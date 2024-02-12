Girls basketball rankings: Few changes as regular season ends, postseason begins

The regular season overlapped the start of postseason play last week, but neither had a major impact on the high school girls basketball rankings.
While all of the state’s 64 regions completed regular-season play by Saturday at the latest, 20 of them had at least one region tournament game played.
The only one that completed its tournament was 2-5A, which featured three of the top six teams in Class 5A. Union Grove strengthened its hold on the No. 1 ranking with a 40-36 victory over Jones County, which moved up one spot to No. 5 this week. Warner Robins, ranked No. 5 last week, fell to No. 10 after losing to Jones County in the semifinals and unranked Eagle’s Landing in the third-place game. Warner Robins will be the No. 4 seed in the state playoffs and likely be on the road throughout the playoffs.
Six new teams entered the top 10s this week. Cherokee replaced Camden County in Class 7A; Ware County and Harris County replaced Bradwell Institute and Dalton in Class 5A; Hart County and Peach County replaced Mary Persons and Oconee County in Class 3A; and Sumter County replaced Dodge County in Class 2A.
Bigger changes are likely in store in next week’s rankings after the state’s other 63 region tournaments are completed. Those tournaments determine the four teams from each region that will advance to the state playoffs, which begin Feb. 20.
The state championship games will be played March 6-9 at the Macon Coliseum.
Class 7A
1. Grayson (25-0)
2. Carrollton (22-3)
3. Buford (22-3)
4. Norcross (20-5)
5. Campbell (18-7)
6. North Paulding (19-6)
7. McEachern (15-10)
8. Milton (22-2)
9. Cherokee (19-6)
10. Mill Creek (17-6)
Class 6A
1. River Ridge (21-4)
2. North Forsyth (25-0)
3. Marist (23-1)
4. New Manchester (20-4)
5. Hughes (19-6)
6. Woodward Academy (20-5)
7. Tift County (21-4)
8. Veterans (20-5)
9. Lassiter (19-6)
10. Sequoyah (17-8)
Class 5A
1. Union Grove (26-1)
2. Jackson-Atlanta (22-1)
3. Midtown (21-4)
4. Jefferson (22-3)
5. Jones County (21-6)
6. Creekside (17-7)
7. Statesboro (20-3)
8. Ware County (18-6)
9. Harris County (21-3)
10. Warner Robins (19-7)
Class 4A
1. Baldwin (22-2)
2. Hardaway (21-4)
3. Holy Innocents’ (19-6)
4. Stockbridge (19-6)
5. Fayette County (20-3)
6. Southwest DeKalb (19-6)
7. Chestatee (20-5)
8. Cherokee Bluff (21-4)
9. Starr’s Mill (18-7)
10. Heritage-Catoosa (19-5)
Class 3A
1. Hebron Christian (23-2)
2. Wesleyan (21-3)
3. Carver-Columbus (18-6)
4. Cross Creek (20-4)
5. Pickens (22-3)
6. Dawson County (16-9)
7. White County (18-7)
8. Hart County (18-7)
9. Monroe (17-8)
10. Peach County (15-6)
Class 2A
1. Mount Paran Christian (21-3)
2. Josey (23-2)
3. Thomson (21-3)
4. Central-Macon (21-4)
5. Banks County (21-4)
6. Model (21-4)
7. Butler (16-9)
8. Murray County (19-6)
9. Callaway (21-3)
10. Sumter County (18-7)
Class A Division I
1. St. Francis (17-7)
2. Galloway (13-9)
3. Athens Christian (20-3)
4. Oglethorpe County (20-2)
5. Rabun County (19-6)
6. Swainsboro (15-6)
7. Lamar County (20-5)
8. Bryan County (22-3)
9. East Laurens (16-6)
10. Mount Pisgah Christian (13-9)
Class A Division II
1. Greenforest (21-5)
2. Montgomery County (24-1)
3. Taylor County (22-3)
4. Wilcox County (23-2)
5. Early County (20-5)
6. Terrell County (19-5)
7. Clinch County (16-4)
8. Lake Oconee Academy (17-8)
9. Chattahoochee County (17-6)
10. Seminole County (18-6)
