GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship results from Friday

By Score Atlanta
4 minutes ago

Friday night concluded Day 2 of the Traditional Wrestling State Tournament and saw Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A crown overall team state champions as well as individual state champions across each of the 14 weight classes. Class 6A Buford, Class 5A Cass and Class 4A West Laurens completed title sweeps and Gilmer denied dual state champion Rockmart a sweep by taking the traditional title with a 190.0 to 184.5 margin. The action will pick back up Saturday morning at 10am with the Class 7A, 2A, 1A and Girls championships. Heading into Saturday, Class A’s current leader Trion leads Social Circle 201.0 to 182.5, Class 2A’s frontrunner Lovett (160.0) leads Dade County (106.0) and Oglethorpe County (103.0) and Class 7A’s Camden County (181.0) leads Colquitt County (110.0) and Lowndes (82.0)—giving Region 1 the top three spots heading into Saturday.

On Friday, Class 6A state champion Buford outscored second-place Valdosta 201.5 to 106.5 . The Wolves qualified wrestlers in all 14 weight classes and finished the tournament with three individual champions (106, 120, 126), one second-place finisher (170), four third-place (113, 138, 152, 182), two fourth-place (132, 145) and two fifth-place finishers (160, 285).

Cass took home the Class 5A title; Lee Camp (106), Cole Hunt (120) and Joe Crapps (126) each earned 23.5 points with first-place finishes and the Colonels also got second-place finishes by Lee Camp (106), AJ Piatt (113), Tyler McKnight (145) and Zach McKnight (170).

West Laurens took down powerhouse Jefferson in the duals and completed the sweep with a 189.5 to 163.0 victory over the Dragons. The Raiders qualified 11 wrestlers and Jefferson brought nine wrestlers. Chase Horne (285) was West Laurens’ lone individual state champion, but the Raiders’ depth paid off and had five second-place finishers and three third-place finishers.

In Class 3A, Rockmart junior TK Davis and Gilmer sophomore Carson Farist met in the finals for the second-straight year. Farist bested Davis a year ago in the 106-pound division, but Davis avenged that defeat with a first-place finish over Farist in the 113-pound class Friday night. Davis finished his season with a flawless 48-0 record. Gilmer’s Juan Rafael (106) and Dylan Galloway (220) both took individual state titles and Farist (113), Miguel Jacinto (152) and Diego Jacinto (160) all picked up 21 points with their second-place finishes.

Final Team Standings

Class 6A

1. Buford, 201.5 2. Valdosta, 106.5 3. Creekview, 94.5 4. Brunswick, 89.5 5. South Effingham, 86.0

Final Individual Standings

Class 6A

106 pounds: 1. Ryan Ibold, Buford, Mal Santiago, Effingham County 3. Jacob Stellhorn, South Effingham

113 pounds: 1. Jacob Galindez, South Effingham 2. Hunter Keane, Cambridge 3. Kieron McCormack, Buford

120 pounds: 1. Maddox McArthur, Buford 2. Durben Carpenter, Chattahoochee 3. Riley Brewer, Lee County

126 pounds: 1. Drew Gorman, Buford 2. Andrew Voiles, Alexander 3. Josh Sanders, Sprayberry

132 pounds: 1. Darrell Rochester, Valdosta 2. Jacob Seymour, South Paulding 3. Aidan Karpinksi, Pope

138 pounds: 1. David Panone, Lassiter 2. Drake McMinn, Lee County 3. Gavin Pope, Buford

145 pounds: 1. Cullen Kane, Cambridge 2. Tyler Lamon, Valdosa 3. Willie Thang Sui Lian, Creekview

152 pounds: 1. Andrew Cory, Creekview 2. Ryan Seymour, South Paulding 3. Talen Thompson, Buford

160 pounds: 1. Joey Robinson, Pope 2. Cade Sousa, Creekview 3. Sebastian Shered, Cambridge

170 pounds: 1. Zyan Hall, Wheeler 2. Conor McCloskey, Buford 3. Aiden Chilson, Lee County

182 pounds: 1. Jackson Wakeland, Glynn Academy 2. Leon Charlton, Brunswick 3. Aaron Riner, Buford

195 pounds: 1. Josh McCutchen, Valdosta 2. Colby Watson, Habersham Central 3. Nigel Wright, Effingham County

220 pounds: 1. Logan Webster, Sequoyah, 2. Jacob Levy, Carrollton 3. Anthony Lowe, Brunswick

285 pounds: 1. Madden Sanker, South Paulding 2. Riley Souther, Dalton 3. Cherihk Koita, Pope

Final Team Standings

Class 5A

1. Cass, 171.0 2. Woodland-Cartersville, 160.5 3. Ola, 152.0 5. Woodward Academy, 146.0

Final Individual Standings

Class 5A

106 pounds: 1. Mason Moody, Locust Grove 2. Lee Camp, Cass 3. Kawanzi Baker, Coffee

113 pounds: 1. Colby McBride, Woodward Academy 2. AJ Piatt, Cass 3. Tristan Malette, Locust Grove

120 pounds: 1. Cole Hunt, Cass 2. Glen Decker, Harris County 3. Cooper Hoffman, Jackson County

126 pounds: 1. Jake Crapps, Cass 2. Conner Kimbrough, Ola 3. Carson Bailey, Woodland-Cartersville

132 pounds: 1. Reece Jones, Ola 2. William Bishop, Woodland-Cartersville 3. Bryce Boland, Jones County

138 pounds: 1. Samuel Harris, Ola 2. Randy Buchanan, Woodland-Cartersville 3. Bryce Kresho, Cass

