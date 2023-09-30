High school football scores from Week 7

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
19 minutes ago
X

Thursday

Alcovy 14, Morrow 13

Chamblee 35, M. L. King 28

Hapeville 20, Stephenson 13

LaGrange 42, Riverdale 0

Liberty County 41, Groves 0

Norcross 41, Duluth 14

Rutland 21, Southwest 14

Savannah Country Day 65, Beach 6

South Atlanta 16, KIPP Atlanta Charter 14

Friday

ACE Charter 49, Kendrick 0

Adairsville 44, LaFayette 14

Alpharetta 48, Sprayberry 23

Appling County 17, Pierce County 14

Aquinas 28, Lincoln County 21

Archer 34, Brookwood 6

Armuchee 27, Chattooga 20

Bacon County 42, East Laurens 8

Bainbridge 42, Brooks County 0

Baldwin 20, Howard 19

Banneker 20, Tri-Cities 13

Benedictine 39, New Hampstead 31

Berkmar 22, Discovery 6

Bleckley County 49, Westfield School 13

Bowdon 55, St. Francis 7

Bremen 37, Ringgold 20

Brunswick 42, Grovetown 0

Bryan County 42, Montgomery County 0

Buford 43, Collins Hill 0

Burke County 37, Wayne County 32

Cairo 38, Shaw 0

Callaway 33, Columbia 29

Calvary Day 56, Johnson-Savannah 0

Cartersville 21, Calhoun 17

Carver-Columbus 40, Columbus 0

Cass 42, Woodland-Cartersville 12

Centennial 33, Chattahoochee 28

Central-Carroll 35, Cedartown 21

Chapel Hill 18, Jackson-Atlanta 16

Cherokee Bluff 36, Cedar Shoals 23

Colquitt County 56, Lincoln, FL 16

Commerce 28, First Presbyterian 14

Cook 40, Sumter County 14

Creekside 21, Mays 20

Creekview 23, Etowah 9

Crisp County 38, Dougherty 12

Darlington 49, Coosa 7

Dooly County 21, Wheeler County 17

Douglass 17, Jackson 6

Dublin 41, Charlton County 7

Dutchtown 27, Union Grove 3

East Forsyth 42, East Hall 0

East Jackson 41, Banks County 0

East Paulding 36, Newnan 17

Eastside 56, Loganville 14

Effingham County 42, Glynn Academy 3

Elbert County 45, Mt. Vernon 40

Emanuel County Institute 42, Jefferson County 8

Evans 16, Lakeside-Evans 15

Flowery Branch 41, Clarke Central 38

Forest Park 10, Rockdale County 7

Gainesville 35, Lanier 0

Gilmer 35, West Hall 6

Gordon Lee 22, Coahulla Creek 21

Gray Collegiate Academy 56, Portal 35

Greater Atlanta Christian 30, Cambridge 3

Greene County 47, Towns County 0

Habersham Central 34, Jackson County 27

Hancock Central 14, Glascock County 7

Haralson County 42, Gordon Central 14

Harlem 43, Cross Creek 6

Harris County 28, Sandy Creek 19

Hart County 40, Franklin County 14

Hephzibah 34, Salem 0

Heritage-Catoosa 49, Southeast Whitfield 13

Hiram 49, Dalton 39

Hughes 56, Alexander 0

Jeff Davis 29, Berrien 15

Jefferson 44, Winder-Barrow 0

Johnson County 47, Georgia Military 16

Johnson-Gainesville 20, Lakeside-DeKalb 17

Jones County 48, Eagle’s Landing 15

King’s Academy, GA 32, Walker 21

Lake Oconee Academy 42, Crawford County 14

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 21, Ridgeland 9

Lamar County 46, Pike County 0

Laney 37, Washington County 26

Lassiter 24, Johns Creek 2

Lee County 44, Houston County 35

Loganville Christian 43, Athens Christian 0

Luella 27, Lovett 22

Lumpkin County 30, Wesleyan 21

Madison County 48, Chestatee 15

Manchester 18, Macon County 7

Marion County 50, Central-Talbotton 18

Marist 45, Dunwoody 7

Mary Persons 45, Prince Avenue 28

McDonough 27, Woodland-Stockbridge 19

McIntosh 35, Heard County 14

McIntosh County Academy 52, Atkinson County 0

McNair 50, Landmark Christian 7

Mill Creek 47, Central Gwinnett 7

