High school football schedule for Week 2

Credit: @PaFootballNews

High School Sports Blog
20 minutes ago

The situation with rapidly rising COVID-19 number has caused cancellations and postponements throughout the state. This schedule reflects the latest updates as of Friday morning. The post will be updated as new cancellations or postponements arise.

Here is the SCOREBOARD for this week powered by Score Atlanta.

Thursday

Jonesboro 35, Eagle’s Landing 7

Monroe 36, Shaw 0

Ringgold 35, Gilmer 15

Windsor Forest 20, Islands 9

Friday

Alexander at Lithia Springs

Alpharetta at Hoover, AL

Apalachee at Habersham Central

Arabia Mountain at M. L. King

Athens Academy at Charlotte Country Day, NC

Augusta Christian at Richmond Academy

B.E.S.T. Academy at North Clayton

Bacon County at Long County

Bainbridge at Coffee

Baldwin at Washington County (canceled)

Banneker at Denmark

Bartram Trail, Fla. at Ware County (canceled)

Berrien at Lanier County (canceled)

Bethlehem Christian at Loganville Christian

Blountstown F.L. at Seminole County

Bradwell Institute at Liberty County (canceled)

Brantley County at Southeast Bulloch

Bremen at Bowdon

Brooks County at Cairo (postponed/canceled)

Brunswick at McIntosh County Academy

Bryan County at Lincoln County

Buford at Clarke Central

Calvary Day at Bulloch Academy

Cambridge at South Forsyth (canceled)

Camden County at Glynn Academy

Cartersville at West Forsyth

Carver-Columbus at Spencer

Cass at Adairsville

Cedar Shoals at Oconee County

Chamblee at Lumpkin County

Chapel Hill at Central-Carroll

Chattahoochee County at McNair

Chattooga at Pickens (canceled)

Cherokee at Sequoyah

Chestatee at Cherokee Bluff

Christian Academy, TN. at Prince Avenue

Christopher Columbus, FL. at Benedictine

Clarkston at Berkmar

Clinch County at Appling County

Collins Hill 1, Sprayberry 0

Columbus at Smith Station, AL

Commerce at Union County (canceled)

Coosa at Trion

Copper Basin, TN. at Fannin County (canceled)

Creekside Christian Academy, GA at Mt. Zion, Carroll

Crisp County at Houston County

Cross Creek at Aquinas

Dade County at North Sand Mtn, AL

Dawson County at Flowery Branch

Discovery at Kennesaw Mountain

Dodge County at Dublin

Dutchtown at Tift County

Eagle’s Landing Christian at Heritage-Newnan

Early County at Pelham

East Coweta at New Manchester

East Jackson at Jackson County

East Paulding at Campbell

Eastside at Winder-Barrow

Effingham County at Beaufort, S.C.

Emanuel County Institute at Savannah Country Day

Evans at Hephzibah

Fayette County at Whitewater

Fitzgerald at Irwin County

Forsyth Central at Etowah

Franklin County at Banks County

Gainesville at Chattahoochee

Georgia Military at Central-Talbotton

Glascock County at Wheeler County (canceled)

Glenn Hills at Richmond Academy (canceled)

Gordon Central at Northwest Whitfield

Greater Atlanta Christian at Lovett

Griffin at Lowndes

Groves at Josey (canceled)

Grovetown at Thomson

Hampton at McIntosh (canceled)

Hancock Central at Washington-Wilkes

Hapeville at Woodward Academy

Haralson County at Manchester

Hardaway at Sumter County

Harlem at Greenbrier

Harrison at North Forsyth

Hart County at White County

Hawkinsville at Tattnall Square

Hillgrove at Kell

Howard at Southwest

Hughes at Allatoona

Jeff Davis 1, Atkinson County 0

Jefferson at Central Gwinnett

Jefferson County at Swainsboro

Jenkins at Beach

Jenkins County at Telfair County (canceled)

Johns Creek at Carrollton

Johnson County at East Laurens

Jones County at North Gwinnett

Jordan at Randolph-Clay

Kendrick at Dougherty

King’s Ridge at Greene County

LaFayette at Model

LaGrange at Northside-Columbus

Lake Oconee Academy at Pinecrest Academy

Lakeview Academy at Darlington (canceled)

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at Gordon Lee

Lamar County at Crawford County

Lambert at Lassiter

Landmark Christian at Christian Heritage

Laney at Jackson

Lanier County at Wheeler County

Lee County at Jackson-Atlanta

Lithonia at South Gwinnett

Madison, FL at Valdosta

Marion County at Terrell County

Marist at Blessed Trinity

McCallie, TN at Calhoun

McDonough at Mary Persons

McEachern at Grayson

Meadowcreek at Heritage-Conyers

Miller County at Deerfield-Windsor

Miller Grove at Lakeside-DeKalb

Mitchell County at Worth County

Morrow at Forest Park

Mt. Pisgah Christian at Mt. Paran Christian

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at Starr’s Mill

New Hampstead at Johnson-Savannah

Newton at Alcovy (canceled)

Norcross at Mill Creek

North Atlanta at Therrell (Great Atlanta Bash)

North Cobb at Milton

North Cobb Christian at Hebron Christian

North Paulding at South Paulding

North Springs at Dunwoody

Northeast at Central-Macon

Northgate at Locust Grove

Ola at North Oconee

Parkview at Mountain View

Paulding County at Hiram

Peach County at Northside-Warner Robins

Pebblebrook at South Cobb

Pepperell at Heard County

Perry at Harris County (canceled)

Pickens at Commerce

Pierce County at Wayne County

Portal at Montgomery County

Providence Christian at Social Circle

Putnam County at Morgan County

Rabun Gap at Rabun County

Redan at Druid Hills

Richmond Hill at Burke County

Ridgeland at Dalton

Ringgold at Heritage-Catoosa

River Ridge at Woodstock

Rockmart at Villa Rica

Roswell at Centennial

Rutland at ACE Charter

Salem at Rockdale County

Screven County at Savannah Christian

South Effingham at Metter

Southeast Whitfield at Coahulla Creek

Southwest DeKalb at Stephenson

Spalding at Union Grove

St. Anne Pacelli at Riverside Military

St. Francis at Athens Christian

St. Pius X at Westminster

Stephens County at North Hall

Stockbridge at Douglas County

Stone Mountain at Tri-Cities

Stratford Academy at George Walton Academy

Strong Rock Christian at Greenville

Tattnall County at Toombs County (canceled)

Taylor County at Pike County

Temple at Villa Rica (canceled)

Thomasville at Thomas County Central

Towns County at Armuchee

Trinity Christian at Mount Vernon, GA

Troup County at Callaway

Tucker at Cedar Grove

Twiggs County at Wilkinson County

Veterans at West Laurens

Walker at Brookstone

Walnut Grove at Monroe Area

Walton at Pope

Warner Robins at Archer

Wesleyan at Decatur

West Hall at East Hall

Westlake at Colquitt County

Westside-Augusta at Warren County

Wheeler at Riverwood

Whitefield Academy at Darlington

Whitefield Academy at Elbert County (canceled)

Wilcox County at Bleckley County

Woodland-Cartersville at Osborne

Woodland-Stockbridge at Luella

Saturday

American Collegiate Academy, FL. at Westover

Brookwood at American Heritage, FL

Christ School, NC at Holy Innocents’

Dooly County at Macon County

Lovejoy at Carver-Atlanta (Great Atlanta Bash)

Pace Academy at Rabun County

Riverdale at Mays (Great Atlanta Bash)

