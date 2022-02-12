GHSA Traditional Wrestling State Championship results from Friday

Friday night concluded Day 2 of the Traditional Wrestling State Tournament and saw Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A crown overall team state champions as well as individual state champions across each of the 14 weight classes. Class 6A Buford, Class 5A Cass and Class 4A West Laurens completed title sweeps and Gilmer denied dual state champion Rockmart a sweep by taking the traditional title with a 190.0 to 184.5 margin. The action will pick back up Saturday morning at 10am with the Class 7A, 2A, 1A and Girls championships. Heading into Saturday, Class A’s current leader Trion leads Social Circle 201.0 to 182.5, Class 2A’s frontrunner Lovett (160.0) leads Dade County (106.0) and Oglethorpe County (103.0) and Class 7A’s Camden County (181.0) leads Colquitt County (110.0) and Lowndes (82.0)—giving Region 1 the top three spots heading into Saturday.
On Friday, Class 6A state champion Buford outscored second-place Valdosta 201.5 to 106.5 . The Wolves qualified wrestlers in all 14 weight classes and finished the tournament with three individual champions (106, 120, 126), one second-place finisher (170), four third-place (113, 138, 152, 182), two fourth-place (132, 145) and two fifth-place finishers (160, 285).
Cass took home the Class 5A title; Lee Camp (106), Cole Hunt (120) and Joe Crapps (126) each earned 23.5 points with first-place finishes and the Colonels also got second-place finishes by Lee Camp (106), AJ Piatt (113), Tyler McKnight (145) and Zach McKnight (170).
West Laurens took down powerhouse Jefferson in the duals and completed the sweep with a 189.5 to 163.0 victory over the Dragons. The Raiders qualified 11 wrestlers and Jefferson brought nine wrestlers. Chase Horne (285) was West Laurens’ lone individual state champion, but the Raiders’ depth paid off and had five second-place finishers and three third-place finishers.
In Class 3A, Rockmart junior TK Davis and Gilmer sophomore Carson Farist met in the finals for the second-straight year. Farist bested Davis a year ago in the 106-pound division, but Davis avenged that defeat with a first-place finish over Farist in the 113-pound class Friday night. Davis finished his season with a flawless 48-0 record. Gilmer’s Juan Rafael (106) and Dylan Galloway (220) both took individual state titles and Farist (113), Miguel Jacinto (152) and Diego Jacinto (160) all picked up 21 points with their second-place finishes.
Final Team Standings
Class 6A
1. Buford, 201.5 2. Valdosta, 106.5 3. Creekview, 94.5 4. Brunswick, 89.5 5. South Effingham, 86.0
Final Individual Standings
Class 6A
106 pounds: 1. Ryan Ibold, Buford, Mal Santiago, Effingham County 3. Jacob Stellhorn, South Effingham
113 pounds: 1. Jacob Galindez, South Effingham 2. Hunter Keane, Cambridge 3. Kieron McCormack, Buford
120 pounds: 1. Maddox McArthur, Buford 2. Durben Carpenter, Chattahoochee 3. Riley Brewer, Lee County
126 pounds: 1. Drew Gorman, Buford 2. Andrew Voiles, Alexander 3. Josh Sanders, Sprayberry
132 pounds: 1. Darrell Rochester, Valdosta 2. Jacob Seymour, South Paulding 3. Aidan Karpinksi, Pope
138 pounds: 1. David Panone, Lassiter 2. Drake McMinn, Lee County 3. Gavin Pope, Buford
145 pounds: 1. Cullen Kane, Cambridge 2. Tyler Lamon, Valdosa 3. Willie Thang Sui Lian, Creekview
152 pounds: 1. Andrew Cory, Creekview 2. Ryan Seymour, South Paulding 3. Talen Thompson, Buford
160 pounds: 1. Joey Robinson, Pope 2. Cade Sousa, Creekview 3. Sebastian Shered, Cambridge
170 pounds: 1. Zyan Hall, Wheeler 2. Conor McCloskey, Buford 3. Aiden Chilson, Lee County
182 pounds: 1. Jackson Wakeland, Glynn Academy 2. Leon Charlton, Brunswick 3. Aaron Riner, Buford
195 pounds: 1. Josh McCutchen, Valdosta 2. Colby Watson, Habersham Central 3. Nigel Wright, Effingham County
220 pounds: 1. Logan Webster, Sequoyah, 2. Jacob Levy, Carrollton 3. Anthony Lowe, Brunswick
285 pounds: 1. Madden Sanker, South Paulding 2. Riley Souther, Dalton 3. Cherihk Koita, Pope
Final Team Standings
Class 5A
1. Cass, 171.0 2. Woodland-Cartersville, 160.5 3. Ola, 152.0 5. Woodward Academy, 146.0
Final Individual Standings
Class 5A
106 pounds: 1. Mason Moody, Locust Grove 2. Lee Camp, Cass 3. Kawanzi Baker, Coffee
