Griffin coach Kareem Reid joins Gus Malzahn at Central Florida

Reid coached in Georgia for five seasons and compiled a 45-17 record. He won three region titles at Westlake (2016-18), then led Griffin to the Class 5A quarterfinals in 2019. Reid previously was head coach at Coconut Creek in Florida. His teams there were 16-14 without a losing season at a program that had gone 1-19 over the previous two campaigns.

Reid is the latest among several Georgia high school coaches who have moved to college football in recent years.

Others include Cedar Grove’s Jimmy Smith, the running backs coach at Arkansas; Buford’s Jess Simpson, defensive line coach at Miami; Grayson’s Mickey Conn, special teams coordinator and safeties coach at Clemson; and Carver-Columbus’s Dell McGee, assistant head coach and running backs coach at Georgia. Former Cartersville coach Joey King spent the past two seasons on college staffs but returned this year to coach Carrollton.

Malzahn, named last month as Central Florida’s coach, was himself a high school coach the first 15 years of his coaching career in Arkansas. He was Auburn’s head coach from 2013 to 2020.