GHSA Swimming and Diving State Championship updates from Friday

The 2021 GHSA Swimming and Diving State Championships continued Friday at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center with the boys and girls Class 6A competition. On the boys side, Johns Creek won its second state title and for the girls, Lassiter won its seventh title but first since 2011.
Dalton (304.5) might have fallen short from a title defense, finishing behind Johns Creek (408.5), but in the 100-yard breaststroke, Catamount swimmer Henry Bethel set a state record time of 52.96 and bested Centennial’s Justin Bender (54.91) by two seconds.
Lassiter’s girls won five state championships from 2008 to 2011 including four consecutive titles from 2008 to 2011 and after a 413.5-point performance the Trojans are champions again. Lassiter bested Cambridge (377) and Lakeside-DeKalb (240) to win the title.
Class 6A TEAM RESULTS
Boys
1. Johns Creek (408.5) 2. Dalton (304.5) 3. Lakeside-DeKalb (282)
Girls
1. Lassiter (413.5) 2. Cambridge (377) 3. Lakeside-DeKalb (240)
Class 6A INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Boys
200-Yard Medley Relay
1. Centennial (1:33.44) 2. Johns Creek (1:33.74) 3. Lakeside-DeKalb (1:34.30)
200-Yard Freestyle
1. Sebastien Sergile, Centennial (1:35.36) 2. Roman Valdez, Dalton (1:37.13) 3. Ben McClain, Kennesaw Mountain (1:38.99)
200-Yard IM
1. Henry Bethel, Dalton (1:45.54) 2. Andrew Simmons, Johns Creek (1:48.51) 3. Cale Martter, Riverwood (1:50.06)
50-Yard Freestyle
1. Brett Reason, Kennesaw Mountain (20.71) 2. Noah Smith, Allatoona (21.06) 3. Thomas Shannon, Riverwood (21.06)
100-Yard Butterfly
1. Adam O’Brien, Lassiter (48.86) 2. Stephen Jones, Richmond Hill (49.60) 3. Benjamin Irwin, Buford (50.82)
100-Yard Freestyle
1. Roman Valdez, Dalton (44.63) 2. Ben McClain, Kennesaw Mountain (45.11) 3. Brett Reason, Kennesaw Mountain (45.94)
500-Yard Freestyle
1. Sebastien Sergile, Centennial (4:23.30) 2. Grant Davis, Sequoyah (4:30.92) 3. Jose Castro, Lanier (4:32.38)
200-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Dalton (1:23.81) 2. Kennesaw Mountain (1:25.71) 3. Centennial (1:26.36)
100-Yard Backstroke
1. Andrew Simmons, Johns Creek (49.17) 2. Benjamin Irwin, Buford (49.59) 3. Taylor Eaton, Johns Creek (50.36)
100-Yard Breaststroke
1. Henry Bethel (52.96 – state record) 2. Justin Bender, Centennial (54.91) 3. Zachary Zhao, Lakeside-DeKalb (56.68)
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Dalton (3:05.51) 2. Johns Creek (3:07.29) 3. Kennesaw Mountain (3:09.95)
Girls
200-Yard Medley Relay
1. Cambridge (1:46.42) 2. Lassiter (1:46.84) 3. Lakeside-Evans (1:49.84)
200-Yard Freestyle
1. Madeline Singletary, Centennial (1:50.42) 2. Allison Brown, Lassiter (1:50.82) 3. Sequoyah (1:50.85)
200-Yard IM
1. Elizabeth Tilt, Lassiter (2:00.27) 2. Sophie Bryson, Cambridge (2:00.44) 3. Katie Wong, Chattahoochee (2:07.94)
50-Yard Freestyle
1. Rachel Fulton, Lakeside-Evans (23.03) 2. Delaney Harrison, Sequoyah (23.25) 3. Isabelle Jones, Lakeside-DeKalb (24.10)
100-Yard Butterfly
1. Elizabeth Tilt, Lassiter (54.81) 2. Sophia Parker, Lassiter (56.16) 3. Caroline Irwin, Buford (56.21)
100-Yard Freestyle
1. Delaney Harrison, Sequoyah (50.54) 2. Frances Carson, Lassiter (51.84) 3. Isabelle Jones, Lakeside-DeKalb (53.25)
500-Yard Freestyle
1. Laurel Blase, Sequoyah (4:54.00) 2. Allison Brown, Lassiter (4:56.92) 3. Madeline Singletary, Centennial (4:59.33)
200-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Lassiter (1:37.90) 2. Lakeside-Evans (1:38.99) 3. Lakeside-DeKalb (1:39.48)
100-Yard Backstroke
1. Rachel Fulton, Lakeside-Evans (54.76) 2. Sophie Brinson, Cambridge (54.76) 3. Elizabeth Blanco, Lassiter (57.31)
100-Yard Breaststroke
1. Allison Kasik, Centennial (1:05.28) 2. Sarah Brown, River Ridge (1:06.20) 3. Emily Padgett, Richmond Hill (1:07.30)
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
1. Lassiter (3:32.09) 2. Cambridge (3:35.19) 3. Allatoona (3:39.26)