113 pounds: 1. Colby McBride, Woodward Academy 2. AJ Piatt, Cass 3. Tristan Malette, Locust Grove
120 pounds: 1. Cole Hunt, Cass 2. Glen Decker, Harris County 3. Cooper Hoffman, Jackson County
126 pounds: 1. Jake Crapps, Cass 2. Conner Kimbrough, Ola 3. Carson Bailey, Woodland-Cartersville
132 pounds: 1. Reece Jones, Ola 2. William Bishop, Woodland-Cartersville 3. Bryce Boland, Jones County
138 pounds: 1. Samuel Harris, Ola 2. Randy Buchanan, Woodland-Cartersville 3. Bryce Kresho, Cass
145 pounds: 1. Latrell Schafer, Veterans 2. Tyler McNight, Cass 3. Garrett Wood, Harris County
152 pounds: 1. Caleb Henson, Woodland-Cartersville 2. Tanner Vorse, Veterans 3. Cooper Allen, Clarke Central
160 pounds: 1. Colby Cochran, Woodland-Cartersville 2. Michael Kilic, Woodward Academy 3. Jacob Helms, Walnut Grove
170 pounds: 1. Gunner Filipowicz, Woodward Academy 2. Zach McKnight, Cass 3. Spencer Fields, Whitewater
182 pounds: 1. Matthew Singleton, Woodward Academy 2. Parker Warren, Walnut Grove 3. Zion Smith, Ola
195 pounds: 1. Landen Moss, Walnut Grove 2. Jason Elgwe, Loganville 3. Charles Hidgon, Woodland-Cartersville
220 pounds: 1. Gavin Proffitt, McIntosh 2. Kwadrus Wilson, Woodland-Cartersville 3. Brandon High, Coffee
285 pounds: 1. Shadre Hurst, Cartersville 2. Jaylin Tate, Woodward Academy 3. Jahil McKenney, Eagle’s Landing
Final Team Standings
Class 4A
1. West Laurens, 189.5 2. Jefferson 163.0 3. Columbus 112.0 4. North Oconee 104.5
Final Individual Standings
Class 4A
106 pounds: 1. Olli Webb, Southeast Whitfield 2. Colson Hoffman, Central-Carroll 3. Mason Persons, Columbia
113 pounds: 1. Tyler Nguyen, Columbus 2. Aaron Davis, North Oconee 3. Tucker Kanienko, Jefferson
120 pounds: 1. Adam Payton, Cedartown 2. Chaz McDonald, Jefferson 3. Jonathan McDaniel, Columbus
126 pounds: 1. Davis Dollar, Jefferson 2. Aiden Ingram West Laurens 3. Fernando Cordova, Cedartown
132 pounds: 1. Austin Thiel, Perry 2. Thomas Termini, Marist 3. Dom Lasher, North Oconee
138 pounds: 1. Beau Branand, North Oconee 2. Tyree Dashiell, Shaw 3. JT Bowers, West Laurens
145 pounds: 1. Davis Dendy, Jefferson 2. Sam Lesh, Columbus 3. Noah Atkinson, Perry
152 pounds: 1. Creed Thomas, Jefferson 2. Drake Wood, West Laurens 3. Jesus Navarro, Cedartown
160 pounds: 1. Seth Larson, Flowery Branch 2. Evan Wingrove, Heritage-Catoosa 3. Jake Shepard, West Laurens
170 pounds: 1. Tyler Secoy, Columbus 2. Christian Boston, West Laurens 3. Cooper Bachman, Islands
182 pounds: 1. Nolan Pozzobon, Marist 2. Caden Snell, West Laurens 3. Shayne Strickland, Benedictine
195 pounds: 1. Luke Cochran, Jefferson 2. Evan Guyton, West Laurens 3. Cal Rockenbach, Flowery Branch
220 pounds: 1. Sammy Brown, Jefferson 2. Ashton Hefner, North Oconee 3. Jathon Willis, West Laurens
285 pounds: 1. Chase Horne, West Laurens 2. Caleb Pruitt, East Hall 3. Tevin Person, Mt. Zion-Jonesboro
Final Team Standings
Class 3A
Final Individual Standings
1. Gilmer, 190.0 2. Rockmart 184.5 3. Sonoraville, 164.5 4. Oconee County, 99.5 5. North Hall 95.0
Class 3A
106 pounds: 1. Juan Rafael, Gilmer 2. Adonnis Sanchez, Coahulla Creek 3. Davin Lightsey, White County
113 pounds: 1. TK Davis, Rockmart, 2. Carson Farist, Gilmer 3. Mac Bowen, Oconee County
120 pounds: 1. Izaeah Beavers, Rockmart 2. Kenly Eavenson, Franklin County 3. Arturo Gonzalez, Gilmer
126 pounds: 1. Dawson Thompson, North Hall 2. Gunner Chambers, Rockmart 3. Kerwin Martinez, Lumpkin County
132 pounds: 1. Isaac Linley, Adairsville 2. Logan Moore, Sonoraville 3. James Murray, Rockmart
138 pounds: 1. Connor Free, North Hall 2. Howard Bailey, Adairsville 3. Bleu Winters, Rockmart
145 pounds: 1. Gage Lee, Pike County 2. Nathan Bowen, Oconee County 3. Wilder Davis, Franklin County
152 pounds: 1. Nahzir Turner, Rockmart 2. Miguel Jacinto, Gilmer 3. Pyren Queen, Oconee County
160 pounds: 1. Anthony Mannella, Mary Persons 2. Diego Jacinto, Gilmer 3. Zane Fairbanks, Oconee County
170 pounds: 1. Colt Weaver, Sonoraville 2. Zeke Harris, North Hall 3. Eric Thompson, Oconee County
182 pounds: 1. Hunter Adams, North Hall 2. Gavin Harper, Sonoraville 3. Ethan Pollock, Crisp County
195 pounds: 1. Jebb Knight, Sonoraville 2. Nathan Walker, Stephens County 3. Owen Moss, Gilmer
220 pounds: 1. Dylan Galloway, Gilmer 2. Draven Peppers, Sonoraville 3. JaKamron Ammons, Rockmart
285 pounds: 1. Jaxx Knight, Sonoraville 2. Micah Reid, Morgan County 3. Tony Olea, Gilmer
