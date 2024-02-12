Girls basketball rankings: Few changes as regular season ends, postseason begins

The regular season overlapped the start of postseason play last week, but neither had a major impact on the high school girls basketball rankings.

While all of the state’s 64 regions completed regular-season play by Saturday at the latest, 20 of them had at least one region tournament game played.

The only one that completed its tournament was 2-5A, which featured three of the top six teams in Class 5A. Union Grove strengthened its hold on the No. 1 ranking with a 40-36 victory over Jones County, which moved up one spot to No. 5 this week. Warner Robins, ranked No. 5 last week, fell to No. 10 after losing to Jones County in the semifinals and unranked Eagle’s Landing in the third-place game. Warner Robins will be the No. 4 seed in the state playoffs and likely be on the road throughout the playoffs.