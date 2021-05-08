GHSA Tennis State Championship recap

Entering this year’s championship, Walton’s girls tennis team had won 16 state championships since 2001. The program’s last came in 2018 before the Raiders watched Lambert win the 2019 7A state championship. Last season, the event was not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year it was only fitting that the Raiders knocked off defending champion Lambert 3-1 to reclaim the 7A state title.
In Class 6A, Cambridge defeated Johns Creek 3-0 to defend its 2019 state championship. Cambridge also won championships in 2015 and 2017. McIntosh defeated Northview 3-2 in the 5A championship to capture the Chiefs first state title in school history.
Marist successfully defended its 2019 state championship in Class 4A with a 3-0 victory over North Oconee, a rematch of the 2019 Class 4A finals. The War Eagles, including ties, have now won 26 tennis state championships. In Class 3A, Westminster captured its 21st tennis championship with a 3-0 win over Greater Atlanta Christian. The Wildcats, which also won the 2A title in 2013 and 2014, have won three of the last four championships in Class 3A.
Pace Academy won the 3A title in 2019 and then dropped down to Class 2A, where after defeating another former 3A power Lovett 3-0, the Knights are now champions again. First Presbyterian Day won the Class A Private championship with a 3-2 victory over Mt. Paran Christian, which marked the first state title for the Vikings in school history. In Class A Public, Telfair County defended its spot at the top with a 3-2 victory over Irwin County, giving the Trojans their second tennis state title.
For the boys, the North Gwinnett Bulldogs claimed their first state title in school history with a 3-0 win over Lambert in the state’s highest classification. In Class 6A, Johns Creek successfully completed its three-peat with a 3-0 victory over Cambridge, giving the Gladiators their fifth tennis state title in school history. Woodward Academy took home the Class 5A title, beating Grady 3-0, their first state title since 2012 and eighth total.
In Class 4A, the Marist War Eagles dethroned defending champs North Oconee 3-1 to take home their 20th tennis state title. The Westminster Wildcats won seven straight state titles from 2011-2017, four in Class 2A and three in Class 3A. Now four years later, Westminster has returned to the top with a 3-0 win over Greater Atlanta Christian to claim the Class 3A title.
The Pace Academy and Lovett girls teams met up in the girls Class 2A title game, with the Knights claiming the title over the Lions. For the boys, the Lions were able to come out on top, winning 3-1 to claim Lovett’s 21st state title in school history.
In Class A Public, the Seminole County Indians claimed their first tennis state title in school history with a 3-0 win over Screven County. The Stratford Academy Eagles remain at the top of Class A Private, picking up their fourth consecutive state title with a 3-1 victory over Wesleyan.
