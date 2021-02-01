Girls basketball rankings: No. 1 teams hold on for another week

All eight No. 1 teams in the high school girls basketball rankings have retained the top spots from one week to the next for the first time since the start of 2021.
Collins Hill (7A), Westlake (6A), Woodward Academy (5A), Luella (4A), Upson-Lee (3A), Early County (2A), Hebron Christian (A Private) and Lake Oconee Academy (A Public) all were unbeaten last week and stretched their time at No. 1 to at least two weeks.
Collins Hill and Westlake have been at the top of the rankings since the start of the season. Lake Oconee Academy is No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week, and Luella and Early County are in their third week at No. 1.
Woodward Academy, Upson-Lee and Hebron Christian were elevated to No. 1 last week and held on to those spots. Class 3A and A Private had seen the most turnover at the top, with new No. 1 teams four weeks in a row until Upson-Lee and Hebron Christian ended those streaks.
Overall, it was a week with little turnover in the rankings, as only four new teams moved into the top 10s. West Forsyth replaced Parkview in Class 7A; Laney replaced Butler in 2A; and Pelham and Armuchee replaced Turner County and Wilcox County in A Public.
There were no new teams in the A Private top 10, although there was some shuffling of positions, despite losses by six of the 10 teams last week. However, all six of those losses came against ranked opponents, including three against teams from higher classifications.
This could be a week for more movement in A Private, with five games matching top-10 teams. Those include No. 2 Holy Innocents’ at No. 7 Wesleyan on Tuesday; No. 8 Galloway at No. 2 Holy Innocents’, No. 5 Greenforest at No. 6 Eagle’s Landing Christian and No. 9 Calvary Day at No. 10 Savannah Christian on Friday; and No. 1 Hebron Christian at No. 7 Wesleyan on Saturday.
Class 7A
1. Collins Hill (18-1)
2. Campbell (9-1)
3. McEachern (9-4)
4. Cherokee (20-3)
5. North Paulding (17-3)
6. Marietta (13-5)
7. Norcross (15-6)
8. Brookwood (11-6)
9. West Forsyth (15-6)
10. North Forsyth (16-4)
Class 6A
1. Westlake (14-0)
2. Buford (17-0)
3. Carrollton (20-1)
4. Lovejoy (15-5)
5. Hughes (15-5)
6. Sprayberry (16-3)
7. Kell (18-3)
8. Statesboro (16-0)
9. Rockdale County (15-3)
10. River Ridge (18-3)
Class 5A
1. Woodward Academy (10-1)
2. Forest Park (13-4)
3. Jackson-Atlanta (13-2)
4. Cass (19-0)
5. Southwest DeKalb (13-3)
6. St. Pius (13-1)
7. Warner Robins (15-3)
8. Hiram (11-3)
9. New Manchester (17-3)
10. Loganville (19-3)
Class 4A
1. Luella (20-2)
2. Baldwin (12-0)
3. Spalding (12-3)
4. Jefferson (16-4)
5. Arabia Mountain (12-0)
6. Carver-Columbus (6-2)
7. Marist (15-3)
8. Troup (9-4)
9. Cairo (13-0)
10. Pickens (15-3)
Class 3A
1. Upson-Lee (17-0)
2. Lumpkin County (17-4)
3. Cross Creek (7-2)
4. Sonoraville (16-2)
5. Coahulla Creek (17-2)
6. Johnson-Savannah (9-2)
7. Greater Atlanta Christian (7-4)
8. Beach (10-3)
9. Westminster (8-1)
10. Americus-Sumter (11-3)
Class 2A
1. Early County (9-0)
2. Elbert County (17-2)
3. East Laurens (13-2)
4. Rabun County (15-4)
5. Woodville-Tompkins (12-3)
6. Lamar County (15-4)
7. Washington County (8-1)
8. Heard County (14-3)
9. Fannin County (14-4)
10. Laney (10-3)
Class A Private
1. Hebron Christian (19-2)
2. Holy Innocents’ (6-5)
3. Mount Paran Christian (19-3)
4. St. Francis (12-4)
5. Greenforest (7-5)
6. Eagle’s Landing Christian (13-3)
7. Wesleyan (7-2)
8. Galloway (13-2)
9. Calvary Day (13-2)
10. Savannah Country Day (16-2)
Class A Public
1. Lake Oconee Academy (14-0)
2. Clinch County (14-1)
3. Dublin (18-2)
4. Greenville (5-0)
5. Georgia Military (10-1)
6. Trion (15-3)
7. Calhoun County (3-1)
8. Pelham (4-0)
9. Armuchee (13-6)
10. Brooks County (9-6)
