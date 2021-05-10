Girls soccer blog: Defending champs McIntosh, St. Pius to meet in semifinals

McIntosh and St. Pius have won 12 championships each, second-most in state history behind Westminster’s 13, since the GHSA began holding championships in the sport in 1992. McIntosh won the most recent Class 5A title in 2019. St. Pius won the Class 4A title that same year but has since moved up one class during reclassification, putting the two defending champions on a collision course in the 5A semifinals. They will play at McIntosh at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Both teams have been dominant in the postseason again this year. Third-ranked McIntosh has outscored Tri-Cities, Jones County and Northview 23-0 in the first three rounds, while No. 7 St. Pius has defeated Clarke Central, Calhoun and Woodward Academy by a combined score of 19-1. The winner of their semifinal matchup will advance to the championship game against either top-ranked Blessed Trinity or No. 10 Grady. The finals will be played Thursday through Saturday at McEachern High School, Duluth High School, Mercer University’s Five Star Stadium, and Memorial Stadium in Savannah, but the date and location for each classification will not be announced until after the semifinals.