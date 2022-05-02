Girls soccer blog: 4 defending champs return for shot at another title

West Forsyth, the defending Class 7A champion, entered the tournament as the No. 10-ranked team and the No. 2 seed from Region 6 (behind top-ranked Denmark) but has worked its way back to the finals. The Wolverines opened the playoffs with a 6-1 victory at home against Collins Hill before winning road games against No. 2 Brookwood, No. 4 Dunwoody and Alpharetta.

The Wolverines will play at 5 p.m. Friday at McEachern against ninth-ranked Mill Creek, which is appearing in its first championship game. The Hawks’ advanced to the final with a victory over Walton on penalty kicks in the semifinals. Sloan Spees scored the Hawks’ only goal in regulation on a header with 16 minutes remaining, then Mill Creek outscored Walton 4-3 on penalty kicks.

No. 2 Holy Innocents’ will go for its second consecutive and third overall title when it faces top-ranked Pinecrest Academy in the Class A Private final at 5 p.m. Tuesday at McEachern in a rematch of last year’s final, which Holy Innocents’ won 2-1. Though not in the same region, the teams met during the 2022 regular season, with Pinecrest Academy winning at home 1-0. Pinecrest is seeking its first championship.

Two classifications are assured of having first-time champions as Chamblee will meet Midtown in the Class 5A final, and Social Circle will face Commerce in Class A Public.

Chamblee is trying to become the first public school from DeKalb County to win a championship, and Midtown would be the first traditional Atlanta Public Schools team to win a title (Atlanta Classical, a charter school that serves students in the APS district, won Class A Public in 2021).

Region 8-A Public teams Social Circle and Commerce will be facing off for the third time this season. They split the regular-season meetings, with each team winning at home. No. 2 Commerce won 5-4 on Feb. 7, and No. 1 Social Circle won 3-1 on March 10.

The other two championship games will match No. 2 Cambridge against No. 3 Lassiter in Class 6A and No. 2 Marist against No. 3 Jefferson in Class 4A. Marist has won 10 championships (fourth-most in GHSA history), most recently in 2018, and Lassiter won Class 6A in 2016. Cambridge and Jefferson are seeking their first championships.

Here is the championship game schedule:

Class 7A

(5 p.m. Friday at McEachern)

(R6 #2) West Forsyth vs. (R8 #1) Mill Creek

Class 6A

(5 p.m. Friday at Mercer)

(R7 #1) Cambridge vs. (R6 #1) Lassiter

Class 5A

(5 p.m. Thursday at McEachern)

(R5 #1) Chamblee vs. (R6 #1) Midtown

Class 4A

(5 p.m. Thursday at Mercer)

(R8 #2) Jefferson vs. (R6 #1) Marist

Class 3A

(5 p.m. Wednesday at McEachern)

(R5 #1) Westminster vs. (R5 #2) Greater Atlanta Christian

Class 2A

(5 p.m. Wednesday at Mercer)

(R6 #2) Pace Academy vs. (R6 #1) Lovett

Class A Private

(5 p.m. Tuesday at McEachern)

(R5 #1) Holy Innocents’ vs. (R6 #1) Pinecrest Academy

Class A Public

(5 p.m. Tuesday at Mercer)

(R8 #2) Commerce vs. (R8 #1) Social Circle