Miller Grove 34, Southwest DeKalb 12

Morgan County 56, Richmond Academy 7

Mountain View 23, Dacula 6

Mt. Paran Christian 17, B.E.S.T. Academy 6

Mt. Pisgah Christian 31, Mt. Zion, Carroll 21

Mundy’s Mill 36, Jonesboro 28

Newton 31, Grayson 27

North Atlanta 31, St. Pius X 8

North Gwinnett 49, Meadowcreek 14

North Murray 48, Murray County 6

North Oconee 52, North Hall 7

North Springs 28, Northview 6

Northeast 57, Central-Macon 0

Northside-Warner Robins 35, Tift County 34

Northwest Whitfield 21, Sonoraville 20

Oconee County 29, Hebron Christian 21

Pace Academy 27, Hampton 6

Parkview 34, South Gwinnett 20

Peach County 36, Carver-Atlanta 18

Pelham 40, Lanier County 23

Perry 55, Westside-Macon 14

Providence Christian 36, King’s Ridge 7

Putnam County 28, Westside-Augusta 15

Rabun County 42, Fellowship Christian 28

Randolph-Clay 14, Miller County 6

Redan 41, Towers 16

Riverwood 27, South Cobb 20

Rockmart 45, Model 14

Rome 59, Woodstock 7

Roswell 29, Blessed Trinity 19

Savannah Christian 42, Long County 32

Schley County 56, Chattahoochee County 7

Seckinger 43, Oglethorpe County 22

Seminole County 48, Baconton Charter 6

Sequoyah 35, River Ridge 28

Shiloh 42, Apalachee 13

South Effingham 21, Screven County 0

South Paulding 21, Paulding County 0

Southeast Bulloch 30, Islands 7

Spencer 61, Jordan 14

Stephens County 38, Monroe Area 7

Stockbridge 69, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Swainsboro 26, Irwin County 0

Tattnall County 27, Windsor Forest 0

Taylor County 28, Greenville 8

Telfair County 35, Hawkinsville 13

Temple 40, Midtown 7

Terrell County 25, Mitchell County 0

Thomas County Central 52, Veterans 0

Thomasville 34, Monroe 14

Thomson 56, Josey 7

Toombs County 42, Brantley County 0

Trinity Christian 17, Starr’s Mill 10

Trion 28, Dade County 21

Troup County 62, North Clayton 28

Tucker 48, Decatur 39

Villa Rica 37, Lithia Springs 34

Walton 44, North Paulding 24

Warner Robins 28, Ola 27

Washington-Wilkes 34, Warren County 0

Westminster 9, Holy Innocents’ 3

White County 24, Dawson County 14

Whitefield Academy 29, Brookstone 6

Whitewater 47, Fayette County 3

Wilcox County 39, Treutlen 36

Wilkinson County 49, Twiggs County 0

Woodward Academy 31, Lovejoy 7

Worth County 40, Dodge County 34

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

UPDATE
Federal judge sends four Trump defendants back to Fulton County court6h ago

Credit: Tia Mitchell

Biden White House puts up outdoor birthday card, candles for Jimmy Carter
4h ago

Credit: John Spink

TRAVEL ALERT
TSA warns government shutdown could bring long wait times at airports
9h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Fulton County Superio

First Trump co-defendant pleads guilty in Fulton election case
7h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Fulton County Superio

First Trump co-defendant pleads guilty in Fulton election case
7h ago

Credit: AP

Las Vegas police arrest man in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 shooting death
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Chip Saye

Walton 44, North Paulding 24
47m ago
Newton 31, Grayson 27
1h ago
Week 7 Friday night roundups
1h ago
Featured

GHSA expected to approve NIL deals for athletes Monday
14h ago
Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
9h ago
An arrest in death of Tupac Shakur: Key facts about the case and the rapper
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top