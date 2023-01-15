ajc logo
Boys basketball rankings: No. 1 teams stay same; top teams go at it this week

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb
54 minutes ago

Wheeler and Mount Bethel Christian, a pair of East Cobb schools about 4.5 miles apart, lost boys basketball games last week but maintained their No. 1 rankings entering Monday, a holiday that will test several of the state’s elite teams.

Wheeler, a Class 7A team led by five-star point guard Isaiah Collier, has lost only to out-of-state opponents, including Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas on Saturday at a tournament in Springfield, Mass. Wheeler is 4-0 in state. Georgia teams are all that’s left on the Wildcats’ schedule now. It includes games against No. 10 Cherokee on Jan. 24 and Feb. 10 and one against No. 6 Newton next month.

Mount Bethel, a Class A Division I team, lost to No. 6 Paideia 46-43 on Friday and is 13-5 but still leads a classification that saw seven of its top-10 teams lose last week. Mount Bethel has wins over Class 6A top-10 teams Woodward Academy and Blessed Trinity. Most of the top Division I teams, including Mount Bethel’s Region 6 rivals Mount Pisgah, King’s Ridge and Mount Vernon, have taken turns beating each other.

Alexander remained No. 1 in 6A. Its only in-state loss is against No. 3 Grayson of 7A. The Cougars will play Alabama’s No. 2 overall team, per MaxPreps, on Monday in Alabaster, Ala. Georgia’s No. 2 Class 7A team, Norcross, also is playing there against host Thompson.

The No. 1 Class 5A team, Eagle’s Landing (18-0), will play No. 1 Greenforest Christian of Class A Division II on Monday at Smyrna’s Campbell High as part of the MLK Dream Challenge. No. 1 Sandy Creek of 3A also is at Campbell, playing No. 2 McDonough of 4A.

Pace Academy, the No. 1 team in 4A, is coming off a 62-55 victory over Chaminade Julienne, the No. 6 team in Ohio, at the Flyin’ to the Hoop tournament Saturday in Kettering, Ohio.

Westside-Augusta remained No. 1 in 2A, although No. 2 Columbia closed the gap by avenging its only loss, to No. 3 Southwest DeKalb of 4A, last week.

Class 7A

1. Wheeler (9-6)

2. Norcross (14-2)

3. Grayson (11-3)

4. McEachern (10-6)

5. Pebblebrook (11-6)

6. Newton (11-6)

7. Archer (12-3)

8. Milton (14-3)

9. Buford (13-4)

10. Cherokee (14-2)

Class 6A

1. Alexander (13-3)

2. Marist (12-5)

3. St. Pius (12-5)

4. Jonesboro (13-3)

5. Etowah (11-7)

6. South Paulding (14-4)

7. Woodward Academy (13-3)

8. Blessed Trinity (14-4)

9. Hughes (8-7)

10. Grovetown (8-8)

Class 5A

1. Eagle’s Landing (18-0)

2. Kell (14-2)

3. Hiram (13-2)

4. Mays (11-4)

5. Dutchtown (12-6)

6. Jones County (13-3)

7. Tri-Cities (8-7)

8. Chapel Hill (9-5)

9. Eastside (14-2)

10. Tucker (12-5)

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy (12-4)

2. McDonough (14-2)

3. Southwest DeKalb (12-2)

4. Fayette County (11-3)

5. Madison County (17-2)

6. Bainbridge (17-1)

7. North Oconee (15-3)

8. Lovett (10-7)

9. Westover (12-5)

10. LaGrange (13-3)

Class 3A

1. Sandy Creek (14-3)

2. Johnson-Savannah (13-4)

3. Cedar Grove (11-4)

4. Beach (13-2)

5. Monroe Area (13-2)

6. Monroe (11-5)

7. Cross Creek (8-10)

8. Oconee County (12-5)

9. Wesleyan (11-6)

10. Calvary Day (12-4)

Class 2A

1. Westside-Augusta (12-4)

2. Columbia (17-1)

3. Providence Christian (15-2)

4. Thomson (10-2)

5. Spencer (12-4)

6. Putnam County (14-3)

7. Windsor Forest (12-5)

8. North Cobb Christian (13-4)

9. Drew Charter (11-5)

10. Washington (10-6)

Class A Division I

1. Mount Bethel Christian (13-5)

2. Mount Pisgah Christian (14-6)

3. King’s Ridge Christian (11-5)

4. Mount Vernon (12-7)

5. Darlington (15-2)

6. Paideia (6-9)

7. St. Francis (8-10)

8. Social Circle (7-6)

9. Tallulah Falls (13-3)

10. Dublin (12-3)

Class A Division II

1. Greenforest Christian (10-6)

2. Christian Heritage (15-0)

3. Portal (14-1)

4. Mitchell County (16-1)

5. Manchester (12-2)

6. Calhoun County (13-3)

7. Charlton County (14-1)

8. Macon County (15-2)

9. Wilkinson County (10-6)

10. Telfair County (12-2)

