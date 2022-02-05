Hamburger icon
GHSA Swimming and Diving State Championship updates from Friday

Credit: GHSA

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
11 minutes ago

The prelims of the GHSA Swimming and Diving State Championships concluded Friday setting up an anticipated championship Saturday at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center in Atlanta.

On Saturday, overall team championships will be awarded in each class as well as titles in the 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard individual medley, 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle relay, 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard breaststroke and the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The entire event will be streamed live on the NFHS Network. Follow the links to see the diving recap, past swimming champions, the fan guide or see the schedule for Saturday’s championships below.

Saturday, Feb. 5

11:00 am - 1A-5A Swim Finals

6:00 pm - 6A-7A Swim Finals

