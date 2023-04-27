Girls soccer blog: Chamblee, Midtown to meet in rematch of 2022 final

The winner will meet No. 6 Greenbrier or No. 10 Northgate for the title.

Atlanta private-school rivals and reigning state champions Westminster and Lovett will meet at Westminster in the Class 4A semifinals. Both schools moved up during reclassification. Westminster won the past seven championships in Class 3A, and Lovett won the past two in 2A. Fifth-ranked Westminster, which has won a state-best 15 championships in the sport, defeated No. 10 Lovett 3-0 when the teams met three weeks ago in the regular season. The winner of this game will face top-ranked North Oconee or No. 3 Holy Innocents’ for the title.

In Class 6A, top-ranked Marist and No. 3 Lassiter will try to keep alive their hopes for a second consecutive championship when they face off at Marist. Lassiter is the defending state champion in the class. Marist won the Class 4A title in 2022 before moving up during reclassification. The title was Marist’s 11th overall, fourth-most in state history. The winner will face Pope or Roswell next week for the title. Roswell, which has won on the road against Jackson County, River Ridge and St Pius, is the only No. 4 seed remaining in any classification.

Mill Creek of Class 7A became the first top-ranked team to be eliminated when it lost Campbell 2-1 in the quarterfinals. No. 2 Archer also lost in the quarters, 3-1 against Forsyth Central, and No. 2 Buford lost to Walton in the second round. That leaves a final four in the highest classification of No. 4 Walton vs. No. 5 Forsyth Central and No. 8 Denmark vs. No. 9 Campbell.

Other No. 1 teams that are still alive are Marist in Class 6A, North Oconee in 4A, Oconee County in 3A, Fellowship Christian in 2A, Commerce in A Division I and McIntosh County Academy in A Division II.

The state championships will be played Tuesday through Friday at McEachern High School and Mercer University. Class A will kick things off Tuesday with the Division I finals at Mercer and the Division II finals at McEachern.

Class 7A

Quarterfinal scores

Denmark 4, Richmond Hill 0

Campbell 3, Mill Creek 1

Walton 1, Harrison 0

Forsyth Central 3, Archer 1

Semifinal matchups

(R6 #2) Denmark at (R2 #1) Campbell

(R5 #1) Walton at (R6 #1) Forsyth Central

Class 6A

Quarterfinal scores

Pope 1, North Atlanta 0

Roswell 3, St. Pius 1

Lassiter 2, Woodward Academy 0

Marist 4, Blessed Trinity 1

Semifinal matchups

(R7 #4) Roswell at (R7 #1) Pope

(R7 #3) Lassiter at (R4 #1) Marist

Class 5A

Quarterfinal scores

Greenbrier 2, Northview 1

Northgate 3, Greater Atlanta Christian 0

Midtown 2, McIntosh 1

Chamblee 6, Cambridge 3

Semifinal matchups

(R3 #2) Northgate at (R1 #1) Greenbrier

(R5 #1) Midtown at (R4 #1) Chamblee

Class 4A

Quarterfinal scores

Holy Innocents’ 4, Whitewater 3

North Oconee 5, LaGrange 0

Lovett 9, Trinity Christian 0

Westminster 6, Starr’s Mill 0

Semifinal matchups

(R6 #2) Holy Innocents’ at (R8 #1) North Oconee

(R5 #1) Lovett at (R6 #1) Westminster

Class 3A

Quarterfinal scores

Wesleyan 1, Columbus 0

Oconee County 4, Savannah Country Day 0

St. Vincent’s 1, White County 0

Bremen 3, Morgan County 0

Semifinal matchups

(R7 #1) Wesleyan at (R8 #1) Oconee County

(R3 #1) St. Vincent’s at (R6 #1) Bremen

Class 2A

Quarterfinal scores

Fitzgerald 3, Model 1

Fellowship Christian 5, ACE Charter 0

Athens Academy 4, Savannah Arts Academy 0

Mount Paran Christian 3, Toombs County 1

Semifinal matchups

(R1 #1) Fitzgerald at (R8 #1) Fellowship Christian

(R8 #2) Athens Academy at (R6 #1) Mount Paran Christian

Class A Division I

Quarterfinal scores

Mount Vernon 11, Temple 1

Commerce 10, Bleckley County 0

Social Circle 4, East Laurens 0

Paideia 9, Lamar County 1

Semifinal matchups

(R6 #2) Mount Vernon at (R8 #1) Commerce

(R5 #1) Social Circle at (R6 #1) Paideia

Class A Division II

Quarterfinal scores

Towns County 2, Hawkinsville 0

Lake Oconee Academy 2, Atlanta Classical 1

McIntosh County Academy 4, Dooly County 0

Aquinas 10, Mount Zion-Carroll 0

Semifinal matchups

(A3 #3) Towns County at (A3 #2) Lake Oconee Academy

(A2 #1) McIntosh County Academy at (A3 #1) Aquinas