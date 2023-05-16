Golf blog: Qualifiers for boys state championships

Area 4: Rivals Lambert and two-time defending state champion Milton slugged it out, with Lamber taking a one-shot win, 281-282. Lambert’s Sahish Reddy and Milton’s Mason Fundingsland were co-medalists at 68. Lambert also counted a 70 from Wesley Hu, a 71 from Evan Kim and a 72 from Michael Wawhburne. Milton added 71s from Craig Long and Drew Sacia and a 72 from Rahul Rajendran. North Gwinnett finished third behind co-medalist Rohan Gopaldas. Pride Dyer of West Forsyth shot 74 and qualified as an individual.

Sectional: North Gwinnett, Forsyth Central, Cherokee and Richmond Hill all qualified for the state tournament. North’s Rohan Gopaldas and Forsyth’s Jack Darke joined Jack Randolph of Mill Creek and Thomas Reid of Brookwood as co-medalists with a 70. Randolph and Reid qualified as individuals.

Class 6A

Area 1: Medalist Hamilton Coleman shot 71, Barrett Loftis shot 72 and Jeffery Li shot 79 to help Lakeside Evans shoot 306 and nip Glynn Academy by four shots. Glynn got a 76 from Grady Sanders and Ellis Long and a 79 from Shep Davenport and John Hank Holcomb. Alex Hayes of Veterans advanced as an individual.

Area 2: Matt Calhoun shot 72 to win medalist and lead Creekview (311) to victory. Creekview also counted a pair of 77s from Tanner Latimer and Reece Whaley and beat Etowah (328), led by Brendon Forrester’s 79. Joshua Tomberg of Woodstock shot 76 and advanced as an individual.

Area 3: Newnan found a way to outduel Marist 300-303 and win the area title. Newnan’s A.J. Salierno and Marist’s Rush Williams both shot 72. Newnan also counted a 74 from Aiden Zimmerman, a 76 from Davis Pope and a 78 from Taylor Drake. Marist got a 75 from Chapman Priestley and a 76 from Connor Roberts. Brant Carman of South Paulding, the tournament medalist with a 68, advanced as an individual.

Area 4: Henry Kopydlowski shot 67 to help Gainesville shoot 291 and win the trophy by three shots over Mill Creek. The Red Elephants also got a 72 from Colin Henderson, a 73 from Shay Mangalat and a 79 from Brigham Ralston. Mill Creek got a 71 from Jack Hutcheson, a 73 from Taiki Miyagiu and 75s from James Baker and James Henry. Jack Rowe of Habersham Central shot 68 and qualified as an individual.

Sectional: Blessed Trinity, Lee County, Alpharetta and Dunwoody all advanced to the state tournament. Blessed Trinity’s Griffin Tully shot 71 to earn medalist honors. Bowen Carpenter of Tift County and Glove Amick of Woodward Academy advanced as individuals.

Class 5A

Area 1: Warren Gantt shot 78 and Gentry Rucker shot 79 to help Greenbrier (324) win the title by three shots over Ware County. The Gators were led by Trade Carter’s 79. Coffee was third at 334, with Cane Carter shooting 75 to earn medalist honors. Ben Ridley of Jones County advanced as an individual.

Area 2: Northgate had all four scorers in the 70s and shot 298 to beat Harris County (306) and Midtown (324). The Vikings got a 73 from Jackson Cavanaugh, a 74 from Will Coffman, a 75 from Landon Noble and a 76 from Will Buckholtz. Harris County had a 73 from Gates Glanton – the co-medalist with Cavanaugh – a 75 from Andrew Korytoski and a 78 from Daniel Harkins. Brady Hines of Northside Columbus qualified as an individual.

Area 3: Hayden Jackson shot 71 to lead Calhoun to the title. The Yellow Jackets shot 302 and counted a 74 from Ethan Lunsford and a 76 from Beau Black. Cartersville (310) got a 76 from Brody Tidwell and 78s from Anderson McCary, Noah Pogue and Owen Dunn. Dalton’s Cole Stockard was medalist with a 69. Dylan Lawson of Chamblee shot 79 to qualify as an individual.

