside-Macon 14
Providence Christian 36, King’s Ridge 7
Putnam County 28, Westside-Augusta 15
Rabun County 42, Fellowship Christian 28
Randolph-Clay 14, Miller County 6
Redan 41, Towers 16
Riverwood 27, South Cobb 20
Rockmart 45, Model 14
Rome 59, Woodstock 7
Roswell 29, Blessed Trinity 19
Savannah Christian 42, Long County 32
Schley County 56, Chattahoochee County 7
Seckinger 43, Oglethorpe County 22
Seminole County 48, Baconton Charter 6
Sequoyah 35, River Ridge 28
Shiloh 42, Apalachee 13
South Effingham 21, Screven County 0
South Paulding 21, Paulding County 0
Southeast Bulloch 30, Islands 7
Spencer 61, Jordan 14
Stephens County 38, Monroe Area 7
Stockbridge 69, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Swainsboro 26, Irwin County 0
Tattnall County 27, Windsor Forest 0
Taylor County 28, Greenville 8
Telfair County 35, Hawkinsville 13
Temple 40, Midtown 7
Terrell County 25, Mitchell County 0
Thomas County Central 52, Veterans 0
Thomasville 34, Monroe 14
Thomson 56, Josey 7
Toombs County 42, Brantley County 0
Trinity Christian 17, Starr’s Mill 10
Trion 28, Dade County 21
Troup County 62, North Clayton 28
Tucker 48, Decatur 39
Villa Rica 37, Lithia Springs 34
Walton 44, North Paulding 24
Warner Robins 28, Ola 27
Washington-Wilkes 34, Warren County 0
Westminster 9, Holy Innocents’ 3
White County 24, Dawson County 14
Whitefield Academy 29, Brookstone 6
Whitewater 47, Fayette County 3
Wilcox County 39, Treutlen 36
Wilkinson County 49, Twiggs County 0
Woodward Academy 31, Lovejoy 7
Worth County 40, Dodge County 34
