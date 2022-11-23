High school basketball scores from Tuesday

Boys
Alexander 47, Austin 42
Berrien 59, Irwin County 39
Brookwood 67, Greenbrier 25
Buford 80, Grovetown 56
Chattahoochee 53, Roswell 51
East Laurens 56, West Laurens 49
Eastside 68, Alcovy 53
Fayette County 111, Union Grove 71
Gordon Central 66, Philadelphia Christ. 34
Hart County 56, Monsignor Donovan 55
Jenkins County 53, Battery Creek, SC 33
Johns Creek 77, Seckinger 70
Lakeview Academy 63, Jackson County 48
Lamar County 59, Northgate 57
Lithia Springs 65, Groves 56
McIntosh 61, Cass 45
Mill Creek 57, Marietta 34
Mt. Pisgah Christian 70, Sequoyah 53
New Hampstead 66, Savannah Country Day 61
New Manchester 61, Redan 41
North Cobb Christian 66, Paulding County 65
North Paulding 57, Creekview 50
Oconee County 65, Adairsville 48
Peachtree Ridge 45, Decatur 42
Pope John Paul II 45, Marietta 42
Portal 58, Forest Park 56
Putnam County 68, Northside-Columbus 61
Riverdale 59, Newnan 49
Rockdale County 76, Griffin 66
Russell County, AL 73, Douglass 71
Signal Mountain, Tenn. 73, Coahulla Creek 46
Sonoraville 57, Woodland-Cartersville 33
South Forsyth 57, Northview 44
St. Pius X 64, Red Bank 40
Stephenson 73, Pope 62
Therrell 70, Shaw 62
TL Hanna 75, Tallulah Falls 48
Westover 65, Columbus 47
Westside-Macon 80, Northeast-Macon 58
Woodstock 50, Forsyth Central 49
Girls
Alcovy 45, Eastside 32
Blessed Trinity 54, Riverwood 50
Brookwood 61, Loganville 32
Buford 91, Tallulah Falls 58
Calhoun 67, Jefferson 34
Carver-Columbus 62, Harrison 53
Centennial 53, South Gwinnett 35
Central Gwinnett 55, Cardinal Newman, SC. 50
Central-Macon 38, Veterans 34
Chattahoochee 78, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 11
Christian Heritage 57, Dalton Academy 16
Coahulla Creek 58, Signal Mountain, Tenn. 57
Dacula 72, Northview 12
Dade County 46, Ringgold 39
Deerfield-Windsor 54, Camden County 34
Discovery 37, Shiloh 31
East Hall 56, Stone Mountain 29
Etowah 47, Dutchtown 40
Forest Park 79, Stephenson 36
Gainesville 65, Lee County 12
Greenbrier 63, Butler 56
Greene County 57, Effingham County 45
Hart County 56, Cedar Shoals 45
Heard County 53, East Paulding 33
Hillgrove 64, North Forsyth 52
Hilton Head Christian 62, Calvary Day 42
Jenkins County 39, Pinewood Christian 37
Johns Creek 57, Seckinger 16
Knoxville Catholic 60, St. Pius X 31
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 49, Boyd-Buchanan 43
Lanier 71, Berkmar 15
Locust Grove 54, Drew 11
Lovejoy 54, Union Grove 40
Lumpkin County 47, Sequoyah 36
Mt. Pisgah Christian 52, Newton 44
Mt. Zion, Carroll 33, LaGrange 26
North Paulding 47, Woodstock 31
Peachtree Ridge 46, Tift County 35
Pickens 67, Gilmer 39
Pope 65, Mountain View 31
Rabun Gap 59, Monroe Area 40
Richmond Hill 58, St. Vincents 22
River Ridge 79, North Cobb 40
Riverdale 56, Newnan 50
Rockdale County 86, Chapel Hill 24
RTCA 49, Glascock County 19
Savannah 41, Jenkins 15
Sonoraville 45, Adairsville 41
South Effingham 45, Chestatee 32
South Forsyth 80, Westlake 48
Southwest Georgia Academy 69, Marion County 18
Tattnall Square 72, Georgia Military 16
Taylor County 54, Stratford Academy 39
Trinity Christian 52, Pace Academy 44
Union County 45, Towns County 37
Upson-Lee 64, Winder-Barrow 43
Walnut Grove 64, Arabia Mountain 58
Wayne County 32, Long County 31
Wheeler 53, McIntosh 24
Woodland-Cartersville 42, Ola 36
