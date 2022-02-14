Girls basketball rankings: Brookwood remains No. 1 in 7A despite loss

Brookwood’s streak ended with a 64-61 overtime loss against Grayson, which avenged a six-point loss to the Broncos six days earlier to earn a split in their regular-season series.

So for now, the top three teams remained the same, based primarily on schedule strength and results against common opponents. It could all change in next week’s rankings, however, as Brookwood and Grayson are likely to meet again Friday in the Region 4-7A championship game.