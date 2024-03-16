High school baseball, lacrosse and soccer scores

Baseball
Baconton Charter 7, Westover 3
Blessed Trinity 12, Sprayberry 0
Calvary Day 8, Liberty County 0
Chamblee 4, Tucker 3
East Coweta 11, Rockmart 2
Gainesville 7, Jackson County 6
Griffin 7, North Clayton 0
Harlem 11, Cross Creek 0
Islands 4, Benedictine 2
Jones County 2, West Laurens 1
Kennesaw Mountain 3, Walton 2
Kennesaw Mountain 5, Rome 0
Landmark Christian 16, Fayette County 0
M. L. King 11, Arabia Mountain 8
McIntosh 15, Northgate 3
Midtown 5, Chapel Hill 4
Mt. Paran Christian 5, Gordon Lee 2
Norcross 8, Northview 1
North Cobb 3, Cherokee 2
Pickens 7, White County 0
River Ridge 7, Sequoyah 6
Southeast Bulloch 20, New Albany, OH 0
St. Pius X 10, Lakeside-DeKalb 0
Statesboro 3, Ware County 0
Stockbridge 6, Luella 0
Taylor County 4, Peach County 2
Westminster 15, Stephenson 0
Woodland-Stockbridge 15, Douglass 0
Benedictine 8, Islands 4
Brantley County 5, Appling County 3
Brunswick 8, Grovetown 0
Bryan County 6, Claxton 5
Buford 9, Mountain View 2
Charlton County 13, Turner County 2
Clinch County 5, Lanier County 3
Colquitt County 11, Camden County 1
Elbert County 12, Rabun County 0
Fayette County 15, Riverdale 0
Glynn Academy 9, Lakeside-Evans 0
Jenkins 11, Bradwell Institute 1
Kell 3, North Springs 0
Liberty County 7, Yough 3
Lincoln County 10, GSIC 1
Madison County 12, Cedar Shoals 2
Marietta 6, Creekview 0
North Cobb Christian 12, Drew Charter 0
North Cobb Christian 15, Drew Charter 2
North Hall 1, East Forsyth 0
North Oconee 6, Oglethorpe County 4
Ringgold 4, Ooltewah 0
Taylor County 7, Trinity Christian 6
Thomasville 13, Monroe 0
Villa Rica 3, Midtown 0
Ware County 9, Statesboro 0
Wayne County 16, Burke County 1
Wheeler 11, Osborne 1
Whitefield Academy 11, St. Francis 6
Boys Soccer
Archer 4, South Gwinnett 1
Benedictine 2, Islands 1
Bradwell Institute 4, Ware County 0
Calhoun 7, Cartersville 1
Cedar Grove 9, Carver-Atlanta 1
Central Gwinnett 2, Mill Creek 1
Chamblee 5, Decatur 3
Cherokee Bluff 2, Walnut Grove 1
Clarke Central 9, Morgan County 0
Collins Hill 2, Dacula 0
Cross Keys 10, M. L. King 0
Dalton 2, Woodland-Cartersville 1
Dawson County 2, Lumpkin County 0
Douglas County 5, New Manchester 0
Duluth 4, Berkmar 0
Eagle’s Landing 2, Locust Grove 1
East Paulding 5, Alexander 1
Fayette County 2, Sandy Creek 1
Flowery Branch 4, Loganville 2
Grayson 3, Brookwood 1
Greenbrier 2, Coffee 1
Habersham Central 5, Shiloh 1
Hebron Christian 5, Rockdale County 0
Hillgrove 2, North Paulding 1
Houston County 2, Lee County 0
Johns Creek 2, Lassiter 1
Johnson-Gainesville 4, East Forsyth 1
Kell 10, North Springs 0
Lakeside-Evans 1, Aiken, SC 0
Lithia Springs 6, Douglas County 3
Macon County 3, Hawkinsville 1
Marist 1, Riverwood 0
Mountain View 3, Buford 1
North Atlanta 2, Dunwoody 1
North Forsyth 7, Shiloh 1
Northview 4, Greater Atlanta Christian 3
Pace Academy 7, Woodland-Stockbridge 0
Parkview 7, Newton 3
Peachtree Ridge 3, Norcross 0
Pebblebrook 10, Westlake 0
Pike County 4, Mary Persons 1
Richmond Hill 2, Valdosta 0
River Ridge 8, Woodstock 0
South Cobb 5, Hiram 0
