GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship results from Friday

On Friday, Class 6A state champion Buford outscored second-place Valdosta 201.5 to 106.5 . The Wolves qualified wrestlers in all 14 weight classes and finished the tournament with three individual champions (106, 120, 126), one second-place finisher (170), four third-place (113, 138, 152, 182), two fourth-place (132, 145) and two fifth-place finishers (160, 285).

Cass took home the Class 5A title; Lee Camp (106), Cole Hunt (120) and Joe Crapps (126) each earned 23.5 points with first-place finishes and the Colonels also got second-place finishes by Lee Camp (106), AJ Piatt (113), Tyler McKnight (145) and Zach McKnight (170).