145 pounds: 1. Latrell Schafer, Veterans 2. Tyler McNight, Cass 3. Garrett Wood, Harris County

152 pounds: 1. Caleb Henson, Woodland-Cartersville 2. Tanner Vorse, Veterans 3. Cooper Allen, Clarke Central

160 pounds: 1. Colby Cochran, Woodland-Cartersville 2. Michael Kilic, Woodward Academy 3. Jacob Helms, Walnut Grove

170 pounds: 1. Gunner Filipowicz, Woodward Academy 2. Zach McKnight, Cass 3. Spencer Fields, Whitewater

182 pounds: 1. Matthew Singleton, Woodward Academy 2. Parker Warren, Walnut Grove 3. Zion Smith, Ola

195 pounds: 1. Landen Moss, Walnut Grove 2. Jason Elgwe, Loganville 3. Charles Hidgon, Woodland-Cartersville

220 pounds: 1. Gavin Proffitt, McIntosh 2. Kwadrus Wilson, Woodland-Cartersville 3. Brandon High, Coffee

285 pounds: 1. Shadre Hurst, Cartersville 2. Jaylin Tate, Woodward Academy 3. Jahil McKenney, Eagle’s Landing

Final Team Standings

Class 4A

1. West Laurens, 189.5 2. Jefferson 163.0 3. Columbus 112.0 4. North Oconee 104.5

Final Individual Standings

Class 4A

106 pounds: 1. Olli Webb, Southeast Whitfield 2. Colson Hoffman, Central-Carroll 3. Mason Persons, Columbia

113 pounds: 1. Tyler Nguyen, Columbus 2. Aaron Davis, North Oconee 3. Tucker Kanienko, Jefferson

120 pounds: 1. Adam Payton, Cedartown 2. Chaz McDonald, Jefferson 3. Jonathan McDaniel, Columbus

126 pounds: 1. Davis Dollar, Jefferson 2. Aiden Ingram West Laurens 3. Fernando Cordova, Cedartown

132 pounds: 1. Austin Thiel, Perry 2. Thomas Termini, Marist 3. Dom Lasher, North Oconee

138 pounds: 1. Beau Branand, North Oconee 2. Tyree Dashiell, Shaw 3. JT Bowers, West Laurens

145 pounds: 1. Davis Dendy, Jefferson 2. Sam Lesh, Columbus 3. Noah Atkinson, Perry

152 pounds: 1. Creed Thomas, Jefferson 2. Drake Wood, West Laurens 3. Jesus Navarro, Cedartown

160 pounds: 1. Seth Larson, Flowery Branch 2. Evan Wingrove, Heritage-Catoosa 3. Jake Shepard, West Laurens

170 pounds: 1. Tyler Secoy, Columbus 2. Christian Boston, West Laurens 3. Cooper Bachman, Islands

182 pounds: 1. Nolan Pozzobon, Marist 2. Caden Snell, West Laurens 3. Shayne Strickland, Benedictine

195 pounds: 1. Luke Cochran, Jefferson 2. Evan Guyton, West Laurens 3. Cal Rockenbach, Flowery Branch

220 pounds: 1. Sammy Brown, Jefferson 2. Ashton Hefner, North Oconee 3. Jathon Willis, West Laurens

285 pounds: 1. Chase Horne, West Laurens 2. Caleb Pruitt, East Hall 3. Tevin Person, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro

Final Team Standings

Class 3A

Final Individual Standings

1. Gilmer, 190.0 2. Rockmart 184.5 3. Sonoraville, 164.5 4. Oconee County, 99.5 5. North Hall 95.0

Class 3A

106 pounds: 1. Juan Rafael, Gilmer 2. Adonnis Sanchez, Coahulla Creek 3. Davin Lightsey, White County

113 pounds: 1. TK Davis, Rockmart, 2. Carson Farist, Gilmer 3. Mac Bowen, Oconee County

120 pounds: 1. Izaeah Beavers, Rockmart 2. Kenly Eavenson, Franklin County 3. Arturo Gonzalez, Gilmer

126 pounds: 1. Dawson Thompson, North Hall 2. Gunner Chambers, Rockmart 3. Kerwin Martinez, Lumpkin County

132 pounds: 1. Isaac Linley, Adairsville 2. Logan Moore, Sonoraville 3. James Murray, Rockmart

138 pounds: 1. Connor Free, North Hall 2. Howard Bailey, Adairsville 3. Bleu Winters, Rockmart

145 pounds: 1. Gage Lee, Pike County 2. Nathan Bowen, Oconee County 3. Wilder Davis, Franklin County

152 pounds: 1. Nahzir Turner, Rockmart 2. Miguel Jacinto, Gilmer 3. Pyren Queen, Oconee County

160 pounds: 1. Anthony Mannella, Mary Persons 2. Diego Jacinto, Gilmer 3. Zane Fairbanks, Oconee County

170 pounds: 1. Colt Weaver, Sonoraville 2. Zeke Harris, North Hall 3. Eric Thompson, Oconee County

182 pounds: 1. Hunter Adams, North Hall 2. Gavin Harper, Sonoraville 3. Ethan Pollock, Crisp County

195 pounds: 1. Jebb Knight, Sonoraville 2. Nathan Walker, Stephens County 3. Owen Moss, Gilmer

220 pounds: 1. Dylan Galloway, Gilmer 2. Draven Peppers, Sonoraville 3. JaKamron Ammons, Rockmart

285 pounds: 1. Jaxx Knight, Sonoraville 2. Micah Reid, Morgan County 3. Tony Olea, Gilmer