South Forsyth 3, West Forsyth 1
South Paulding 3, Cedartown 0
Southeast Bulloch 6, Johnson-Savannah 2
Starr’s Mill 2, LaGrange 0
Stockbridge 3, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0
Stone Mountain 4, Stephens County 1
Upson-Lee 2, Jackson 0
Villa Rica 9, Creekside 0
Westminster 4, Clarkston 0
Wheeler 4, Cherokee 0
Girls Soccer
Bremen 2, Adairsville 1
Brookwood 10, Grayson 0
Cairo 2, Hardaway 1
Cambridge 4, Fellowship Christian 0
Carver-Columbus 2, Monroe 1
Cedartown 10, Haralson County 0
Chattahoochee County 6, Macon County 0
Chattooga 3, Ringgold 3
Clarke Central 1, Morgan County 0
Claxton 2, Woodville-Tompkins 1
Elbert County 2, BAASA 1
Elite Scholars Academy 6, Riverdale 0
Fannin County 6, Gordon Central 1
Fitzgerald 9, Cook 0
Lanier 2, Apalachee 0
Long County 6, Bacon County 0
Mt. Paran Christian 10, Therrell 0
Pace Academy 10, Woodland-Stockbridge 0
Putnam County 4, Westside-Augusta 3
Rabun County 2, Tallulah Falls 1
Richmond Hill 10, Valdosta 0
Ridgeland 8, Christian Heritage 1
Savannah Arts 10, Windsor Forest 0
Savannah Country Day 6, Calvary Day 2
Sonoraville 3, Central-Carroll 2
Southeast Bulloch 10, Liberty County 0
Tucker 2, Atlanta International 0
Upson-Lee 1, Jackson 0
Vidalia 3, Brantley County 1
Walnut Grove 32, Cherokee Bluff 4
Alexander 10, East Paulding 0
Archer 3, South Gwinnett 2
Chamblee 2, Decatur 1
Columbus 6, Crisp County 0
Etowah 1, Sequoyah 0
Gilmer 2, West Hall 2
Marietta 3, McEachern 0
Marist 11, Riverwood 1
Midtown 10, Banneker 0
Newnan 2, Paulding County 0
North Atlanta 3, Dunwoody 2
North Forsyth 9, Shiloh 0
North Springs 3, Kell 0
Parkview 15, Newton 0
Pebblebrook 4, Westlake 1
Roswell 1, Blessed Trinity 0
Seckinger 4, Cedar Shoals 2
South Cobb 5, Hiram 0
St. Pius X 2, Lakeside-DeKalb 1
Union Grove 2, Eagle’s Landing 0
Westminster 10, Clarkston 0
Boys Lacrosse
Buford 11, Milton 8
Cambridge 8, Harrison 6
Cambridge 9, McCallie, TN 8
Creekview 13, Cherokee 8
East Forsyth 14, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 4
Evans 12, Grayson 1
Greater Atlanta Christian 18, Midtown 1
Greenbrier 6, Richmond Hill 5
Lakeside-DeKalb 16, Norcross 3
Lakeside-Evans 16, Effingham County 6
Lambert 14, North Gwinnett 4
Lovett 20, Eagle’s Landing Christian 0
Marist 8, Woodstock 7
Oconee County 6, Mountain View 3
Pace Academy 10, North Atlanta 5
Rabun Gap 22, Brookwood 3
River Ridge 14, Forsyth Central 4
Savannah Country Day 16, Bluffton, SC 5
Sequoyah 10, North Cobb 8
South Forsyth 18, Denmark 5
Walton 7, Lassiter 6
Wheeler 11, Kennesaw Mountain 3
Whitewater 10, East Coweta 2
Woodward Academy 13, St. Pius X 9
Girls Lacrosse
Allatoona 6, Marietta 4
Creekview 16, Sequoyah 1
Decatur 24, North Springs 0
East Forsyth 9, Forsyth Central 8
Mill Creek 9, Haggerty 8
Richmond Hill 17, Evans 7
Trinity Christian 20, Holy Innocents’ 12
Allatoona 20, Kennesaw Mountain 7
Blessed Trinity 17, Charlotte Catholic 9
Harrison 16, Centennial 7
Hilton Head, S.C. 12, Richmond Hill 12
Kell 16, Etowah 5
Lake Highland 11, Mill Creek 8
Mill Creek 14, Lambert 6
Northgate 9, McIntosh 8
Oceanside Collegiate 19, Lakeside-Evans 2
River Ridge 12, Chattahoochee 10
West Forsyth 15, Hillgrove 10
