GHSA Track and Field State Championships Day 2 Updates

Class 6A saw the Alexander girls (32) and Etowah boys (33.50) enter Day 2 with narrow leads over Marist (23) and New Manchester (26), respectively. Marist standout Tommy Latham picked up 10 points in the 3200 with a 9:12.92 finish. The Cambridge girls built on their lead in Class 5A and Class 4A will enter Saturday with the Westminster girls and Starr’s Mill boys holding commanding leads.

All of the results from the first two days of action can be found below.