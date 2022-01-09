Hamburger icon
High school basketball scores from Saturday

March 13, 2021 Macon - Woodstock's Karson Martin (15) goes for a loose ball during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class AAAAAAA Girls Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 13, 2021 Marietta won 52-47 over Woodstock. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
March 13, 2021 Macon - Woodstock's Karson Martin (15) goes for a loose ball during the 2021 GHSA State Basketball Class AAAAAAA Girls Championship game at the Macon Centreplex in Macon on Saturday, March 13, 2021 Marietta won 52-47 over Woodstock. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
12 minutes ago

Boys

Albany Academy 57, Woodward Academy 52

Aquinas 67, Savannah Christian 61

Armuchee 82, Dalton Academy 25

Benedictine 49, Statesboro 47

Blessed Trinity 45, Westminster 39

Brunswick 67, Coffee 52

Calhoun County 66, Seminole County 49

Calvary Day 70, Bulloch Academy 29

Central Gwinnett 32, McNair 7

Central-Macon 75, Westside-Macon 62

Cherokee 67, Marietta 61

Clarke Central 53, Cedar Shoals 48

Coahulla Creek 59, Dalton 32

Columbia 63, Southwest DeKalb 51

Dacula 59, Mill Creek 49

Druid Hills 66, Towers 12

Etowah 71, Cumberland Christian Academy 68

George Walton Academy 77, Stratford Academy 76

Gilmer 54, Fannin County 48

Glynn Academy 57, Wayne County 56

GSIC 59, Georgia Military 57

Hephzibah 71, Richmond Academy 43

Heritage-Catoosa 51, Ringgold 47

Hillgrove 60, South Forsyth 45

Johnson-Savannah 59, Bishop Kenny 49

LaFayette 71, Trion 39

Langston Hughes 61, Morrow 52

Lee County 51, Crisp County 39

Locust Grove 48, Hampton 44

M. L. King 54, Hebron Christian 49

Madison County 70, Stephens County 56

Manchester 86, Harris County 60

Mary Persons 53, Howard 44

Morgan County 75, Monroe Area 56

Newton 65, Westminster Academy 36

North Oconee 61, Elbert County 43

North Sand Mountain 88, Dade County 60

Pace Academy 56, South Gwinnett 43

Paulding County 75, Douglas County 56

Peach County 78, Perry 75

Pepperell 70, Unity Christian 69

Portal 66, Claxton 42

Redan 58, Stone Mountain 56

Ridgeland 63, East Ridge 55

Roswell 47, Cass 46

Sandy Creek 66, Fayette County 43

Shaw 83, Troup County 56

Social Circle 74, Jasper County 49

Spencer 70, Columbus 47

Stewart County 52, Toombs County 49

Swainsboro 59, Bacon County 38

Thomasville 74, Worth County 38

Union County 73, Commerce 65

Valdosta 47, Houston County 43

Villa Rica 64, Carrollton 61

Walker 69, Atlanta International 31

Walnut Grove 91, Banks County 43

Warren County 73, Twiggs County 39

Westover 54, Tift County 45

Wheeler County 52, Johnson County 48

Whitewater 61, Lassiter 54

Wilson Academy 45, Stockbridge 44

Woodstock 62, Johns Creek 61

Woodville-Tompkins 68, East Laurens 48

Girls

Bainbridge 59, Cairo 25

Bradwell Institute 51, Pierce County 49

Brookstone 52, Beauregard 18

Brookwood 70, Archer 40

Brunswick 67, Coffee 33

Burke County 53, Harlem 19

Calvary Day 65, Bulloch Academy 58

Carrollton 51, Villa Rica 34

Central Gwinnett 58, Milton 41

Central-Macon 51, Westside-Macon 18

Chestatee 57, Johnson-Gainesville 17

Clinch County 52, Lanier County 35

Colonial 61, Campbell 54

Dacula 53, Mill Creek 37

Dalton 71, Coahulla Creek 51

Douglas County 53, Paulding County 42

Dr. Phillips, Fla. 49, West Forsyth 47

East Coweta 65, Greater Atlanta Christian 56

Emanuel County Institute 45, Metter 33

Glynn Academy 57, Wayne County 28

Grayson 67, Norcross 65

Greenbrier 79, Evans 22

Heritage-Catoosa 47, Ringgold 29

Houston County 64, Valdosta 45

Johnson County 56, Wheeler County 41

LaFayette 51, Trion 48

Lake Highland Prep 74, Woodward Academy 70

Lambert 59, South Gwinnett 34

Landmark Christian 53, Carrollwood Day 52

Lee County 63, Crisp County 28

Life for Life 62, Grovetown 56

Locust Grove 37, Hampton 33

Madison County 54, Stephens County 48

Marist 46, St. Pius X 37

Mary Persons 60, Howard 27

Morgan County 46, Monroe Area 41

Mountain View 50, Jackson County 32

Mt. de Sales 42, Westfield School 22

Mt. Paran Christian 62, Luella 56

Peach County 41, Perry 36

Redan 48, Stone Mountain 35

Rockdale County 57, Lanier 35

Rutland 35, Southwest 32

Savannah Country Day 42, Savannah 30

Screven County 36, Jenkins County 25

Seminole County 51, Calhoun County 27

Shaw 67, Troup County 49

South Forsyth 54, Hillgrove 45

Southwest DeKalb 41, Columbia 37

Sparkman 71, McEachern 56

Spencer 61, Columbus 19

Stratford Academy 39, George Walton Academy 33

Swainsboro 62, Bacon County 41

Taylor County 52, Upson-Lee 39

Thomasville 68, Worth County 34

Trinity Christian 59, Banneker 29

Union County 50, Commerce 38

Warner Robins 56, Northside-Warner Robins 36

Wesleyan 56, Woodstock 53

Woodville-Tompkins 61, East Laurens 39

