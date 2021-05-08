GHSA Tennis State Championship recap

In Class 6A, Cambridge defeated Johns Creek 3-0 to defend its 2019 state championship. Cambridge also won championships in 2015 and 2017. McIntosh defeated Northview 3-2 in the 5A championship to capture the Chiefs first state title in school history.

Marist successfully defended its 2019 state championship in Class 4A with a 3-0 victory over North Oconee, a rematch of the 2019 Class 4A finals. The War Eagles, including ties, have now won 26 tennis state championships. In Class 3A, Westminster captured its 21st tennis championship with a 3-0 win over Greater Atlanta Christian. The Wildcats, which also won the 2A title in 2013 and 2014, have won three of the last four championships in Class 3A.