Girls basketball rankings: No. 1 teams hold on for another week

Collins Hill (7A), Westlake (6A), Woodward Academy (5A), Luella (4A), Upson-Lee (3A), Early County (2A), Hebron Christian (A Private) and Lake Oconee Academy (A Public) all were unbeaten last week and stretched their time at No. 1 to at least two weeks.

Collins Hill and Westlake have been at the top of the rankings since the start of the season. Lake Oconee Academy is No. 1 for the fourth consecutive week, and Luella and Early County are in their third week at No. 1.