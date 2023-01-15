Boys basketball rankings: No. 1 teams stay same; top teams go at it this week

Wheeler, a Class 7A team led by five-star point guard Isaiah Collier, has lost only to out-of-state opponents, including Bishop Gorman of Las Vegas on Saturday at a tournament in Springfield, Mass. Wheeler is 4-0 in state. Georgia teams are all that’s left on the Wildcats’ schedule now. It includes games against No. 10 Cherokee on Jan. 24 and Feb. 10 and one against No. 6 Newton next month.

Mount Bethel, a Class A Division I team, lost to No. 6 Paideia 46-43 on Friday and is 13-5 but still leads a classification that saw seven of its top-10 teams lose last week. Mount Bethel has wins over Class 6A top-10 teams Woodward Academy and Blessed Trinity. Most of the top Division I teams, including Mount Bethel’s Region 6 rivals Mount Pisgah, King’s Ridge and Mount Vernon, have taken turns beating each other.