GHSA sets classes; city, private schools get good news

The Georgia High School Association on Wednesday placed its 457 member schools into classifications for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 academic years, and some larger county public schools got the worst of it.

Nineteen schools are moving into the highest classification, now called Class 6A and containing 64 schools instead of the current 45. All are county schools.

The 19 are Alexander, Alpharetta, Arabia Mountain, Chapel Hill, Douglas County, Effingham County, Etowah, Grovetown, Heritage-Conyers, Houston County, New Manchester, Newnan, North Atlanta, North Forsyth, Paulding County, Rockdale County, Shiloh, South Cobb and Tift County. They may appeal.

Milton is the only school currently in the highest class assigned to a lower one. Milton got a similar assignment in 2021 and petitioned to play in the highest class.

City schools Buford, Carrollton, Marietta and Valdosta are slated to remain in the highest class, but Gainesville, Dalton and Rome will be in 5A, one from the top. They’re currently in 6A, one from the top, but likely relieved that they didn’t get the promotion.

Jefferson and Calhoun, city schools currently in 5A, will go down to 3A. Thomasville went from 3A to Class A Division I.

The larger private schools also got favorable reclass outcomes.

Current 6A schools St. Pius, Blessed Trinity and Marist wound up in Class 4A. Slated for 3A are Greater Atlanta Christian (currently in 5A) and Benedictine and Westminster (both 4A). Lovett was moved to 2A from 4A. Woodward Academy, at 5A, is set to be the only private school in either of the two highest classes.

New for the next cycle, private schools falling in classes 3A to A will compete for their own state titles separate from public schools, though they will be together for the regular season. Larger schools that fall in 3A-A, such as Westminster, GAC and Lovett, might petition to play up in 4A. So might Holy Innocents’ and Trinity Christian, which did so in 2021.

The 3.0 multiplier, instituted in 2021 for the current class cycle, counted out-of-zone students three times when determining classification. The multiplier was voted in to mitigate the winning ways of city and private schools, which get a higher percentage of their students outside the school zones.

For this reclassification, schools did not have to count out-of-zone students who began at their schools in the fifth grade or earlier. Private schools were allowed to choose their attendance zone rather than take the one of the public school where they are located.

Those changes probably allowed city and public schools to avoid harsher class assignments this time around. In the most extreme case, St. Pius had 1,060 out-of-zone students in 2021 but only 348 under the new rules.

These classifications are not final. Schools have a week to appeal their assignments. Following that, the GHSA will place schools into regions.

Below are the schools in each class.

Key: School - Enrollment total (enrollment/out-of-zone students) Current classification.

