High school basketball scores from Saturday

Boys
Atkinson County 71, Tift Area Academy, GA. 44
Atlanta International 57, Elite Scholars Academy 49
Brandon Hall 57, Cross Keys 40
Brunswick 47, Camden County 42
Calhoun County 58, Terrell County 51
Campbell 57, Westminster 51
Carrollton 80, Villa Rica 69
Carver-Columbus 64, Therrell 52
Cedar Grove 64, Lithonia 54
Central-Carroll 62, Temple 37
Central-Macon 51, Northeast-Macon 48
CFCA 53, Eagle’s Landing Christian 49
Charlton County 69, Fitzgerald 34
Clinch County 67, Lanier County 42
Coffee 60, Jenkins 47
Dodge County 58, Hawkinsville 33
Dooly County 70, Wilcox County 64
Drew Charter 74, North Atlanta 51
Dublin 64, Peach County 46
Dutchtown 54, Eagle’s Landing 52
Evans 64, Lakeside-Evans 59
Excel Christian 88, Hearts Academy 27
Gainesville 53, Apalachee 51
George Walton Academy 58, Commerce 39
Gilmer 66, Southeast Whitfield 63
Gray Collegiate Academy 59, Sandy Creek 58
Grayson 67, Osborne 57
Greenbrier 73, Ware County 51
Hancock Central 74, Washington County 64
Houston County 67, Jones County 57
King’s Ridge 57, Goose Creek 38
Langston Hughes 52, Decatur 49
Lanier 69, Jackson County 25
Lovejoy 68, Alcovy 58
Manchester 98, Greenville 71
McEachern 80, Calvary Christian 66
McIntosh 68, Starr’s Mill 51
McIntosh County Academy 75, Montgomery County 47
Mitchell County 54, Seminole County 48
Monsignor Dono. 82, Tallulah Falls 76
Morrow 79, Mary Persons 60
Mt. Zion, Carroll 65, Bremen 47
Newnan 58, Callaway 56
North Mecklen. 54, Milton 50
Northwest Whitfield 68, Dalton 62
Pace Academy 59, McDonough 50
Paulding County 70, Douglas County 64
Pebblebrook 57, Wilson Academy 56
Quitman County 54, Miller County 51
Rockmart 78, Fannin County 53
Shiloh 67, North Forsyth 53
South Atlanta 68, North Atlanta 61
Southwest 71, Rutland 69
Southwest Atlanta Christian 60, Hebron Christian 54
Spalding 62, Upson-Lee 54
Spencer 81, Jordan 36
Sprayberry 77, Roswell 55
St. Andrews 59, Savannah Country Day 26
Telfair County 81, Toombs County 79
Tift County 41, Sumter County 40
Towers 61, Aquinas 60
Trinity Christian 72, Georgia Military 55
Union Grove 85, Clarke Central 68
Veterans 72, Perry 56
Warner Robins 73, Northside-Warner Robins 71
Warren County 57, Lincoln County 52
Washington-Wilkes 62, Greene County 57
Wayne County 65, Appling County 45
Wesleyan 73, B.E.S.T. Academy 46
Westside-Macon 65, Griffin 56
Girls
Academy For Classical Education 51, Kendrick 39
Alexander 53, Lithonia 31
Atlanta International 49, Elite Scholars Academy 28
Banks County 58, Fellowship Christian 10
Bradwell Institute 50, Tattnall County 40
Bremen 35, Mt. Zion, Carroll 31
Brunswick 63, Camden County 30
Bryan County 58, Groves 33
Carrollton 60, Villa Rica 36
Central-Macon 46, Northeast-Macon 28
CFCA 36, Eagle’s Landing Christian 33
Chattahoochee County 97, Webster County 2
Clinch County 63, Lanier County 22
Dalton 64, Northwest Whitfield 48
Dodge County 43, Hawkinsville 38
Fannin County 68, Rockmart 41
George Walton Academy 61, Commerce 30
Greater Atlanta Christian 52, North Cobb Christian 48
Greenbrier 48, Ware County 31
Greene County 62, Washington-Wilkes 36
Grovetown 70, Effingham County 33
Hebron Christian 79, Southwest DeKalb 42
Jenkins County 49, Edmund Burke 36
Jones County 62, Houston County 26
Jordan 54, Spencer 47
Lakeside-Evans 55, Evans 28
Lovejoy 74, Alcovy 36
Manchester 46, Greenville 39
Mary Persons 44, Morrow 17
Montgomery County 60, McIntosh County Academy 33
North Forsyth 79, Shiloh 25
Northside-Columbus 71, Greenforest 40
Peach County 55, Dublin 39
Pickens 63, East Jackson 36
Pinewood Christian 44, Savannah Christian 23
Schley County 48, Worth County 44
Shaw 55, Bainbridge 41
Starr’s Mill 56, McIntosh 36
Telfair County 41, Toombs County 35
Thomasville 42, Crisp County 40
Tift County 70, Sumter County 24
Tiftarea Academy 56, Atkinson County 47
Towns County 46, Aquinas 28
Trinity Christian 63, Georgia Military 9
Union Grove 61, Clarke Central 25
Upson-Lee 63, Spalding 43
Warner Robins 55, Northside-Warner Robins 33
Warren County 51, Lincoln County 24
Wayne County 27, Appling County 26
Wesleyan 72, Buford 58
Woodville-Tompkins 71, New Manchester 34
About the Author
Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United