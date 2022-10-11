Godfrey, Bradford named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Others are former Georgia football coach Mark Richt, former Braves players Andruw Jones and Ron Reed, former Georgia Tech football player Shawn Jones, former Braves and Hawks executive Stan Kasten and former Georgia tennis player Al Parker.

Godfrey won 273 games, the most in DeKalb County Schools history, while at Southwest DeKalb from 1983 to 2012. His 1995 team featuring Quincy Carter won a Class 4A championship. Godfrey also has the most victories among African American football coaches in state history.