High school football schedule for Week 2

The situation with rapidly rising COVID-19 number has caused cancellations and postponements throughout the state. This schedule reflects the latest updates as of Friday morning. The post will be updated as new cancellations or postponements arise.
Here is the SCOREBOARD for this week powered by Score Atlanta.
Thursday
Jonesboro 35, Eagle’s Landing 7
Monroe 36, Shaw 0
Ringgold 35, Gilmer 15
Windsor Forest 20, Islands 9
Friday
Alexander at Lithia Springs
Alpharetta at Hoover, AL
Apalachee at Habersham Central
Arabia Mountain at M. L. King
Athens Academy at Charlotte Country Day, NC
Augusta Christian at Richmond Academy
B.E.S.T. Academy at North Clayton
Bacon County at Long County
Bainbridge at Coffee
Baldwin at Washington County (canceled)
Banneker at Denmark
Bartram Trail, Fla. at Ware County (canceled)
Berrien at Lanier County (canceled)
Bethlehem Christian at Loganville Christian
Blountstown F.L. at Seminole County
Bradwell Institute at Liberty County (canceled)
Brantley County at Southeast Bulloch
Bremen at Bowdon
Brooks County at Cairo (postponed/canceled)
Brunswick at McIntosh County Academy
Bryan County at Lincoln County
Buford at Clarke Central
Calvary Day at Bulloch Academy
Cambridge at South Forsyth (canceled)
Camden County at Glynn Academy
Cartersville at West Forsyth
Carver-Columbus at Spencer
Cass at Adairsville
Cedar Shoals at Oconee County
Chamblee at Lumpkin County
Chapel Hill at Central-Carroll
Chattahoochee County at McNair
Chattooga at Pickens (canceled)
Cherokee at Sequoyah
Chestatee at Cherokee Bluff
Christian Academy, TN. at Prince Avenue
Christopher Columbus, FL. at Benedictine
Clarkston at Berkmar
Clinch County at Appling County
Collins Hill 1, Sprayberry 0
Columbus at Smith Station, AL
Commerce at Union County (canceled)
Coosa at Trion
Copper Basin, TN. at Fannin County (canceled)
Creekside Christian Academy, GA at Mt. Zion, Carroll
Crisp County at Houston County
Cross Creek at Aquinas
Dade County at North Sand Mtn, AL
Dawson County at Flowery Branch
Discovery at Kennesaw Mountain
Dodge County at Dublin
Dutchtown at Tift County
Eagle’s Landing at Jonesboro
Eagle’s Landing Christian at Heritage-Newnan
Eagle’s Landing Christian at Ware County
Early County at Pelham
East Coweta at New Manchester
East Jackson at Jackson County
East Paulding at Campbell
Eastside at Winder-Barrow
Effingham County at Beaufort, S.C.
Emanuel County Institute at Savannah Country Day
Evans at Hephzibah
Fayette County at Whitewater
Fitzgerald at Irwin County
Forsyth Central at Etowah
Franklin County at Banks County
Gainesville at Chattahoochee
Georgia Military at Central-Talbotton
Glascock County at Wheeler County (canceled)
Glenn Hills at Richmond Academy (canceled)
Gordon Central at Northwest Whitfield
Greater Atlanta Christian at Lovett
Griffin at Lowndes
Groves at Josey (canceled)
Grovetown at Thomson
Hampton at McIntosh (canceled)
Hancock Central at Washington-Wilkes
Hapeville at Woodward Academy
Haralson County at Manchester
Hardaway at Sumter County
Harlem at Greenbrier
Harrison at North Forsyth
Hart County at White County
Hawkinsville at Tattnall Square
Hillgrove at Kell
Howard at Southwest
Hughes at Allatoona
Jeff Davis 1, Atkinson County 0
Jefferson at Central Gwinnett
Jefferson County at Swainsboro
Jenkins at Beach
Jenkins County at Telfair County (canceled)
Johns Creek at Carrollton
Johnson County at East Laurens
Jones County at North Gwinnett
Jordan at Randolph-Clay
Kendrick at Dougherty
King’s Ridge at Greene County
LaFayette at Model
LaGrange at Northside-Columbus
Lake Oconee Academy at Pinecrest Academy
Lakeview Academy at Darlington (canceled)
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Gordon Lee
Lamar County at Crawford County
Lambert at Lassiter
Landmark Christian at Christian Heritage
Laney at Jackson
Lanier County at Wheeler County
Lee County at Jackson-Atlanta
Lithonia at South Gwinnett
Madison, FL at Valdosta
Marion County at Terrell County
Marist at Blessed Trinity
McCallie, TN at Calhoun
McDonough at Mary Persons
McEachern at Grayson
Meadowcreek at Heritage-Conyers
Miller County at Deerfield-Windsor
Miller Grove at Lakeside-DeKalb
Mitchell County at Worth County
Morrow at Forest Park
Mt. Pisgah Christian at Mt. Paran Christian
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at Starr’s Mill
New Hampstead at Johnson-Savannah
Newton at Alcovy (canceled)
Norcross at Mill Creek
North Atlanta at Therrell (Great Atlanta Bash)
North Cobb at Milton
North Cobb Christian at Hebron Christian
North Paulding at South Paulding
North Springs at Dunwoody
Northeast at Central-Macon
Northgate at Locust Grove
Ola at North Oconee
Parkview at Mountain View
Paulding County at Hiram
Peach County at Northside-Warner Robins
Pebblebrook at South Cobb
Pepperell at Heard County
Perry at Harris County (canceled)
Pickens at Commerce
Pierce County at Wayne County
Portal at Montgomery County
Providence Christian at Social Circle
Putnam County at Morgan County
Rabun Gap at Rabun County
Redan at Druid Hills
Richmond Hill at Burke County
Ridgeland at Dalton
Ringgold at Gilmer
Ringgold at Heritage-Catoosa
River Ridge at Woodstock
Rockmart at Villa Rica
Roswell at Centennial
Rutland at ACE Charter
Salem at Rockdale County
Screven County at Savannah Christian
South Effingham at Metter
Southeast Whitfield at Coahulla Creek
Southwest DeKalb at Stephenson
Spalding at Union Grove
St. Anne Pacelli at Riverside Military
St. Francis at Athens Christian
St. Pius X at Westminster
Stephens County at North Hall
Stockbridge at Douglas County
Stone Mountain at Tri-Cities
Stratford Academy at George Walton Academy
Strong Rock Christian at Greenville
Tattnall County at Toombs County (canceled)
Taylor County at Pike County
Temple at Villa Rica (canceled)
Thomasville at Thomas County Central
Towns County at Armuchee
Trinity Christian at Mount Vernon, GA
Troup County at Callaway
Tucker at Cedar Grove
Twiggs County at Wilkinson County
Veterans at West Laurens
Walker at Brookstone
Walnut Grove at Monroe Area
Walton at Pope
Warner Robins at Archer
Wesleyan at Decatur
West Hall at East Hall
Westlake at Colquitt County
Westside-Augusta at Warren County
Wheeler at Riverwood
Whitefield Academy at Darlington
Whitefield Academy at Elbert County (canceled)
Wilcox County at Bleckley County
Woodland-Cartersville at Osborne
Woodland-Stockbridge at Luella
Saturday
American Collegiate Academy, FL. at Westover
Brookwood at American Heritage, FL
Christ School, NC at Holy Innocents’
Dooly County at Macon County
Lovejoy at Carver-Atlanta (Great Atlanta Bash)
Pace Academy at Rabun County
Riverdale at Mays (Great Atlanta Bash)