High school basketball scores from Tuesday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
33 minutes ago

Boys

Alexander 47, Austin 42

Berrien 59, Irwin County 39

Brookwood 67, Greenbrier 25

Buford 80, Grovetown 56

Chattahoochee 53, Roswell 51

East Laurens 56, West Laurens 49

Eastside 68, Alcovy 53

Fayette County 111, Union Grove 71

Gordon Central 66, Philadelphia Christ. 34

Hart County 56, Monsignor Donovan 55

Jenkins County 53, Battery Creek, SC 33

Johns Creek 77, Seckinger 70

Lakeview Academy 63, Jackson County 48

Lamar County 59, Northgate 57

Lithia Springs 65, Groves 56

McIntosh 61, Cass 45

Mill Creek 57, Marietta 34

Mt. Pisgah Christian 70, Sequoyah 53

New Hampstead 66, Savannah Country Day 61

New Manchester 61, Redan 41

North Cobb Christian 66, Paulding County 65

North Paulding 57, Creekview 50

Oconee County 65, Adairsville 48

Peachtree Ridge 45, Decatur 42

Pope John Paul II 45, Marietta 42

Portal 58, Forest Park 56

Putnam County 68, Northside-Columbus 61

Riverdale 59, Newnan 49

Rockdale County 76, Griffin 66

Russell County, AL 73, Douglass 71

Signal Mountain, Tenn. 73, Coahulla Creek 46

Sonoraville 57, Woodland-Cartersville 33

South Forsyth 57, Northview 44

St. Pius X 64, Red Bank 40

Stephenson 73, Pope 62

Therrell 70, Shaw 62

TL Hanna 75, Tallulah Falls 48

Westover 65, Columbus 47

Westside-Macon 80, Northeast-Macon 58

Woodstock 50, Forsyth Central 49

Girls

Alcovy 45, Eastside 32

Blessed Trinity 54, Riverwood 50

Brookwood 61, Loganville 32

Buford 91, Tallulah Falls 58

Calhoun 67, Jefferson 34

Carver-Columbus 62, Harrison 53

Centennial 53, South Gwinnett 35

Central Gwinnett 55, Cardinal Newman, SC. 50

Central-Macon 38, Veterans 34

Chattahoochee 78, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 11

Christian Heritage 57, Dalton Academy 16

Coahulla Creek 58, Signal Mountain, Tenn. 57

Dacula 72, Northview 12

Dade County 46, Ringgold 39

Deerfield-Windsor 54, Camden County 34

Discovery 37, Shiloh 31

East Hall 56, Stone Mountain 29

Etowah 47, Dutchtown 40

Forest Park 79, Stephenson 36

Gainesville 65, Lee County 12

Greenbrier 63, Butler 56

Greene County 57, Effingham County 45

Hart County 56, Cedar Shoals 45

Heard County 53, East Paulding 33

Hillgrove 64, North Forsyth 52

Hilton Head Christian 62, Calvary Day 42

Jenkins County 39, Pinewood Christian 37

Johns Creek 57, Seckinger 16

Knoxville Catholic 60, St. Pius X 31

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 49, Boyd-Buchanan 43

Lanier 71, Berkmar 15

Locust Grove 54, Drew 11

Lovejoy 54, Union Grove 40

Lumpkin County 47, Sequoyah 36

Mt. Pisgah Christian 52, Newton 44

Mt. Zion, Carroll 33, LaGrange 26

North Paulding 47, Woodstock 31

Peachtree Ridge 46, Tift County 35

Pickens 67, Gilmer 39

Pope 65, Mountain View 31

Rabun Gap 59, Monroe Area 40

Richmond Hill 58, St. Vincents 22

River Ridge 79, North Cobb 40

Riverdale 56, Newnan 50

Rockdale County 86, Chapel Hill 24

RTCA 49, Glascock County 19

Savannah 41, Jenkins 15

Sonoraville 45, Adairsville 41

South Effingham 45, Chestatee 32

South Forsyth 80, Westlake 48

Southwest Georgia Academy 69, Marion County 18

Tattnall Square 72, Georgia Military 16

Taylor County 54, Stratford Academy 39

Trinity Christian 52, Pace Academy 44

Union County 45, Towns County 37

Upson-Lee 64, Winder-Barrow 43

Walnut Grove 64, Arabia Mountain 58

Wayne County 32, Long County 31

Wheeler 53, McIntosh 24

Woodland-Cartersville 42, Ola 36

