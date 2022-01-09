High school basketball scores from Saturday

Boys
Albany Academy 57, Woodward Academy 52
Aquinas 67, Savannah Christian 61
Armuchee 82, Dalton Academy 25
Benedictine 49, Statesboro 47
Blessed Trinity 45, Westminster 39
Brunswick 67, Coffee 52
Calhoun County 66, Seminole County 49
Calvary Day 70, Bulloch Academy 29
Central Gwinnett 32, McNair 7
Central-Macon 75, Westside-Macon 62
Cherokee 67, Marietta 61
Clarke Central 53, Cedar Shoals 48
Coahulla Creek 59, Dalton 32
Columbia 63, Southwest DeKalb 51
Dacula 59, Mill Creek 49
Druid Hills 66, Towers 12
Etowah 71, Cumberland Christian Academy 68
George Walton Academy 77, Stratford Academy 76
Gilmer 54, Fannin County 48
Glynn Academy 57, Wayne County 56
GSIC 59, Georgia Military 57
Hephzibah 71, Richmond Academy 43
Heritage-Catoosa 51, Ringgold 47
Hillgrove 60, South Forsyth 45
Johnson-Savannah 59, Bishop Kenny 49
LaFayette 71, Trion 39
Langston Hughes 61, Morrow 52
Lee County 51, Crisp County 39
Locust Grove 48, Hampton 44
M. L. King 54, Hebron Christian 49
Madison County 70, Stephens County 56
Manchester 86, Harris County 60
Mary Persons 53, Howard 44
Morgan County 75, Monroe Area 56
Newton 65, Westminster Academy 36
North Oconee 61, Elbert County 43
North Sand Mountain 88, Dade County 60
Pace Academy 56, South Gwinnett 43
Paulding County 75, Douglas County 56
Peach County 78, Perry 75
Pepperell 70, Unity Christian 69
Portal 66, Claxton 42
Redan 58, Stone Mountain 56
Ridgeland 63, East Ridge 55
Roswell 47, Cass 46
Sandy Creek 66, Fayette County 43
Shaw 83, Troup County 56
Social Circle 74, Jasper County 49
Spencer 70, Columbus 47
Stewart County 52, Toombs County 49
Swainsboro 59, Bacon County 38
Thomasville 74, Worth County 38
Union County 73, Commerce 65
Valdosta 47, Houston County 43
Villa Rica 64, Carrollton 61
Walker 69, Atlanta International 31
Walnut Grove 91, Banks County 43
Warren County 73, Twiggs County 39
Westover 54, Tift County 45
Wheeler County 52, Johnson County 48
Whitewater 61, Lassiter 54
Wilson Academy 45, Stockbridge 44
Woodstock 62, Johns Creek 61
Woodville-Tompkins 68, East Laurens 48
Girls
Bainbridge 59, Cairo 25
Bradwell Institute 51, Pierce County 49
Brookstone 52, Beauregard 18
Brookwood 70, Archer 40
Brunswick 67, Coffee 33
Burke County 53, Harlem 19
Calvary Day 65, Bulloch Academy 58
Carrollton 51, Villa Rica 34
Central Gwinnett 58, Milton 41
Central-Macon 51, Westside-Macon 18
Chestatee 57, Johnson-Gainesville 17
Clinch County 52, Lanier County 35
Colonial 61, Campbell 54
Dacula 53, Mill Creek 37
Dalton 71, Coahulla Creek 51
Douglas County 53, Paulding County 42
Dr. Phillips, Fla. 49, West Forsyth 47
East Coweta 65, Greater Atlanta Christian 56
Emanuel County Institute 45, Metter 33
Glynn Academy 57, Wayne County 28
Grayson 67, Norcross 65
Greenbrier 79, Evans 22
Heritage-Catoosa 47, Ringgold 29
Houston County 64, Valdosta 45
Johnson County 56, Wheeler County 41
LaFayette 51, Trion 48
Lake Highland Prep 74, Woodward Academy 70
Lambert 59, South Gwinnett 34
Landmark Christian 53, Carrollwood Day 52
Lee County 63, Crisp County 28
Life for Life 62, Grovetown 56
Locust Grove 37, Hampton 33
Madison County 54, Stephens County 48
Marist 46, St. Pius X 37
Mary Persons 60, Howard 27
Morgan County 46, Monroe Area 41
Mountain View 50, Jackson County 32
Mt. de Sales 42, Westfield School 22
Mt. Paran Christian 62, Luella 56
Peach County 41, Perry 36
Redan 48, Stone Mountain 35
Rockdale County 57, Lanier 35
Rutland 35, Southwest 32
Savannah Country Day 42, Savannah 30
Screven County 36, Jenkins County 25
Seminole County 51, Calhoun County 27
Shaw 67, Troup County 49
South Forsyth 54, Hillgrove 45
Southwest DeKalb 41, Columbia 37
Sparkman 71, McEachern 56
Spencer 61, Columbus 19
Stratford Academy 39, George Walton Academy 33
Swainsboro 62, Bacon County 41
Taylor County 52, Upson-Lee 39
Thomasville 68, Worth County 34
Trinity Christian 59, Banneker 29
Union County 50, Commerce 38
Warner Robins 56, Northside-Warner Robins 36
Wesleyan 56, Woodstock 53
Woodville-Tompkins 61, East Laurens 39