Area 4: Cambridge shot 303 to beat Chattahoochee by three shots in one of the most competitive area tournaments. The Bears counted a 74 from Jamison Bryant, 75s from Patrick Burns and Clay Taylor and a 76 from Tripp Beatty. Chattahoochee got a 73 from Jack Garcia, a 75 from Owen Baginski, a 77 from Pirthvi Venkatesan and a 78 from Durben Carpenter. The medalist was Sam Harper of Eastside, who shot 71 and advanced as an individual.

Sectional: Midtown, Dalton, Centennial and Jefferson all advanced to the state tournament. Midtown’s Riley Ruby shot 68 and was medalist. Cane Carver of Coffee and Pargen Robertson of Decatur advanced as individuals.

Class 4A

Area 1: Starr’s Mill got a 75 from Will Sutton and a 78 from Austin Cummings to shoot 318 and defeat LaGrange by four shots. The Grangers were led by medalist Saxon Chastain’s 73 and a 79 from Grady Westmoreland. Whitewater (360) earned the third spot and Samuel Surratt of Bainbridge advanced as an individual.

Area 2: Medalist Finley Burke shot 70 to lead Wayne County to a winning 297 total. Brett Maloy (75) and Antonio Juarbe and Aidan Jones (76s) rounded out the scoring. Benedictine took second (315) behind Hamp Threlkeld’s 75 and Nicholas Scarano’s 76. Southeast Bulloch took third (322) behind Hunter Thompson (78) and Brannen Nelson (79). Caden Camp of Perry shot 77 and advanced as an individual.

Area 3: Lovett outdueled North Oconee and came away with a 283-285 victory. The Lions got a pair of 70s from Zidan Ajani and John Christians, a 71 from Ryan Ohde and a 72 from Jack Shaifer. North Oconee’s Frederick Chappel was medalist with a 69 and the Titans got a 70 from Landry Short, a 72 from Austin Spence and a 75 from Zach Wiley. Cherokee Bluff was third with a 316, led by T.J. Harris with a 74. Jack Mallard of Pace Academy shot 75 and qualified as an individual.

Area 4: Defending state champion Westminster got a 75 from co-medalist Jake Kercher and 76s from Matthew Young and Jack Trotter to shoot a 309 and beat Northwest Whitfield by six strokes. Northwest was led by co-medalist Jax Brooker with a 75, Braxton Floyd with a 78 and Reece Cowart with a 79. Central Carroll got 78s from Ryan Young and Christopher Duncan and finished third. Samuel Johnson of Heritage shot 78 and advanced as an individual.

Class 3A

Area 1: Brodie Mann and Jay Patel both shot 77 to lead Columbus (321) to the title. Brycen Jones shot 69 to nab medalist honors and help Thomasville (348) finish second. Upson-Lee was the third qualifier. Preston Johnston of Jackson moved on as an individual.

Area 2: Savannah County Day shot 301 to edge Richmond Academy by six shots. Savannah Country Day’s Andrew Messalle had 72, William Whitfield had 74, Dallas Hunter had 77 and Caden Hartley had 78. Richmond Academy got a 73 from John Taylor, a 76 from Edward Porubsky and 79s from Thomas Blanchard and Carter Hadden. Savannah Christian shot 322 with Elliott Oliver shooting 74 and Charles Miller shooting 79. Mason Cannon of Harlem shot 76 and advanced as an individual.

Area 3: Bremen shot 336. LaFayette shot 341 and Gordon Lee, led by medalist Ayden Cordell’s 76, shot 343. Jack Greeson of Coahulla Creek advanced as an individual.

Area 4: Wesleyan, led by co-medalists Beau Jackson and Andy Scott with 74s, had five boys break 80 and shot 302. Ben Brown (76) and Alex Holcomb (78) also counted for the Wolves. Hebron Christian (316) finished second behind Evan Rogers with 76, Jacob Fortner with 78 and Aidan Greaver with 79. Dawson County got the third spot with a 318, as Walker Millholland and Jeremy Ray shot 78s. Payne Oglesby of Hart County shot 75 and advanced as an individual.

