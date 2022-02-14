Hamburger icon
Football hires: Dutchtown’s Fedd to Sumter County; Riverwood promotes Young

Clifford Fedd (left) has coached Dutchtown the past five seasons, winning 43 games. He's the new coach at Sumter County in Americus. Riverwood defensive coordinator Michael Young has been promoted to head coach.

Credit: File

Clifford Fedd (left) has coached Dutchtown the past five seasons, winning 43 games. He's the new coach at Sumter County in Americus. Riverwood defensive coordinator Michael Young has been promoted to head coach.

Credit: File

Credit: File

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

Riverwood has promoted Michael Young to head while Dutchtown’s Clifford Fedd is returning to South Georgia to take the Sumter County job.

There now have been 42 coaching hires and 63 openings this offseason.

Young was Riverwood’s defensive coordinator last season, when the Raiders won Region 7-6A under Robert Edwards, who left to become coach at Washington County, his alma mater.

Young also has coached at Carrollton, Milton and his alma mater Collins Hill.

Fedd was Dutchtown’s coach for five seasons and compiled a 43-16 record. His 2018 and 2019 teams with current Alabama All-American Will Anderson reached the Class 5A quarterfinals. Fedd had been a long-time assistant coach at Brooks County before coming to Dutchtown.

Sumter County has won two games over the past two seasons.

Here are this offseason’s reported openings and hires.

ACE Charter: Sam Zanders (Hired Keith Hatcher)

Adairsville: Eric Bishop (Hired Jonathan Cudd)

Archer: Andy Dyer (Hired Dante Williams)

B.E.S.T. Academy: Josh Moore

Bacon County: Keith Gosse (Hired Mark Wilson)

Berkmar: Willie Gary

Brookstone: Blair Harrison (Hired Rance Gillespie)

Brunswick: Sean Pender (Hired Garrett Grady)

Coffee: Robby Pruitt

Colquitt County: Justin Rodgers (Hired Sean Calhoun)

Cook: Jamie Rodgers (Hired Byron Slack)

Dutchtown: Clifford Fedd

East Paulding: Billy Shackelford (Hired Chris Hirschfield)

Gainesville: Heath Webb (Hired Josh Niblett)

Greene County: Larry Milligan (Hired Terrance Banks)

Greenville: Tyler Wynn

Groves: James Latimore

Harris County: Jamie Fox

Hart County: Rance Gillespie (Hired Cory Dickerson)

Heritage-Conyers: Eddie Snell

Houston County: Ryan Crawford (Hired Jeremy Edwards)

Jasper County: Aaron Pitts (Hired Ashley Henderson)

Jefferson: Gene Cathcart (Hired Travis Noland)

Jordan: Dale Overton

Kell: Brett Sloan (Hired Bobby May)

Kendrick: Andre Slappey

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe: Bo Campbell

Lanier: David Willingham (Hired Tyler Maloof)

Locust Grove: Mark Miller

Lumpkin County: Caleb Sorrells (Hired Heath Webb)

McIntosh: Lee Belknap (Hired Derek Smith)

Meadowcreek: Terrance Banks (Hired Todd Wofford)

Midtown: Kevin Clark

Milton: Adam Clack (Hired Ben Reaves)

Mount de Sales: Keith Hatcher (Hired Gray Yates)

Mundy’s Mill: Dewayne Davis (Hired Earthwind Moreland)

Murray County: Chadwick Brewer

North Hall: David Bishop (Hired Sean Pender)

Oconee County: Travis Noland

Ola: Ryan Angel

Pace Academy: Chris Slade (Hired Nick Bach)

Pataula Charter: Matt Fowler (Hired Daniel McFather)

Paulding County: Van Spence (Hired Umbrah Brown)

Peachtree Ridge: Reggie Stancil

Pelham: Ashton Landing

Providence Christian: Jonathan Beverly (Hired Joey Sturdivant)

Rabun County: Jaybo Shaw (Hired Michael Davis)

Ridegland: Kip Klein (Hired Craig Pritchett)

Riverwood: Robert Edwards (Hired Michael Young)

Seckinger: New school (Hired Aaron Hill)

Stratford Academy: Mark Farriba (Hired Chance Jones)

Sumter County: Ross Couch (Hired Clifford Fedd)

Taylor County: Robert Yevak (Hired Brandon Byram)

Temple: Scotty Ward (Hired Cory Nix)

Thomas County Central: Ashley Henderson (Hired Justin Rogers)

Tucker: James Thomson

Turner County: Kevious Johnson

Washington County: Joel Ingram (Hired Robert Edwards)

Wayne County: Ken Cribb (Hired Jaybo Shaw)

Westlake: Bobby May (Hired Rico Zackery)

White County: Tim Cokely (Hired Chad Bennett)

Woodland-Cartersville: Tony Plott (Hired Brandon Haywood)

Worth County: Philip Ironside

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

