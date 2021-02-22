Herron to return to Camden County, where he won 3 titles

Herron last coached in Georgia at Grayson, where he won a Class 7A championship. He then coached two seasons at T.L. Hanna in South Carolina, then the past two at Tennessee Tech as an assistant.

“We are honored to have Coach Herron return to Camden County High School. Coach Herron has an enduring legacy of building football programs that produce not only state champions but also student-athletes who are defined by their outstanding character and sportsmanship,” Camden County High School principal Steve Loden said in a release. “We are excited for this next chapter in Camden County football and look forward to seeing our community turn out to support the Wildcats under the lights of Chris Gilman Stadium this fall.”