Class 2A

Area 1: Sloan Fountain shot 76 and Andrew Velazquez shot 79 to help Vidalia win the title with a 323. Toombs County (343) and Pierce County (349), led by medalist Sam Ricketson’s 75, also advanced. Mason Walker of Bremen shot 77 and advanced as an individual.

Area 2: ACE Charter, led by Cooper Voorhees’ 85, shot 372 to finish first. Eagle’s Landing Christian got a 76 from medalist Bo Shuler, to finish second at 395 and Landmark Christian was third at 422. Rutland’s Kurt Weiche advanced as an individual.

Area 3: Jake Dalton and Hunter Bond came up with 77s to lead Banks County (321) to victory. Athens Academy (331) got a 74 from George Barkley and a 78 from John Manuel Newland, with Fellowship Christian (335) getting the third spot. Jackson Hogan of Providence Christian advanced as an individual.

Area 4: Mount Paran Christian counted four scores in the 70s and won the title with a 310. Sam Binkley was medalist with 76 and Jace Butcher, Zach Peterson an Conner Bohn all shot 78s. Rockmart (325) was second behind Parker Smith’s 73 and Ty Magill’s 79. Walker got a 77 from Harry Gregory to finish third. John Knight of North Cobb Christian shot 76 and advanced as an individual.

Class A Division 1

Area 1: Medalist Brady Starrett shot 72 to lead Elbert County to victory with a 322 score. The Blue Devils also got a 83s from Landon Cagle and Thomas Brady and an 84 from Hayden Marunich. Also qualifying for state were Tallulah Falls (359) and Rabun County (369), who got a 79 from Owen Thompson. Jase Tomberlin of Bacon County advanced as an individual.

Area 2: Broc Altman was medalist with an 80 and helped Metter post a 360. Bleckley County (373) and Jefferson County (400) also qualified for state. Jeremiah Stuart shot 85 to advance as an individual.

Area 3: Rocco Lopez, Ethan Thoem and Braden Bell each shot 71 to help Darlington shoot a 287 and win the trophy. Blair Moseley shot 74 for the Tigers. Lamar County finished second at 330 with Everett Horne sharing medalist honors with a 71. Dade County shot 388 to qualify and Chattooga’s Walt Beach advanced as an individual.

Area 4: Prince Avenue dominated the tournament with a 287, thanks largely to Will Baker’s record 10-under 61. The Wolverines also counted a 71 from Maddox Drake, a 76 from Brantley Parramore and a 79 from James Douglas. Mount Zion (307) was a runner-up with a trio of 75s from Jake Green, Samuel Koontz and Jonathan Gallinaro. Mount Pisgah took third at 325 thanks to a 75 from Jack Adelman and a 78 from Ryan Callaham. Will Orr from Paideia shot 70 and moved on as an individual.

Class A Division II

Area 1: Seminole County rode a 75 from medalist Landon Kirkland to a 331 to take the title. Charlton County (392) and Lanier County (401) also advanced to state. Hunter McNeil of Baconton advanced as an individual.

Area 2: Georgia Military got a 79 from Josh Walker to shoot 372 and win the tournament. Portal (393) and Emanuel County Institute (432) also qualified for state. Garin Williford of McIntosh County Academy moved on as an individual.

Area 3: Prem Patel shot 84 and Landon Godwin shot 87 to pace Schley County (354) to the area title. Hawkinsville (379) and Taylor County (394) also advanced. Wilcox County’s Zeke Best advanced as an individual.

Area 4: Lake Oconee placed three in the 70s to shoot 301 and win the title. Rhett Smith (72), Drew Williams (74) and Colby Bennett (75) teamed with Carson Johnston (80) to defeat runner-up Christian Heritage (333), which got a 79 from Henry Hill. Aquinas (345) got the third spot and Carter Johnston of Washington-Wilkes advanced as an individual.

A story about the girls qualifiers will be posted on Thursday.