High School Sports Blog

High school baseball, lacrosse and soccer scores

ajc.com

By Score Atlanta
0 minutes ago

Baseball

Baconton Charter 7, Westover 3

Blessed Trinity 12, Sprayberry 0

Calvary Day 8, Liberty County 0

Chamblee 4, Tucker 3

East Coweta 11, Rockmart 2

Gainesville 7, Jackson County 6

Griffin 7, North Clayton 0

Harlem 11, Cross Creek 0

Islands 4, Benedictine 2

Jones County 2, West Laurens 1

Kennesaw Mountain 3, Walton 2

Kennesaw Mountain 5, Rome 0

Landmark Christian 16, Fayette County 0

M. L. King 11, Arabia Mountain 8

McIntosh 15, Northgate 3

Midtown 5, Chapel Hill 4

Mt. Paran Christian 5, Gordon Lee 2

Norcross 8, Northview 1

North Cobb 3, Cherokee 2

Pickens 7, White County 0

River Ridge 7, Sequoyah 6

Southeast Bulloch 20, New Albany, OH 0

St. Pius X 10, Lakeside-DeKalb 0

Statesboro 3, Ware County 0

Stockbridge 6, Luella 0

Taylor County 4, Peach County 2

Westminster 15, Stephenson 0

Woodland-Stockbridge 15, Douglass 0

Benedictine 8, Islands 4

Brantley County 5, Appling County 3

Brunswick 8, Grovetown 0

Bryan County 6, Claxton 5

Buford 9, Mountain View 2

Charlton County 13, Turner County 2

Clinch County 5, Lanier County 3

Colquitt County 11, Camden County 1

Elbert County 12, Rabun County 0

Fayette County 15, Riverdale 0

Glynn Academy 9, Lakeside-Evans 0

Jenkins 11, Bradwell Institute 1

Kell 3, North Springs 0

Liberty County 7, Yough 3

Lincoln County 10, GSIC 1

Madison County 12, Cedar Shoals 2

Marietta 6, Creekview 0

North Cobb Christian 12, Drew Charter 0

North Cobb Christian 15, Drew Charter 2

North Hall 1, East Forsyth 0

North Oconee 6, Oglethorpe County 4

Ringgold 4, Ooltewah 0

Taylor County 7, Trinity Christian 6

Thomasville 13, Monroe 0

Villa Rica 3, Midtown 0

Ware County 9, Statesboro 0

Wayne County 16, Burke County 1

Wheeler 11, Osborne 1

Whitefield Academy 11, St. Francis 6

Boys Soccer

Archer 4, South Gwinnett 1

Benedictine 2, Islands 1

Bradwell Institute 4, Ware County 0

Calhoun 7, Cartersville 1

Cedar Grove 9, Carver-Atlanta 1

Central Gwinnett 2, Mill Creek 1

Chamblee 5, Decatur 3

Cherokee Bluff 2, Walnut Grove 1

Clarke Central 9, Morgan County 0

Collins Hill 2, Dacula 0

Cross Keys 10, M. L. King 0

Dalton 2, Woodland-Cartersville 1

Dawson County 2, Lumpkin County 0

Douglas County 5, New Manchester 0

Duluth 4, Berkmar 0

Eagle’s Landing 2, Locust Grove 1

East Paulding 5, Alexander 1

Fayette County 2, Sandy Creek 1

Flowery Branch 4, Loganville 2

Grayson 3, Brookwood 1

Greenbrier 2, Coffee 1

Habersham Central 5, Shiloh 1

Hebron Christian 5, Rockdale County 0

Hillgrove 2, North Paulding 1

Houston County 2, Lee County 0

Johns Creek 2, Lassiter 1

Johnson-Gainesville 4, East Forsyth 1

Kell 10, North Springs 0

Lakeside-Evans 1, Aiken, SC 0

Lithia Springs 6, Douglas County 3

Macon County 3, Hawkinsville 1

Marist 1, Riverwood 0

Mountain View 3, Buford 1

North Atlanta 2, Dunwoody 1

North Forsyth 7, Shiloh 1

Northview 4, Greater Atlanta Christian 3

Pace Academy 7, Woodland-Stockbridge 0

Parkview 7, Newton 3

Peachtree Ridge 3, Norcross 0

Pebblebrook 10, Westlake 0

Pike County 4, Mary Persons 1

Richmond Hill 2, Valdosta 0

River Ridge 8, Woodstock 0

South Cobb 5, Hiram 0

South Forsyth 3, West Forsyth 1

South Paulding 3, Cedartown 0

Southeast Bulloch 6, Johnson-Savannah 2

Starr’s Mill 2, LaGrange 0

Stockbridge 3, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro 0

Stone Mountain 4, Stephens County 1

Upson-Lee 2, Jackson 0

Villa Rica 9, Creekside 0

Westminster 4, Clarkston 0

Wheeler 4, Cherokee 0

Girls Soccer

Bremen 2, Adairsville 1

Brookwood 10, Grayson 0

Cairo 2, Hardaway 1

Cambridge 4, Fellowship Christian 0

Carver-Columbus 2, Monroe 1

Cedartown 10, Haralson County 0

