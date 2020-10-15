High school football schedule for Week 7

Thursday
Lovejoy at Morrow
Whitewater at Griffin
McIntosh at Northside-Columbus
New Manchester at Jackson-Atlanta
Thomas County Central at Monroe
Troup at Kendrick
Fayette County at North Clayton
Cedar Grove at Redan
Washington County at Northeast
Friday
Warner Robins at Camden County
Lee County at Tift County
Newnan at North Paulding
Milton at Alpharetta
Woodstock at Cherokee
Roswell at Etowah
Forsyth Central at Denmark
Lambert at Gainesville
North Forsyth at West Forsyth
Norcross at Berkmar
Duluth at Discovery
Chamblee at Dunwoody
Archer at Meadowcreek
Brookwood at Mountain View
Mill Creek at North Gwinnett
Collins Hill at Peachtree Ridge
Houston County at Veterans
Lee County at Tift County
Bradwell Institute at Glynn Academy
Statesboro at Richmond Hill
Brunswick at South Effingham
Evans at Grovetown
Stockbridge at Heritage-Conyers
Langston Hughes at Westlake
BEST Academy at Lakeside-DeKalb
Tucker at North Atlanta
Rome at Dalton
Alexander at East Paulding
Douglas County at Paulding County
Carrollton at South Paulding
Wheeler at Allatoona
South Cobb at Kell
Kennesaw Mountain at Lassiter
Rabun County at Pope
Osborne at Sprayberry
Cambridge at Centennial
Chattahoochee at Johns Creek
River Ridge at Riverwood
Creekview at Sequoyah
Shiloh at Central Gwinnett
Winder-Barrow at Dacula
Buford at Habersham Central
Salem at Coffee
Houston at Veterans
Starr’s Mill at Northgate
Forest Park at Creekside
Woodward Academy at Jonesboro
Tri-Cities at Mundy’s Mill
Stockbridge at Heritage-Conyers
Pataula Charter at Cross Keys
Lithonia at Decatur
St. Pius X at Southwest DeKalb
Villa Rica at Chapel Hill
North Springs at Grady
Cartersville at Cass
Calhoun at Hiram
Greenbrier at Apalachee
Eastside at Clarke Central
Walnut Grove at Johnson-Gainesville
Cairo at Bainbridge
Westover at Dougherty
LaGrange at Carver-Columbus
Hardaway at Columbus
Shaw at Jordan
Benedictine at Appling County
Groves at Islands
Windsor Forest at Jenkins
Beach at New Hampstead
Rutland at Baldwin
Spalding at Perry
Howard at West Laurens
Luella at Hampton
Riverdale at Mount Zion-Jonesboro
Miller Grove at Arabia Mountain
Hapeville Charter at Marist
Pickens at Cedartown
Northwest Whitfield at Central-Carroll
Ridgeland at Heritage-Catoosa
Trion at Southeast Whitfield
Madison County at Cedar Shoals
East Hall at Jefferson
Chestatee at North Oconee
Vidalia at Tattnall County
Upson-Lee at Americus-Sumter
Jackson at Central-Macon
Mary Persons at Crisp County
Pike County at Peach County
New Hampstead at Beach
Islands at Groves
Savannah at Johnson-Savannah
Liberty County at Southeast Bulloch
Jenkins at Windsor Forest
Harlem at Cross Creek
Hephzibah at Morgan County
Thomson at Richmond Academy
Westminster at Carver-Atlanta
Douglass at Greater Atlanta Christian
Salem at Coffee
Murray County at Coahulla Creek
Sonoraville at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe
Rockmart at North Murray
Adairsville at Ringgold
Lumpkin County at Gilmer
Cherokee Bluff at West Hall
North Hall at White County
Oconee County at East Jackson
Franklin County at Hart County
Stephens County at Monroe Area
Fitzgerald at Berrien
Early County at Thomasville
Cook at Worth County
Bacon County at Jeff Davis
East Laurens at Swainsboro
Tattnall County at Vidalia
Southwest at Lamar County
Bleckley County at Monticello
Laney at Butler
Westside-Augusta at Josey
Oglethorpe County at Putnam County
Bremen at Darlington
Haralson County at Creekside Christian
Washington at Columbia
Pace at Lovett
Towers at McNair
Model at Coosa
Fannin County at Pepperell
Deerfield-Windsor at Savannah Country Day
Savannah Christian at First Presbyterian
Aquinas at Mount de Sales
Calvary Day at Stratford Academy
Brookwood School at Tattnall Square
Eagle’s Landing Christian at Trinity Christian
Landmark Christian at Brookstone
Whitefield Academy at Heritage School
Prince Avenue Christian at Hebron Christian
George Walton at Holy Innocents'
Loganville Christian at Mount Vernon
Athens Christian at Providence Christian
Athens Academy at Wesleyan
King’s Ridge at Mount Paran
St. Francis at Walker
Lakeview Academy at Fellowship Christian
Cross Keys at Pataula Charter
Pelham at Randolph-Clay
Calhoun County at Seminole County
Miller County at Terrell County
Brooks County at Atkinson County
Turner at Charlton County
Lanier at Irwin County
Bryan County at Claxton
McIntosh County Academy at Emanuel County Institute
Portal at Jenkins County
Metter at Screven County
Telfair County at Johnson County
Dooly County at Montgomery County
Chattahoochee County at Central-Talbotton
Manchester at Marion County
Macon County at Taylor County
Gordon Lee at Bowdon
Armuchee at Mount Zion-Carroll
Trion at Southeast Whitfield
Edmund Burke Academy at Glascock County
Hancock Central at Warren County
Greene County at Commerce
Washington-Wilkes at Social Circle
Lincoln County at Towns County
Saturday
Stone Mountain vs. ML King
Mays vs. Druid Hills
Therrell vs. South Atlanta
Miller County vs. Terrell County
Hawkinsville vs. Dublin
Wilcox County vs. Wheeler County
About the Author