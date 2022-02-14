Football hires: Dutchtown’s Fedd to Sumter County; Riverwood promotes Young

Riverwood has promoted Michael Young to head while Dutchtown’s Clifford Fedd is returning to South Georgia to take the Sumter County job.
There now have been 42 coaching hires and 63 openings this offseason.
Young was Riverwood’s defensive coordinator last season, when the Raiders won Region 7-6A under Robert Edwards, who left to become coach at Washington County, his alma mater.
Young also has coached at Carrollton, Milton and his alma mater Collins Hill.
Fedd was Dutchtown’s coach for five seasons and compiled a 43-16 record. His 2018 and 2019 teams with current Alabama All-American Will Anderson reached the Class 5A quarterfinals. Fedd had been a long-time assistant coach at Brooks County before coming to Dutchtown.
Sumter County has won two games over the past two seasons.
Here are this offseason’s reported openings and hires.
ACE Charter: Sam Zanders (Hired Keith Hatcher)
Adairsville: Eric Bishop (Hired Jonathan Cudd)
Archer: Andy Dyer (Hired Dante Williams)
B.E.S.T. Academy: Josh Moore
Bacon County: Keith Gosse (Hired Mark Wilson)
Berkmar: Willie Gary
Brookstone: Blair Harrison (Hired Rance Gillespie)
Brunswick: Sean Pender (Hired Garrett Grady)
Coffee: Robby Pruitt
Colquitt County: Justin Rodgers (Hired Sean Calhoun)
Cook: Jamie Rodgers (Hired Byron Slack)
Dutchtown: Clifford Fedd
East Paulding: Billy Shackelford (Hired Chris Hirschfield)
Gainesville: Heath Webb (Hired Josh Niblett)
Greene County: Larry Milligan (Hired Terrance Banks)
Greenville: Tyler Wynn
Groves: James Latimore
Harris County: Jamie Fox
Hart County: Rance Gillespie (Hired Cory Dickerson)
Heritage-Conyers: Eddie Snell
Houston County: Ryan Crawford (Hired Jeremy Edwards)
Jasper County: Aaron Pitts (Hired Ashley Henderson)
Jefferson: Gene Cathcart (Hired Travis Noland)
Jordan: Dale Overton
Kell: Brett Sloan (Hired Bobby May)
Kendrick: Andre Slappey
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe: Bo Campbell
Lanier: David Willingham (Hired Tyler Maloof)
Locust Grove: Mark Miller
Lumpkin County: Caleb Sorrells (Hired Heath Webb)
McIntosh: Lee Belknap (Hired Derek Smith)
Meadowcreek: Terrance Banks (Hired Todd Wofford)
Midtown: Kevin Clark
Milton: Adam Clack (Hired Ben Reaves)
Mount de Sales: Keith Hatcher (Hired Gray Yates)
Mundy’s Mill: Dewayne Davis (Hired Earthwind Moreland)
Murray County: Chadwick Brewer
North Hall: David Bishop (Hired Sean Pender)
Oconee County: Travis Noland
Ola: Ryan Angel
Pace Academy: Chris Slade (Hired Nick Bach)
Pataula Charter: Matt Fowler (Hired Daniel McFather)
Paulding County: Van Spence (Hired Umbrah Brown)
Peachtree Ridge: Reggie Stancil
Pelham: Ashton Landing
Providence Christian: Jonathan Beverly (Hired Joey Sturdivant)
Rabun County: Jaybo Shaw (Hired Michael Davis)
Ridegland: Kip Klein (Hired Craig Pritchett)
Riverwood: Robert Edwards (Hired Michael Young)
Seckinger: New school (Hired Aaron Hill)
Stratford Academy: Mark Farriba (Hired Chance Jones)
Sumter County: Ross Couch (Hired Clifford Fedd)
Taylor County: Robert Yevak (Hired Brandon Byram)
Temple: Scotty Ward (Hired Cory Nix)
Thomas County Central: Ashley Henderson (Hired Justin Rogers)
Tucker: James Thomson
Turner County: Kevious Johnson
Washington County: Joel Ingram (Hired Robert Edwards)
Wayne County: Ken Cribb (Hired Jaybo Shaw)
Westlake: Bobby May (Hired Rico Zackery)
White County: Tim Cokely (Hired Chad Bennett)
Woodland-Cartersville: Tony Plott (Hired Brandon Haywood)
Worth County: Philip Ironside
