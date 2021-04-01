Gymnastics: Newnan’s state title run 3 years in the making

For the third season in a row, Newnan has positioned itself to win a state title but has yet to compete in the championship meet. In 2019, the Gym Cats were just three players deep — the minimum required to compete — and still finished the regular season ranked No. 1 and first place in the state preliminaries. However, one player suffered an injury days before the the championship and, without the minimum number of players, they were forced to withdrawal.

And, of course, there was 2020.

This season, the Gym Cats are five deep, led by Goad’s daughter, Rubilyn Goad, and her lifelong friend Mikayla Burton, both juniors who have been in the same gym class since they were 18 months old.

Teams can compete in just three meets in 2021, as opposed to 10 in a normal year, before the preliminaries on April 22 at Buford Arena, where only the top eight qualify. The Gym Cats have competed in two meets so far, winning both. Against some of the state’s best teams, including Carrollton, they scored a 111.4 at Carrollton on March 12, and 109.35 in Milledgeville on March 27.

The Gym Cats’ final meet before preliminaries is Friday, where they’ll host at the Newnan School of Gymnastics.

With the city recovering from the tornado, the Gym Cats are doing their part with community outreach. All of the school’s student-athletes help with packing meals for others, buying and donating supplies for drop-off locations, and other activities.

Community service, and practicing at the gym for a title run, has been the team’s purpose lately. The school is closed indefinitely, including virtual learning. Many are without power, and the damage throughout the city is extensive.

“We were hit hard,” Goad said. “It affected the elementary school and a lot of students were impacted there and all over the area. It put our whole community on hold. We have spring break next week, so that gives us some time to recoup a little and hopefully get the power running. All of the utility poles are knocked down and (getting power restored) is a big undertaking.”

Once in the preliminaries, they must finish in the top four at that meet or their season is over. Those advancing will compete in the championship on April 24, also at Buford Arena.

The Gym Cats are determined to be one of those teams, Goad said.

“In 2019 we were ready to compete in the championship on a Friday, and the injury happened the Monday before,” Goad said. “Last year, we were ready to redeem ourselves from the injury circumstances and then COVID-19 hit and there was nothing we could do. We’ve definitely been itching to defend ourselves and win a title.

“They have two years of preparation in the back of their minds. They’re anxious and highly motivated to compete and try to get back to where they were.”