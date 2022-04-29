Golf blog: State-bound teams, Class 6A and 7A

BOYS

Class 7A

Area 1: In one of the state’s most competitive areas, defending state champion Milton edged Alpharetta by two strokes to bring home the trophy. Milton (296) counted a 70 from Will Jones, a 71 from Rahul Rajendran, a 72 from Mason Fundingsland and a 73 from Jack Burr. They didn’t even use Craig Long’s 74. Alpharetta (298) used a 73 from Juan Monckeberg, a 74 from Bennett Flach, a 75 from Rohann Aggarwal and a 76 from Brennan Cozad. Lowndes finished third, one shot behind Alpharetta, and must try to qualify at the sectional meet. Blake Henriques was medalist with a 69 to pace Cherokee to fourth place and a spot in the sectionals. Tift County’s Bo Carpenter shot 71 to advance as an individual.

Area 2: Gainesville got 73s from Ryan Davidson, Henry Kopydlowski and Brigham Ralston to win the area tournament by four shots over Lambert. The Red Elephants also counted a 79 from Walker Millholland. Lambert was led by Nick Schwendiman (73), Andy Cruz (74), Alex Ross-Johnson (76) and got 78s from Michael Lee and Wesley Hu. West Forsyth, led by medalist Saketh Amble’s 70, finished one shot behind Lambert and must qualify through sectionals. Jack Darke of Forsyth Central shot 73 and advanced as an individual.

Area 3: Walton held off Cobb County rival Harrison to win the championship. The Raiders were led by Charlie Holloway with a 76, Tyler Call and Sam Gomeyac shot 76s and Thomas Freeland added a 79. Harrison got a 71 from medalist Matthew Render and a 72 from Walker Manuel. Grayson’s Ryan Light shot 72 and advanced as an individual.

Area 4: Medalist Chris Chung shot 72 to lead Mill Creek past North Gwinnett in the championship. Josh Hemans and Chris Hagan both shot 76 and Jack Wilson added a 77 to pace the Hawks. North Gwinnett got a 76 from Josh Strong and a 77 from Rohan Gopaldas. Richard Yang shot 73 and advanced to state as an individual.

Class 6A

Area 1: Sheppard Davenport shot 77 to pace Glynn Academy’s deep roster to the area title by six shots over South Effingham. Ellis Long and Michael Cook shot 78s and William Mosher shot 79 for the Terrors. South Effingham was led by medalist Jacob Fripp’s 70 and Andrew Carr shot 73. Valdosta’s Jake Reid advanced as an individual.

Area 2: Coach Justin Johnson’s Wolves shot a 312 to beat Habersham Central by five strokes. The Wolves were led by Hunter Phillips with a 75 and Samuel Haynes with a 76. Habersham was paced by medalist Jack Rowe’s 71 and Smith Caudell with a 76. Patrick McArdle of Evans advanced as an individual.

Area 3: In a battle of titans, defending state champion Johns Creek shot 293 and nipped rival Cambridge by two shots. Johns Creek got a pair of 72s from Taiki Miyagi and Jack Hutchinson, a 74 from Kenny Cox and a 76 from Bruce Murphy. Cambridge had two 72s from Patrick Burns and Jamison Bryant, a 75 from Clay Taylor and a 77 from Carter Solomon. Creekview got 73s from Josh Ledford and Brooks Hollingsworth, but only placed third and will head to the sectional. William Makepeace of North Atlanta shot 72 to advance to state as an individual.

Area 4: Carrollton advanced to the state tournament with a 313 total, shots better than Dalton. The Trojans counted a 77 from Caleb Wall, a pair of 78s from Luke Able and Christopher Watts and an 80 from Wyche Green IV. Dalton used a 72 from medalist Cole Stockard and a 75 from Wyatt Brackett. Brant Carman of South Paulding advanced as an individual

GIRLS

Class 7A

Area 1: Ebby Somers shot 77 and Kayla Lee shot 82 to help Lowndes win the title by 10 shots over Colquitt County. Trisha Shivaiah of Milton advanced as an individual.

Area 2: Defending state champion Lambert breezed to victory. Medalist Iris Cao led the Longhorns with a 69 and they counted Averi Cline’s 74 and Emerson Elm’s 75. South Forsyth finished second. Forsyth Central’s Lauren Smith advanced as an individual.

Area 3: Walton posted three scores in the 70s to win the title over Harrison. Walton counted a 74 from Saanvi Venkatesh, a 77 from Annika Gomeyac and a 78 from Tatum Thompson. Brookwood’s Paige Greco advanced as an individual.

Area 4: North Gwinnett’s superior depth made the difference as the Bulldogs outran runner-up Mill Creek. North Gwinnett got an 82 from co-medalist Hailey Moon, an 85 from Hailey Park and Reagan Ritchie and an 87 from Talia Hassell. Mill Creek used an 85 from Ella Sada and an 87 from Grace Chung Lindsey Pak of Peachtree Ridge shot 82 and was co-medalist. Suji Jung of Collins Hills advanced as an individual.

Class 6A

Area 1: Chanley Box was medalist with a 74 and led Glynn Academy to victory. Maria Barr and Elyse Burney shot 82 for the Terrors. Richmond Hill finished second thanks to Hannah Barrett’s 81. Reese Adams of Valdosta advanced as an individual.

Area 2: Lakeside Evans got a 73 from medalist Kate Parviainen and an 82 from Annie Rose to claim the trophy. Habersham Central got the other spot in the state tournament behind Addie Maney’s 87. Kinley Awad of Evans qualified as an individual.

Area 3: Johns Creek shot 230 to beat defending state champion Creekview by 12 shots and win the area title. Johns Creek counted a 75 from Ella York, a 76 Jocelyn Zeng and a 79 from Genevieve Wu. Creekview got a 74 from medalist Makena Dubois and a 78 from Lindsay Wayland. Kailey Watkins of Riverwood advanced as an individual.

Area 4: Adeline Laney shot 90 to lead Carrollton to the team championship. Emmy McCoy shot 96 and Marissa Johnson added a 99 for the Trojans. Allatoona took the second spot. Macy Fulton of Alexander was medalist with a 78. Piper Shook of Lassiter advanced as an individual.

Sectional Schedule, Monday and Tuesday

Class 7A: Boys and girls – Kinderlou Forest, Valdosta.

Class 6A: Boys at girls – Oak Mountain Country Club, Carrollton

Class 5A: Boys and girls – Cartersville Country Club

State championship schedule, May 16-17

Class 7A: Boys – Chattahoochee Golf Club, Gainesville; Girls – Chimney Oaks Golf Club, Homer

Class 6A: Boys – Jekyll Island (Pine Lakes); Girls – Jekyll Island (Indian Mounds)

Class 5A: Boys and girls – Okefenokee Country Club, Blackshear

Class 4A: Boys – Houston Lake Country Club, Perry; Girls – Healy Pointe Country Club, Macon

Class 3A: Boys – Bartram Trail Golf Club, Evans; Girls – Belle Meade Country Club, Thomson

Class 2A: Boys – Southern Hills Golf Club, Hawkinsville; Girls – Southern Landings Golf Club, Warner Robins.

Class A Public: Boys – Georgia Southern University Golf Course, Statesboro; Girls – Willow Lake Golf Club, Metter

Class A Private: Boys – Dogwood Golf Club, Austell; Girls – Governor’s Towne Club, Acworth.