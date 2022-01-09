High school basketball scores from Saturday

March 13, 2021 Macon - Woodstock's Karson Martin (15) goes for a loose ball during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class AAAAAAA Girls Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 13, 2021 Marietta won 52-47 over Woodstock. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC