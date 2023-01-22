ajc logo
High school basketball scores from Saturday

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
1 hour ago

Boys

Archer 68, Shiloh 53

Berrien 61, Clinch County 58

Bowdon 74, Wadley 50

Brookstone 45, Strong Rock Christian 37

Brookwood 62, Duluth 56

Brunswick 63, Evans 51

Calvary Day 54, Savannah Christian 45

Cambridge 59, Creekview 50

Cartersville 65, Rockmart 64

Cedartown 88, Harris County 51

Central-Carroll 61, Bremen 24

Central-Talbotton 59, Webster County 16

Chapel Hill 62, Midtown 51

Charlton County 77, Atkinson County 20

Chattahoochee County 44, Schley County 25

Coffee 49, Jenkins 45

Crisp County 61, Columbus 44

Dodge County 71, West Laurens 55

Douglas County 77, Cedar Grove 72

Dublin 62, East Laurens 49

Elbert County 71, Fannin County 38

Elite Scholars Academy 67, Brandon Hall 35

Greenbrier 70, Bradwell Institute 65

Greene County 63, Taliaferro County 30

Grovetown 94, South Effingham 26

Houston County 88, Northside-Warner Robins 51

Jackson 73, Mary Persons 69

Johnson-Savannah 87, Savannah Country Day 34

King’s Ridge 66, Loganville Christian 42

Lakeside-Evans 49, Glynn Academy 46

Laney 55, Richmond Academy 53

Langston Hughes 68, East Paulding 50

Lassiter 51, Northview 49

Long County 63, McIntosh 56

Lovejoy 58, Mundy’s Mill 46

Macon County 68, Greenville 60

Manchester 70, Marion County 25

Mays 73, Jackson-Atlanta 67

McEachern 85, Oak Ridge 80

Midland Valley 59, Oglethorpe County 55

Mill Creek 62, Campbell 51

Model 70, Pepperell 35

Monroe Area 71, Morgan County 51

New Manchester 70, Drew 45

North Forsyth 61, Greater Atlanta Christian 36

North Murray 89, Coosa 54

Northgate 71, Stone Mountain 51

Northside-Columbus 49, Hardaway 43

Pebblebrook 69, Norcross 57

Portal 84, Screven County 38

Rabun County 57, Jefferson 52

Randolph-Clay 64, Seminole County 59

Riverdale 69, Troup County 54

Rome 49, Pace Academy 44

Rome 86, Cass 72

Sandy Creek 82, Fayette County 61

Sequoyah 73, West Forsyth 67

Social Circle 51, Eastside 42

South Atlanta 88, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 75

Spalding 66, Griffin 64

St. Pius X 69, North Gwinnett 36

Tattnall Square 49, Georgia Military 44

Taylor County 39, Upson-Lee 36

Telfair County 77, Wheeler County 54

Towns County 69, Lake Oconee Academy 50

Trinity Christian 72, LaGrange 36

Warner Robins 54, Veterans 40

Washington County 57, Baldwin 56

Washington County 63, Baldwin 59

Westlake 70, Paideia 41

Westside-Macon 62, Rutland 36

Wilcox County 65, Hawkinsville 42

Woodville-Tompkins 63, Morrow 55

Girls

Bacon County 38, Pelham 36

Baldwin 68, Washington County 31

Banks County 58, Fellowship Christian 14

Banneker 61, Villa Rica 58

Beach 45, St. Vincents 44

Berrien 61, Clinch County 58

Bleckley County 74, Toombs County 47

Bradley Central 74, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 43

Brooks County 60, Irwin County 42

Brookstone 40, Strong Rock Christian 24

Brunswick 84, Evans 25

Callaway 55, Harris County 43

Cartersville 79, Rockmart 35

Carver-Atlanta 61, McNair 27

Charlton County 60, Atkinson County 51

Chattahoochee County 57, Schley County 47

Coffee 50, Jenkins 29

Colquitt County 53, Westover 44

Creekview 61, Cambridge 39

Dacula 55, Shiloh 39

Dalton 60, Carrollton 58

Dawson County 53, Lakeview Academy 43

Dodge County 63, West Laurens 40

Dublin 46, East Laurens 43

Elite Scholars Academy 56, Brandon Hall 23

Fayette County 54, Sandy Creek 38

Greenbrier 59, Bradwell Institute 56

Griffin 84, Spalding 36

Hardaway 49, Northside-Columbus 36

Hawkinsville 50, Wilcox County 35

