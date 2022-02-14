Girls basketball rankings: Brookwood remains No. 1 in 7A despite loss

Brookwood’s 13-game winning streak came to an end last week, but the Broncos held on to the No. 1 spot in this week’s Class 7A rankings by the narrowest of margins over No. 2 North Forsyth and No. 3 Grayson.
Brookwood’s streak ended with a 64-61 overtime loss against Grayson, which avenged a six-point loss to the Broncos six days earlier to earn a split in their regular-season series.
So for now, the top three teams remained the same, based primarily on schedule strength and results against common opponents. It could all change in next week’s rankings, however, as Brookwood and Grayson are likely to meet again Friday in the Region 4-7A championship game.
North Forsyth, which is undefeated against Georgia teams this season, will play in the Region 6-7A tournament Tuesday and Wednesday.
Six new teams moved into the top 10s. McIntosh and Eagle’s Landing replaced Northside-Columbus and Cass in Class 6A; Pierce County and East Forsyth replaced Oconee County and Ringgold in 3A; Thomasville replaced Washington County in 2A; and Savannah Country Day replaced Calvary Day in A Private.
East Forsyth, a first-year school in Gainesville, will face top-ranked Lumpkin County in the Region 7-3A championship game Tuesday.
Class 7A
1. Brookwood (19-4)
2. North Forsyth (21-3)
3. Grayson (19-4)
4. Norcross (19-5)
5. Cherokee (19-5)
6. Harrison (21-3)
7. Peachtree Ridge (19-5)
8. Archer (18-5)
9. West Forsyth (19-6)
10. Woodstock (17-8)
Class 6A
1. River Ridge (24-1)
2. Lovejoy (21-3)
3. Buford (21-3)
4. Kell (22-2)
5. Rome (19-3)
6. Hughes (21-5)
7. Brunswick (23-1)
8. Sequoyah (19-6)
9. Sprayberry (18-6)
10. Carrollton (21-4)
Class 5A
1. Woodward Academy (22-2)
2. Forest Park (16-5)
3. Greenbrier (22-3)
4. Warner Robins (22-5)
5. Griffin (21-6)
6. Union Grove (21-4)
7. Loganville (18-6)
8. Jackson-Atlanta (14-3)
9. McIntosh (18-7)
10. Eagle’s Landing (18-6)
Class 4A
1. Luella (22-3)
2. Carver-Columbus (21-3)
3. Jefferson (21-3)
4. Baldwin (21-2)
5. Pickens (22-2)
6. Marist (21-3)
7. Arabia Mountain (18-5)
8. Hardaway (17-6)
9. Chestatee (18-7)
10. Bainbridge (17-9)
Class 3A
1. Lumpkin County (24-1)
2. Cross Creek (21-1)
3. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (24-1)
4. Greater Atlanta Christian (19-5)
5. Sumter County (21-6)
6. East Jackson (21-3)
7. Murray County (19-5)
8. Tattnall County (16-6)
9. Pierce County (19-5)
10. East Forsyth (19-7)
Class 2A
1. Fannin County (22-2)
2. Elbert County (22-3)
3. Rabun County (18-5)
4. Northeast-Macon (18-6)
5. Dodge County (21-2)
6. Swainsboro (17-2)
7. Josey (19-5)
8. Callaway (17-4)
9. Laney (14-6)
10. Thomasville (17-7)
Class A Private
1. Holy Innocents’ (22-2)
2. Mount Paran Christian (18-4)
3. St. Francis (21-3)
4. Hebron Christian (20-4)
5. Galloway (14-8)
6. Wesleyan (12-7)
7. Trinity Christian (20-5)
8. Deerfield-Windsor (18-3)
9. Darlington (19-5)
10. Savannah Country Day (21-4)
Class A Public
1. Lake Oconee Academy (19-1)
2. Montgomery County (21-2)
3. Screven County (18-3)
4. Pelham (16-1)
5. Taylor County (18-3)
6. Schley County (15-4)
7. Claxton (14-5)
8. Bryan County (20-4)
9. Charlton County (22-4)
10. Telfair County (17-6)