Class 6A

Brookwood - 4518 ( 3880/319) Current: 7

Innovation Academy - 4329 ( 1443/1443) Current: 6

Grayson - 3722 ( 3480/121) Current: 7

Lambert - 3671 ( 3201/235) Current: 7

Campbell - 3654 ( 3030/312) Current: 7

East Coweta - 3584 ( 3108/238) Current: 7

Peachtree Ridge - 3524 ( 3304/110) Current: 7

Parkview - 3491 ( 3279/106) Current: 7

Wheeler - 3368 ( 2380/494) Current: 7

Lowndes - 3338 ( 3210/64) Current: 7

North Cobb - 3325 ( 2521/402) Current: 7

Osborne - 3313 ( 2773/270) Current: 7

North Gwinnett - 3245 ( 3067/89) Current: 7

Arabia Mountain - 3240 ( 1272/984) Current: 5

Archer - 3221 ( 3073/74) Current: 7

Berkmar - 3185 ( 3089/48) Current: 7

North Paulding - 3152 ( 3052/50) Current: 7

Cherokee - 3147 ( 3011/68) Current: 7

Rockdale County - 3119 ( 2391/364) Current: 6

Westlake - 3108 ( 2156/476) Current: 7

Central Gwinnett - 3054 ( 2444/305) Current: 7

Forsyth Central - 3013 ( 2387/313) Current: 7

South Forsyth - 2992 ( 2508/242) Current: 7

Pebblebrook - 2990 ( 2574/208) Current: 7

Discovery - 2958 ( 2730/114) Current: 7

Denmark - 2928 ( 2490/219) Current: 7

West Forsyth - 2876 ( 2464/206) Current: 7

Mill Creek - 2855 ( 2745/55) Current: 7

Marietta - 2826 ( 2654/86) Current: 7

Camden County - 2780 ( 2776/2) Current: 7

Duluth - 2758 ( 2666/46) Current: 7

Meadowcreek - 2736 ( 2640/48) Current: 7

Walton - 2723 ( 2685/19) Current: 7

Richmond Hill - 2720 ( 2650/35) Current: 7

South Gwinnett - 2700 ( 2588/56) Current: 7

Collins Hill - 2667 ( 2605/31) Current: 7

Valdosta - 2620 ( 2496/62) Current: 7

Douglas County - 2617 ( 1907/355) Current: 6

Colquitt County - 2614 ( 2586/14) Current: 7

Dacula - 2608 ( 2534/37) Current: 7

Newton - 2597 ( 2563/17) Current: 7

Hillgrove - 2586 ( 2290/148) Current: 7

Etowah - 2491 ( 2449/21) Current: 6

Norcross - 2489 ( 2395/47) Current: 7

Paulding County - 2476 ( 2116/180) Current: 6

McEachern - 2436 ( 2300/68) Current: 7

Mountain View - 2405 ( 2285/60) Current: 7

Harrison - 2396 ( 2170/113) Current: 7

Chapel Hill - 2377 ( 1665/356) Current: 5

South Cobb - 2375 ( 2137/119) Current: 6

North Atlanta - 2374 ( 2332/21) Current: 6

Kennesaw Mountain - 2366 ( 1666/350) Current: 7

Carrollton - 2307 ( 1825/241) Current: 7

Alexander - 2294 ( 1844/225) Current: 6

Tift County - 2290 ( 2266/12) Current: 6

Newnan - 2280 ( 2246/17) Current: 6

Buford - 2277 ( 1923/177) Current: 7

New Manchester - 2269 ( 1921/174) Current: 6

Heritage (Conyers) - 2253 ( 1803/225) Current: 5

Effingham County - 2250 ( 2146/52) Current: 6

North Forsyth - 2240 ( 2080/80) Current: 6

Shiloh - 2224 ( 2200/12) Current: 6

Houston County - 2218 ( 2116/51) Current: 6

Grovetown - 2214 ( 2184/15) Current: 6

Alpharetta - 2208 ( 2084/62) Current: 6

Class 5A

Lakeside (Atlanta) - 2196 ( 2186/5) Current: 6

Rome - 2195 ( 2015/90) Current: 6

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - 2192 ( 832/680) Current: 2

Northgate - 2174 ( 2054/60) Current: 5

Sequoyah - 2171 ( 2101/35) Current: 6

Creekview - 2131 ( 2121/5) Current: 6

Lassiter - 2123 ( 1949/87) Current: 6

Lovejoy - 2112 ( 2030/41) Current: 6

Seckinger - 2098 ( 2008/45) Current: 4

Eastside - 2087 ( 1615/236) Current: 5

Roswell - 2084 ( 2036/24) Current: 6

Morrow - 2070 ( 1984/43) Current: 6

Jackson County - 2068 ( 2042/13) Current: 6

Woodward Academy - 2065 ( 1069/498) Current: 6

Alcovy - 2059 ( 2039/10) Current: 6

River Ridge - 2058 ( 1956/51) Current: 6

Greenbrier - 2048 ( 1976/36) Current: 5

Woodstock - 2048 ( 2002/23) Current: 6

South Paulding - 2033 ( 1905/64) Current: 6

Sprayberry - 2033 ( 1799/117) Current: 6

Lakeside (Evans) - 2029 ( 1909/60) Current: 6

Dunwoody - 2024 ( 1974/25) Current: 6

East Paulding - 2022 ( 1904/59) Current: 6

Evans - 2015 ( 1909/53) Current: 6

Milton - 2011 ( 1973/19) Current: 7

Brunswick - 2005 ( 1939/33) Current: 6

Lithia Springs - 2004 ( 1564/220) Current: 5

South Effingham - 1992 ( 1900/46) Current: 6

Veterans - 1975 ( 1937/19) Current: 6

Loganville - 1970 ( 1856/57) Current: 5

Gainesville - 1969 ( 1871/49) Current: 6

Apalachee - 1966 ( 1928/19) Current: 6

Chamblee - 1965 ( 1829/68) Current: 5

Northside (Warner Robins) - 1947 ( 1935/6) Current: 6

Bradwell Institute - 1946 ( 1888/29) Current: 5

Dutchtown - 1943 ( 1833/55) Current: 5

Lee County - 1943 ( 1887/28) Current: 6

Glynn Academy - 1940 ( 1820/60) Current: 6

Clarke Central - 1936 ( 1842/47) Current: 5

Johns Creek - 1935 ( 1859/38) Current: 6

Decatur - 1912 ( 1834/39) Current: 5

Lanier - 1911 ( 1861/25) Current: 6

Banneker - 1906 ( 1786/60) Current: 5

Winder-Barrow - 1902 ( 1856/23) Current: 5

Hughes - 1900 ( 1828/36) Current: 6

Villa Rica - 1889 ( 1795/47) Current: 5

Pope - 1862 ( 1758/52) Current: 6

Tri-Cities - 1860 ( 1774/43) Current: 5

McIntosh - 1848 ( 1740/54) Current: 5

Dalton - 1843 ( 1779/32) Current: 5

Chattahoochee - 1839 ( 1781/29) Current: 5

Warner Robins - 1839 ( 1815/12) Current: 5

Union Grove - 1837 ( 1643/97) Current: 5

Thomas County Central - 1810 ( 1580/115) Current: 6

Riverwood - 1802 ( 1716/43) Current: 6

Statesboro - 1797 ( 1773/12) Current: 5

Allatoona - 1796 ( 1642/77) Current: 6

Class 4A

Forest Park - 1792 ( 1684/54) Current: 6

Centennial - 1789 ( 1731/29) Current: 5

Eagle’s Landing - 1771 ( 1657/57) Current: 5

Cross Keys - 1770 ( 1768/1) Current: 5

Mundy’s Mill - 1766 ( 1618/74) Current: 6

Kell - 1762 ( 1582/90) Current: 5

Drew - 1751 ( 1665/43) Current: 5

St. Pius - 1748 ( 1052/348) Current: 6

Ola - 1738 ( 1652/43) Current: 5

Locust Grove - 1718 ( 1632/43) Current: 5

Hiram - 1717 ( 1503/107) Current: 5

Cambridge - 1712 ( 1652/30) Current: 5

Cass - 1689 ( 1623/33) Current: 5

Harris County - 1685 ( 1679/3) Current: 5

Midtown - 1674 ( 1658/8) Current: 5

Creekside - 1669 ( 1665/2) Current: 5

Woodland (Stockbridge) - 1668 ( 1322/173) Current: 4

Tucker - 1658 ( 1590/34) Current: 5

Jackson (Atlanta) - 1649 ( 1551/49) Current: 5

Perry - 1644 ( 1584/30) Current: 4

Druid Hills - 1642 ( 1430/106) Current: 4

Walnut Grove - 1635 ( 1511/62) Current: 4

Blessed Trinity - 1627 ( 899/364) Current: 6

Northview - 1626 ( 1586/20) Current: 5

Ware County - 1620 ( 1618/1) Current: 5

Flowery Branch - 1616 ( 1350/133) Current: 5

East Forsyth - 1612 ( 1590/11) Current: 4

Northside (Columbus) - 1609 ( 1417/96) Current: 5

Cartersville - 1603 ( 1421/91) Current: 5

