High school basketball scores from Saturday

Boys
Archer 68, Shiloh 53
Berrien 61, Clinch County 58
Bowdon 74, Wadley 50
Brookstone 45, Strong Rock Christian 37
Brookwood 62, Duluth 56
Brunswick 63, Evans 51
Calvary Day 54, Savannah Christian 45
Cambridge 59, Creekview 50
Cartersville 65, Rockmart 64
Cedartown 88, Harris County 51
Central-Carroll 61, Bremen 24
Central-Talbotton 59, Webster County 16
Chapel Hill 62, Midtown 51
Charlton County 77, Atkinson County 20
Chattahoochee County 44, Schley County 25
Coffee 49, Jenkins 45
Crisp County 61, Columbus 44
Dodge County 71, West Laurens 55
Douglas County 77, Cedar Grove 72
Dublin 62, East Laurens 49
Elbert County 71, Fannin County 38
Elite Scholars Academy 67, Brandon Hall 35
Greenbrier 70, Bradwell Institute 65
Greene County 63, Taliaferro County 30
Grovetown 94, South Effingham 26
Houston County 88, Northside-Warner Robins 51
Jackson 73, Mary Persons 69
Johnson-Savannah 87, Savannah Country Day 34
King’s Ridge 66, Loganville Christian 42
Lakeside-Evans 49, Glynn Academy 46
Laney 55, Richmond Academy 53
Langston Hughes 68, East Paulding 50
Lassiter 51, Northview 49
Long County 63, McIntosh 56
Lovejoy 58, Mundy’s Mill 46
Macon County 68, Greenville 60
Manchester 70, Marion County 25
Mays 73, Jackson-Atlanta 67
McEachern 85, Oak Ridge 80
Midland Valley 59, Oglethorpe County 55
Mill Creek 62, Campbell 51
Model 70, Pepperell 35
Monroe Area 71, Morgan County 51
New Manchester 70, Drew 45
North Forsyth 61, Greater Atlanta Christian 36
North Murray 89, Coosa 54
Northgate 71, Stone Mountain 51
Northside-Columbus 49, Hardaway 43
Pebblebrook 69, Norcross 57
Portal 84, Screven County 38
Rabun County 57, Jefferson 52
Randolph-Clay 64, Seminole County 59
Riverdale 69, Troup County 54
Rome 49, Pace Academy 44
Rome 86, Cass 72
Sandy Creek 82, Fayette County 61
Sequoyah 73, West Forsyth 67
Social Circle 51, Eastside 42
South Atlanta 88, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 75
Spalding 66, Griffin 64
St. Pius X 69, North Gwinnett 36
Tattnall Square 49, Georgia Military 44
Taylor County 39, Upson-Lee 36
Telfair County 77, Wheeler County 54
Towns County 69, Lake Oconee Academy 50
Trinity Christian 72, LaGrange 36
Warner Robins 54, Veterans 40
Washington County 57, Baldwin 56
Washington County 63, Baldwin 59
Westlake 70, Paideia 41
Westside-Macon 62, Rutland 36
Wilcox County 65, Hawkinsville 42
Woodville-Tompkins 63, Morrow 55
Girls
Bacon County 38, Pelham 36
Baldwin 68, Washington County 31
Banks County 58, Fellowship Christian 14
Banneker 61, Villa Rica 58
Beach 45, St. Vincents 44
Berrien 61, Clinch County 58
Bleckley County 74, Toombs County 47
Bradley Central 74, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 43
Brooks County 60, Irwin County 42
Brookstone 40, Strong Rock Christian 24
Brunswick 84, Evans 25
Callaway 55, Harris County 43
Cartersville 79, Rockmart 35
Carver-Atlanta 61, McNair 27
Charlton County 60, Atkinson County 51
Chattahoochee County 57, Schley County 47
Coffee 50, Jenkins 29
Colquitt County 53, Westover 44
Creekview 61, Cambridge 39
Dacula 55, Shiloh 39
Dalton 60, Carrollton 58
Dawson County 53, Lakeview Academy 43
Dodge County 63, West Laurens 40
Dublin 46, East Laurens 43
Elite Scholars Academy 56, Brandon Hall 23
Fayette County 54, Sandy Creek 38
Greenbrier 59, Bradwell Institute 56
Griffin 84, Spalding 36
Hardaway 49, Northside-Columbus 36
Hawkinsville 50, Wilcox County 35
