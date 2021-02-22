Herron to return to Camden County, where he won 3 titles

Jeff Herron, the only Georgia coach to win state titles at three schools, is returning to Camden County, the coastal Georgia high school that he built into a state power starting 21 years ago.
Herron last coached in Georgia at Grayson, where he won a Class 7A championship. He then coached two seasons at T.L. Hanna in South Carolina, then the past two at Tennessee Tech as an assistant.
“We are honored to have Coach Herron return to Camden County High School. Coach Herron has an enduring legacy of building football programs that produce not only state champions but also student-athletes who are defined by their outstanding character and sportsmanship,” Camden County High School principal Steve Loden said in a release. “We are excited for this next chapter in Camden County football and look forward to seeing our community turn out to support the Wildcats under the lights of Chris Gilman Stadium this fall.”
Herron’s record as a high school head coach is 312-54. He won his first state title at Oconee County in 1999, then took the Camden job, for which he’s best known. Camden was 154-18 in Herron’s 13 seasons while winning three state and 12 region championships.
Camden has dropped off in the eight seasons since Herron left, going 50-36. The Wildcats were 5-6 last season under Bob Sphire, who left earlier this month to take a job in Kentucky.
About the Author