Chattahoochee County 6, Macon County 0

Chattooga 3, Ringgold 3

Clarke Central 1, Morgan County 0

Claxton 2, Woodville-Tompkins 1

Elbert County 2, BAASA 1

Elite Scholars Academy 6, Riverdale 0

Fannin County 6, Gordon Central 1

Fitzgerald 9, Cook 0

Lanier 2, Apalachee 0

Long County 6, Bacon County 0

Mt. Paran Christian 10, Therrell 0

Pace Academy 10, Woodland-Stockbridge 0

Putnam County 4, Westside-Augusta 3

Rabun County 2, Tallulah Falls 1

Richmond Hill 10, Valdosta 0

Ridgeland 8, Christian Heritage 1

Savannah Arts 10, Windsor Forest 0

Savannah Country Day 6, Calvary Day 2

Sonoraville 3, Central-Carroll 2

Southeast Bulloch 10, Liberty County 0

Tucker 2, Atlanta International 0

Upson-Lee 1, Jackson 0

Vidalia 3, Brantley County 1

Walnut Grove 32, Cherokee Bluff 4

Alexander 10, East Paulding 0

Archer 3, South Gwinnett 2

Chamblee 2, Decatur 1

Columbus 6, Crisp County 0

Etowah 1, Sequoyah 0

Etowah 1, Sequoyah 0

Gilmer 2, West Hall 2

Marietta 3, McEachern 0

Marist 11, Riverwood 1

Midtown 10, Banneker 0

Newnan 2, Paulding County 0

North Atlanta 3, Dunwoody 2

North Forsyth 9, Shiloh 0

North Springs 3, Kell 0

Parkview 15, Newton 0

Pebblebrook 4, Westlake 1

Roswell 1, Blessed Trinity 0

Seckinger 4, Cedar Shoals 2

South Cobb 5, Hiram 0

St. Pius X 2, Lakeside-DeKalb 1

Union Grove 2, Eagle’s Landing 0

Westminster 10, Clarkston 0

Boys Lacrosse

Buford 11, Milton 8

Cambridge 8, Harrison 6

Cambridge 9, McCallie, TN 8

Creekview 13, Cherokee 8

East Forsyth 14, Mt. Bethel Christian Academy 4

Evans 12, Grayson 1

Greater Atlanta Christian 18, Midtown 1

Greenbrier 6, Richmond Hill 5

Lakeside-DeKalb 16, Norcross 3

Lakeside-Evans 16, Effingham County 6

Lambert 14, North Gwinnett 4

Lovett 20, Eagle’s Landing Christian 0

Marist 8, Woodstock 7

Oconee County 6, Mountain View 3

Pace Academy 10, North Atlanta 5

Rabun Gap 22, Brookwood 3

River Ridge 14, Forsyth Central 4

Savannah Country Day 16, Bluffton, SC 5

Sequoyah 10, North Cobb 8

South Forsyth 18, Denmark 5

Walton 7, Lassiter 6

Wheeler 11, Kennesaw Mountain 3

Whitewater 10, East Coweta 2

Woodward Academy 13, St. Pius X 9

Girls Lacrosse

Allatoona 6, Marietta 4

Creekview 16, Sequoyah 1

Decatur 24, North Springs 0

East Forsyth 9, Forsyth Central 8

Mill Creek 9, Haggerty 8

Richmond Hill 17, Evans 7

Trinity Christian 20, Holy Innocents’ 12

Allatoona 20, Kennesaw Mountain 7

Blessed Trinity 17, Charlotte Catholic 9

Harrison 16, Centennial 7

Hilton Head, S.C. 12, Richmond Hill 12

Kell 16, Etowah 5

Lake Highland 11, Mill Creek 8

Mill Creek 14, Lambert 6

Northgate 9, McIntosh 8

Oceanside Collegiate 19, Lakeside-Evans 2

River Ridge 12, Chattahoochee 10

West Forsyth 15, Hillgrove 10

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks

EXCLUSIVE: The Gathering Spot will build its next club in Houston5h ago

Credit: AP

Judge delays Trump’s hush-money criminal trial, citing last-minute evidence dump
5h ago

Credit: AP

End of 6% real estate commissions could mean lower home prices
7h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

As thousands of children are kicked off Medicaid, Ossoff and McBath want answers
9h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

As thousands of children are kicked off Medicaid, Ossoff and McBath want answers
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

USPS mail delivery delays causing frustration among metro Atlanta residents
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Riverwood boys win first title; Marist girls win second in 3 years
21h ago
Options expand for Georgia’s elite boys basketball players
Week 5 Baseball Rankings
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Ryker Sixkiller

Stickball: Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief