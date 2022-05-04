GHSA Soccer State Championships: Tuesday Recap

Class A Public

Boys

Dalton Academy 4, Drew Charter 2

Dalton Academy jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead clinched its first-ever state title on Tuesday. Adrian Granados, Christian Cuna and Andy Reynoso each scored in the opening 14:22 of the game to build the three goal lead and teammate Milver Carillo Perez added the Pumas’ final goal to close out the victory. Drew Charter’s Jack Anderson and Jaden Causey each scored for the Eagles. Dalton Academy finishes its historic season with a 18-2 overall record, while Drew Charter closes out the year 12-2.

Girls

Social Circle 6, Commerce 4 OT

In the girls Class A Public finals, Social Circle avenged its only loss of the season with a thrilling 6-4 overtime win over Region 8 rival Commerce. Social Circle’s 5-4 loss to the Tigers in the regular season occurred on Feb. 7 and the Redskins carried a 19-game win-streak in to Tuesday’s winner-take-all rematch. Commerce’s Chloe Diaz scored just 1:37 into the game to put the Tigers up 1-0 and teammate Ivy Tolbert added a pair of first half goals to keep Commerce up 3-2 at the half following two first half goals by Peyton Brook that kept Social Circle within striking distance. Alana Ferguson tied it up 3-3 at the 12:25 mark in second half, but Diaz answered and completed the hat-trick to put Commerce back up 4-3 (28:50). Not to be outdone, Brooks forced overtime (4-4) with the equalizer, and her own hat-trick, before netting her fourth goal of the game, following a Tess Preston goal, to seal the victory in double overtime.