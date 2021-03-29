Golf blog: Westminster helps Georgia claim Cup

The Prince Avenue Christian boys golf team has won three of its first five matches in 2021.

Prince Avenue off to great start

The Prince Avenue Christian boys golf team has won three of its first five tournaments.

The Wolverines won the Lake Oconee Classic, the Athens Classic at UGA and the Ed Hoard Classic at Athens Country Club. They finished second in the South Georgia Classic at Kinderlou Forest in Valdosta and placed third in the Big Red Shootout at Chattahoochee Country Club in Gainesville, an event played using the Stableford format.

Members of the team are senior Dallas Pettus, juniors Parker Houck and Hunter Smith, sophomores Will Baker, James Douglas and freshmen Charles Douglas and Maddox Drake. The team is coached by Jimmy Phillips.

Buford boys capture Gwinnett Open

Buford won the Gwinnett Open at the Chateau Elan Woodlands Course, beating North Gwinnett by two points in the modified Stableford scoring. Jackson Buchanan shot 70 and was medalist, with Walt Smith (79), Sam Haynes (80) and Hunter Phillips (82_ rounding out the scoring.

Blanton leads Colquitt to Blue Devil title

Colquitt County got a 74 from Chase Blanton and won the Blue Devil Invitational at Spring Hill Country Club in Tifton. The Packers shot a 330 and won by five shots over host Tift County. Colquitt also got an 84 from Tucker Brown and 86s from Marshall McCranie and David Strange.

