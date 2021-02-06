GHSA Swimming and Diving State Championship updates from Friday

Dalton (304.5) might have fallen short from a title defense, finishing behind Johns Creek (408.5), but in the 100-yard breaststroke, Catamount swimmer Henry Bethel set a state record time of 52.96 and bested Centennial’s Justin Bender (54.91) by two seconds.

Lassiter’s girls won five state championships from 2008 to 2011 including four consecutive titles from 2008 to 2011 and after a 413.5-point performance the Trojans are champions again. Lassiter bested Cambridge (377) and Lakeside-DeKalb (240) to win the title.