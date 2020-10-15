X

High school football schedule for Week 7

High schools | 35 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

Thursday

Lovejoy at Morrow

Whitewater at Griffin

McIntosh at Northside-Columbus

New Manchester at Jackson-Atlanta

Thomas County Central at Monroe

Troup at Kendrick

Fayette County at North Clayton

Cedar Grove at Redan

Washington County at Northeast

Friday

Warner Robins at Camden County

Lee County at Tift County

Newnan at North Paulding

Milton at Alpharetta

Woodstock at Cherokee

Roswell at Etowah

Forsyth Central at Denmark

Lambert at Gainesville

North Forsyth at West Forsyth

Norcross at Berkmar

Duluth at Discovery

Chamblee at Dunwoody

Archer at Meadowcreek

Brookwood at Mountain View

Mill Creek at North Gwinnett

Collins Hill at Peachtree Ridge

Houston County at Veterans

Lee County at Tift County

Bradwell Institute at Glynn Academy

Statesboro at Richmond Hill

Brunswick at South Effingham

Evans at Grovetown

Stockbridge at Heritage-Conyers

Langston Hughes at Westlake

BEST Academy at Lakeside-DeKalb

Tucker at North Atlanta

Rome at Dalton

Alexander at East Paulding

Douglas County at Paulding County

Carrollton at South Paulding

Wheeler at Allatoona

South Cobb at Kell

Kennesaw Mountain at Lassiter

Rabun County at Pope

Osborne at Sprayberry

Cambridge at Centennial

Chattahoochee at Johns Creek

River Ridge at Riverwood

Creekview at Sequoyah

Shiloh at Central Gwinnett

Winder-Barrow at Dacula

Buford at Habersham Central

Salem at Coffee

Houston at Veterans

Starr’s Mill at Northgate

Forest Park at Creekside

Woodward Academy at Jonesboro

Tri-Cities at Mundy’s Mill

Stockbridge at Heritage-Conyers

Pataula Charter at Cross Keys

Lithonia at Decatur

St. Pius X at Southwest DeKalb

Villa Rica at Chapel Hill

North Springs at Grady

Cartersville at Cass

Calhoun at Hiram

Greenbrier at Apalachee

Eastside at Clarke Central

Walnut Grove at Johnson-Gainesville

Cairo at Bainbridge

Westover at Dougherty

LaGrange at Carver-Columbus

Hardaway at Columbus

Shaw at Jordan

Benedictine at Appling County

Groves at Islands

Windsor Forest at Jenkins

Beach at New Hampstead

Rutland at Baldwin

Spalding at Perry

Howard at West Laurens

Luella at Hampton

Riverdale at Mount Zion-Jonesboro

Miller Grove at Arabia Mountain

Hapeville Charter at Marist

Pickens at Cedartown

Northwest Whitfield at Central-Carroll

Ridgeland at Heritage-Catoosa

Trion at Southeast Whitfield

Madison County at Cedar Shoals

East Hall at Jefferson

Chestatee at North Oconee

Vidalia at Tattnall County

Upson-Lee at Americus-Sumter

Jackson at Central-Macon

Mary Persons at Crisp County

Pike County at Peach County

New Hampstead at Beach

Islands at Groves

Savannah at Johnson-Savannah

Liberty County at Southeast Bulloch

Jenkins at Windsor Forest

Harlem at Cross Creek

Hephzibah at Morgan County

Thomson at Richmond Academy

Westminster at Carver-Atlanta

Douglass at Greater Atlanta Christian

Salem at Coffee

Murray County at Coahulla Creek

Sonoraville at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Rockmart at North Murray

Adairsville at Ringgold

Lumpkin County at Gilmer

Cherokee Bluff at West Hall

North Hall at White County

Oconee County at East Jackson

Franklin County at Hart County

Stephens County at Monroe Area

Fitzgerald at Berrien

Early County at Thomasville

Cook at Worth County

Bacon County at Jeff Davis

East Laurens at Swainsboro

Tattnall County at Vidalia

Southwest at Lamar County

Bleckley County at Monticello

Laney at Butler

Westside-Augusta at Josey

Oglethorpe County at Putnam County

Bremen at Darlington

Haralson County at Creekside Christian

Washington at Columbia

Pace at Lovett

Towers at McNair

Model at Coosa

Fannin County at Pepperell

Deerfield-Windsor at Savannah Country Day

Savannah Christian at First Presbyterian

Aquinas at Mount de Sales

Calvary Day at Stratford Academy

Brookwood School at Tattnall Square

Eagle’s Landing Christian at Trinity Christian

Landmark Christian at Brookstone

Whitefield Academy at Heritage School

Prince Avenue Christian at Hebron Christian

George Walton at Holy Innocents'

Loganville Christian at Mount Vernon

Athens Christian at Providence Christian

Athens Academy at Wesleyan

King’s Ridge at Mount Paran

St. Francis at Walker

Lakeview Academy at Fellowship Christian

Cross Keys at Pataula Charter

Pelham at Randolph-Clay

Calhoun County at Seminole County

Miller County at Terrell County

Brooks County at Atkinson County

Turner at Charlton County

Lanier at Irwin County

Bryan County at Claxton

McIntosh County Academy at Emanuel County Institute

Portal at Jenkins County

Metter at Screven County

Telfair County at Johnson County

Dooly County at Montgomery County

Chattahoochee County at Central-Talbotton

Manchester at Marion County

Macon County at Taylor County

Gordon Lee at Bowdon

Armuchee at Mount Zion-Carroll

Trion at Southeast Whitfield

Edmund Burke Academy at Glascock County

Hancock Central at Warren County

Greene County at Commerce

Washington-Wilkes at Social Circle

Lincoln County at Towns County

Saturday

Stone Mountain vs. ML King

Mays vs. Druid Hills

Therrell vs. South Atlanta

Miller County vs. Terrell County

Hawkinsville vs. Dublin

Wilcox County vs. Wheeler County

About the Author

Score Atlanta

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.