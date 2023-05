GHSA Track and Field State Championship Recap and Results

The Dutchtown boys dominated Class 5A with 99 points to runner-up Tucker’s 51 and got top finishes in the 4x100 meter and 4x200 meter relays. Greater Atlanta Christian took the girls title with 61 points and won the program’s fifth all-time state title in the process. Defending state champion Southwest DeKalb won its 12th all-time state title in Class 4A and the Westminster girls also defended their title and won their fourth championship.

In Class 3A, the Sandy Creek girls won their first-ever state title and allowed the Patriots to sweep for the first-time in history as the boys picked up their fourth all-time championship and first since 2015. Class 2A saw Athens Academy win its first-ever boys state title, while Landmark Christian captured its ninth state crown. The Mt. Pisgah boys took Class A Division I for their first-ever championship and Athens Christian won its fourth all-time boys championship. Class A Division II was swept by Montgomery County as the boys won a third all-time title and the Lady Eagles captured their first in program history.