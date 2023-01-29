X
High school basketball scores from Saturday

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Boys

Atkinson County 71, Tift Area Academy, GA. 44

Atlanta International 57, Elite Scholars Academy 49

Brandon Hall 57, Cross Keys 40

Brunswick 47, Camden County 42

Calhoun County 58, Terrell County 51

Campbell 57, Westminster 51

Carrollton 80, Villa Rica 69

Carver-Columbus 64, Therrell 52

Cedar Grove 64, Lithonia 54

Central-Carroll 62, Temple 37

Central-Macon 51, Northeast-Macon 48

CFCA 53, Eagle’s Landing Christian 49

Charlton County 69, Fitzgerald 34

Clinch County 67, Lanier County 42

Coffee 60, Jenkins 47

Dodge County 58, Hawkinsville 33

Dooly County 70, Wilcox County 64

Drew Charter 74, North Atlanta 51

Dublin 64, Peach County 46

Dutchtown 54, Eagle’s Landing 52

Evans 64, Lakeside-Evans 59

Excel Christian 88, Hearts Academy 27

Gainesville 53, Apalachee 51

George Walton Academy 58, Commerce 39

Gilmer 66, Southeast Whitfield 63

Gray Collegiate Academy 59, Sandy Creek 58

Grayson 67, Osborne 57

Greenbrier 73, Ware County 51

Hancock Central 74, Washington County 64

Houston County 67, Jones County 57

King’s Ridge 57, Goose Creek 38

Langston Hughes 52, Decatur 49

Lanier 69, Jackson County 25

Lovejoy 68, Alcovy 58

Manchester 98, Greenville 71

McEachern 80, Calvary Christian 66

McIntosh 68, Starr’s Mill 51

McIntosh County Academy 75, Montgomery County 47

Mitchell County 54, Seminole County 48

Monsignor Dono. 82, Tallulah Falls 76

Morrow 79, Mary Persons 60

Mt. Zion, Carroll 65, Bremen 47

Newnan 58, Callaway 56

North Mecklen. 54, Milton 50

Northwest Whitfield 68, Dalton 62

Pace Academy 59, McDonough 50

Paulding County 70, Douglas County 64

Pebblebrook 57, Wilson Academy 56

Quitman County 54, Miller County 51

Rockmart 78, Fannin County 53

Shiloh 67, North Forsyth 53

South Atlanta 68, North Atlanta 61

Southwest 71, Rutland 69

Southwest Atlanta Christian 60, Hebron Christian 54

Spalding 62, Upson-Lee 54

Spencer 81, Jordan 36

Sprayberry 77, Roswell 55

St. Andrews 59, Savannah Country Day 26

Telfair County 81, Toombs County 79

Tift County 41, Sumter County 40

Towers 61, Aquinas 60

Trinity Christian 72, Georgia Military 55

Union Grove 85, Clarke Central 68

Veterans 72, Perry 56

Warner Robins 73, Northside-Warner Robins 71

Warren County 57, Lincoln County 52

Washington-Wilkes 62, Greene County 57

Wayne County 65, Appling County 45

Wesleyan 73, B.E.S.T. Academy 46

Westside-Macon 65, Griffin 56

Girls

Academy For Classical Education 51, Kendrick 39

Alexander 53, Lithonia 31

Atlanta International 49, Elite Scholars Academy 28

Banks County 58, Fellowship Christian 10

Bradwell Institute 50, Tattnall County 40

Bremen 35, Mt. Zion, Carroll 31

Brunswick 63, Camden County 30

Bryan County 58, Groves 33

Carrollton 60, Villa Rica 36

Central-Macon 46, Northeast-Macon 28

CFCA 36, Eagle’s Landing Christian 33

Chattahoochee County 97, Webster County 2

Clinch County 63, Lanier County 22

Dalton 64, Northwest Whitfield 48

Dodge County 43, Hawkinsville 38

Fannin County 68, Rockmart 41

George Walton Academy 61, Commerce 30

Greater Atlanta Christian 52, North Cobb Christian 48

Greenbrier 48, Ware County 31

Greene County 62, Washington-Wilkes 36

Grovetown 70, Effingham County 33

Hebron Christian 79, Southwest DeKalb 42

Jenkins County 49, Edmund Burke 36

Jones County 62, Houston County 26

Jordan 54, Spencer 47

Lakeside-Evans 55, Evans 28

Lovejoy 74, Alcovy 36

Manchester 46, Greenville 39

Mary Persons 44, Morrow 17

Montgomery County 60, McIntosh County Academy 33

North Forsyth 79, Shiloh 25

Northside-Columbus 71, Greenforest 40

Peach County 55, Dublin 39

Pickens 63, East Jackson 36

Pinewood Christian 44, Savannah Christian 23

Schley County 48, Worth County 44

Shaw 55, Bainbridge 41

Starr’s Mill 56, McIntosh 36

Telfair County 41, Toombs County 35

Thomasville 42, Crisp County 40

Tift County 70, Sumter County 24

Tiftarea Academy 56, Atkinson County 47

Towns County 46, Aquinas 28

Trinity Christian 63, Georgia Military 9

Union Grove 61, Clarke Central 25

Upson-Lee 63, Spalding 43

Warner Robins 55, Northside-Warner Robins 33

Warren County 51, Lincoln County 24

Wayne County 27, Appling County 26

Wesleyan 72, Buford 58

Woodville-Tompkins 71, New Manchester 34

