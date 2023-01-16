Girls basketball rankings: No. 1 teams hold on to top spots

The eight No. 1-ranked girls basketball teams remained at the top of their classes this week, including Class 5A Kell, which held its position despite losing for the fifth time this season.
The Longhorns fell to 12-5 with a 57-56 loss Saturday against Class 6A Woodward Academy but held on to their advantage over second-ranked Warner Robins (15-1), primarily based on strength of schedule. Kell’s other losses have come against Class 7A No. 10 McEachern, Class 7A No. 1 Brookwood, Hoover of Alabama (ranked No. 19 nationally by MaxPreps), and Palm Bay (ranked No. 3 in Florida’s Division 4A). The Longhorns also have victories over two of Georgia’s No. 1-ranked teams, Griffin of Class 4A and St. Francis of Class A Division I.
River Ridge (14-5) solidified its No. 1 ranking in Class 6A with a 53-51 victory Saturday against then-No. 3 Buford of Class 7A, handing the Wolves their first loss of the season. The Knights, playing without second-leading scorer Kayla Cleaveland (14.9 points per game) and leading rebounder Allie Sweet (11.6 per game), got 15 points, five assists and four rebounds from Mataya Gayle, a first-team all-state selection last season. All of the Knights’ losses this season have come against out-of-state opponents; they are 13-0 against Georgia teams.
The other No. 1 teams are Hebron Christian in Class 3A, Mount Paran Christian in 2A and Lake Oconee Academy in Class A Division II. Mount Paran Christian and Lake Oconee Academy are reigning state champions.
Four new teams moved into the top 10s. Statesboro replaced Greenbrier in Class 5A; Calvary Day replaced Savannah Country Day in 3A; Murray County replaced Fannin County in 2A; and Heard County replaced Athens Christian in Class A Division I. Statesboro, Calvary Day and Murray County earned their way into the rankings by beating the teams they replaced.
Class 7A
1. Brookwood (16-1)
2. Archer (13-2)
3. Norcross (14-1)
4. Buford (15-1)
5. Peachtree Ridge (14-3)
6. Campbell (16-2)
7. North Paulding (18-1)
8. South Forsyth (15-3)
9. Hillgrove (14-5)
10. McEachern (10-4)
Class 6A
1. River Ridge (14-5)
2. Forest Park (14-3)
3. Lovejoy (13-4)
4. Woodward Academy (12-5)
5. Rockdale County (14-4)
6. Brunswick (13-3)
7. Veterans (14-2)
8. New Manchester (12-2)
9. Hughes (12-4)
10. Tift County (11-4)
Class 5A
1. Kell (12-5)
2. Warner Robins (15-1)
3. Bradwell Institute (14-2)
4. Hiram (14-2)
5. Union Grove (12-6)
6. Jackson-Atlanta (12-1)
7. Jones County (13-3)
8. Arabia Mountain (17-1)
9. Statesboro (15-3)
10. Cambridge (14-3)
Class 4A
1. Griffin (14-2)
2. Westminster (12-4)
3. Holy Innocents’ (10-4)
4. Luella (10-6)
5. Hardaway (13-3)
6. Baldwin (9-7)
7. Westover (12-4)
8. Sonoraville (16-2)
9. Walnut Grove (13-4)
10. Chestatee (14-4)
Class 3A
1. Hebron Christian (15-0)
2. Wesleyan (14-2)
3. White County (15-3)
4. Lumpkin County (14-3)
5. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (16-0)
6. Cross Creek (13-4)
7. Monroe (12-4)
8. Mary Persons (16-1)
9. Calvary Day (11-5)
10. Pickens (13-4)
Class 2A
1. Mount Paran Christian (18-1)
2. Central-Macon (15-1)
3. Banks County (17-3)
4. Columbia (12-5)
5. Thomson (11-4)
6. Josey (13-3)
7. Dodge County (13-1)
8. Butler (13-3)
9. Murray County (12-4)
10. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (15-2)
Class A Division I
1. St. Francis (14-5)
2. Galloway (16-4)
3. Elbert County (15-3)
4. Rabun County (15-1)
5. Woodville-Tompkins (13-5)
6. Pelham (7-2)
7. Trion (13-1)
8. Lamar County (14-4)
9. Darlington (15-4)
10. Heard County (12-3)
Class A Division II
1. Lake Oconee Academy (15-1)
2. Clinch County (12-0)
3. Turner County (13-2)
4. Schley County (10-1)
5. Taylor County (14-1)
6. Montgomery County (16-1)
7. Mt. Zion-Carroll (15-3)
8. Jenkins County (13-2)
9. Macon County (13-4)
10. Early County (10-5)
About the Author