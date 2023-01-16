Girls basketball rankings: No. 1 teams hold on to top spots

The Longhorns fell to 12-5 with a 57-56 loss Saturday against Class 6A Woodward Academy but held on to their advantage over second-ranked Warner Robins (15-1), primarily based on strength of schedule. Kell’s other losses have come against Class 7A No. 10 McEachern, Class 7A No. 1 Brookwood, Hoover of Alabama (ranked No. 19 nationally by MaxPreps), and Palm Bay (ranked No. 3 in Florida’s Division 4A). The Longhorns also have victories over two of Georgia’s No. 1-ranked teams, Griffin of Class 4A and St. Francis of Class A Division I.

River Ridge (14-5) solidified its No. 1 ranking in Class 6A with a 53-51 victory Saturday against then-No. 3 Buford of Class 7A, handing the Wolves their first loss of the season. The Knights, playing without second-leading scorer Kayla Cleaveland (14.9 points per game) and leading rebounder Allie Sweet (11.6 per game), got 15 points, five assists and four rebounds from Mataya Gayle, a first-team all-state selection last season. All of the Knights’ losses this season have come against out-of-state opponents; they are 13-0 against Georgia teams.