Golf blog: Westminster helps Georgia claim Cup

Westminster won the team championship and helped pushed Georgia to victory in the annual Georgia-South Carolina Cup at the Currahee Club in Toccoa.
Westminster shot a 2-over 578 as a team to finish ahead of Johns Creek at 14 over and third-place St Pius at 20 over. For the other Georgia teams, Cartersville finished fifth, North Oconee was eighth, Carrollton placed 11th and South Forsyth was 13th.
Competing for Westminster were William Love, Harris Barth, Price Miller and Ethan Gao, who finished sixth overall at 2-under 142. Miller tied for ninth at even par.
The top individual from Georgia was Carter Lofflin of St. Pius, who was third at 5-under 139. Others in the top 10 were: Deven Patel of Johns Creek, fourth at 4 under; Billy Abdow of Peachtree Ridge, fifth at 3 under; Hogan Ingram of Rome, T7 at 1 under; Buck Brumlow of Cartersville, Luke Koenig of North Oconee and Jake Peacock of Cambridge, all T9 at even par. Luke Sullivan of A.C. Flora was the medalist at 7-under 137.
Georgia ran away with the state competition. The Peach State finished at 25 under, easily outdistancing South Carolina at 16 over.
Prince Avenue off to great start
The Prince Avenue Christian boys golf team has won three of its first five tournaments.
The Wolverines won the Lake Oconee Classic, the Athens Classic at UGA and the Ed Hoard Classic at Athens Country Club. They finished second in the South Georgia Classic at Kinderlou Forest in Valdosta and placed third in the Big Red Shootout at Chattahoochee Country Club in Gainesville, an event played using the Stableford format.
Members of the team are senior Dallas Pettus, juniors Parker Houck and Hunter Smith, sophomores Will Baker, James Douglas and freshmen Charles Douglas and Maddox Drake. The team is coached by Jimmy Phillips.
Buford boys capture Gwinnett Open
Buford won the Gwinnett Open at the Chateau Elan Woodlands Course, beating North Gwinnett by two points in the modified Stableford scoring. Jackson Buchanan shot 70 and was medalist, with Walt Smith (79), Sam Haynes (80) and Hunter Phillips (82_ rounding out the scoring.
Blanton leads Colquitt to Blue Devil title
Colquitt County got a 74 from Chase Blanton and won the Blue Devil Invitational at Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton. The Packers shot a 330 and won by five shots over host Tift County. Colquitt also got an 84 from Tucker Brown and 86s from Marshall McCranie and David Strange.
Send your high school golf news, results and photos to sawtrey56@yahoo.com
About the Author