Jonesboro - 1602 ( 1488/57) Current: 6

Southwest DeKalb - 1591 ( 1207/192) Current: 4

Woodland (Cartersville) - 1591 ( 1501/45) Current: 5

North Springs - 1566 ( 1304/131) Current: 5

Jones County - 1564 ( 1560/2) Current: 5

Southeast Whitfield - 1558 ( 1512/23) Current: 4

Cedar Shoals - 1553 ( 1537/8) Current: 4

Mays - 1553 ( 1363/95) Current: 5

Cedartown - 1537 ( 1521/8) Current: 4

Habersham Central - 1535 ( 1535/0) Current: 6

New Hampstead - 1535 ( 1487/24) Current: 4

Marist - 1522 ( 788/367) Current: 6

Clarkston - 1518 ( 1402/58) Current: 4

Starr’s Mill - 1517 ( 1361/78) Current: 4

Lithonia - 1514 ( 1504/5) Current: 5

Wayne County - 1513 ( 1509/2) Current: 4

Stockbridge - 1512 ( 1506/3) Current: 4

Madison County - 1502 ( 1486/8) Current: 4

Griffin - 1499 ( 1479/10) Current: 4

North Oconee - 1494 ( 1472/11) Current: 4

M.L. King - 1491 ( 1431/30) Current: 5

Central (Carrollton) - 1480 ( 1356/62) Current: 4

McDonough - 1479 ( 1411/34) Current: 4

Richmond Academy - 1461 ( 1175/143) Current: 3

Whitewater - 1445 ( 1347/49) Current: 4

Hampton - 1428 ( 1286/71) Current: 4

Fayette County - 1411 ( 1359/26) Current: 4

Troup - 1402 ( 1344/29) Current: 4

Adairsville - 1397 ( 1233/82) Current: 3

Class 3A

LaGrange - 1389 ( 1301/44) Current: 4

Westover - 1387 ( 1323/32) Current: 4

Jefferson - 1377 ( 1275/51) Current: 5

Luella - 1375 ( 1353/11) Current: 4

Central (Macon) - 1370 ( 876/247) Current: 2

Riverdale - 1367 ( 1299/34) Current: 4

Dougherty - 1362 ( 1186/88) Current: 3

Jenkins - 1361 ( 1179/91) Current: 5

Johnson (Gainesville) - 1361 ( 1287/37) Current: 4

Monroe - 1357 ( 1165/96) Current: 3

Calhoun - 1355 ( 1301/27) Current: 5

Oconee County - 1340 ( 1314/13) Current: 3

Stephenson - 1340 ( 1312/14) Current: 4

Coffee - 1336 ( 1324/6) Current: 5

Douglass - 1336 ( 1194/71) Current: 3

Liberty County - 1327 ( 1163/82) Current: 3

East Hall - 1323 ( 1291/16) Current: 4

Cairo - 1322 ( 1298/12) Current: 4

Greater Atlanta Christian - 1320 ( 626/347) Current: 5

Cherokee Bluff - 1317 ( 1207/55) Current: 4

Shaw - 1316 ( 1220/48) Current: 4

Ridgeland - 1312 ( 1298/7) Current: 3

Cross Creek - 1304 ( 1124/90) Current: 3

West Laurens - 1299 ( 1241/29) Current: 4

Baldwin - 1294 ( 1294/0) Current: 4

Mary Persons - 1294 ( 1286/4) Current: 3

Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - 1290 ( 1174/58) Current: 4

Long County - 1288 ( 1288/0) Current: 3

North Hall - 1286 ( 1158/64) Current: 4

LaFayette - 1283 ( 1195/44) Current: 3

Heritage (Ringgold) - 1279 ( 1263/8) Current: 4

Harlem - 1275 ( 1251/12) Current: 3

Pickens - 1275 ( 1269/3) Current: 3

North Clayton - 1270 ( 1174/48) Current: 4

West Hall - 1270 ( 1248/11) Current: 3

Sandy Creek - 1269 ( 1179/45) Current: 3

Chestatee - 1266 ( 1216/25) Current: 4

Howard - 1265 ( 1133/66) Current: 4

Spalding - 1263 ( 1209/27) Current: 4

Bainbridge - 1238 ( 1218/10) Current: 4

Gilmer - 1238 ( 1238/0) Current: 3

Peach County - 1234 ( 1166/34) Current: 3

Hephzibah - 1229 ( 1107/61) Current: 3

Groves - 1228 ( 1064/82) Current: 3

Southeast Bulloch - 1228 ( 1164/32) Current: 4

Benedictine - 1226 ( 820/203) Current: 4

Monroe Area - 1225 ( 1205/10) Current: 3

Northwest Whitfield - 1220 ( 1130/45) Current: 4

Upson-Lee - 1220 ( 1202/9) Current: 3

Westminster - 1220 ( 822/199) Current: 4

Hardaway - 1215 ( 1097/59) Current: 4

Islands - 1206 ( 814/196) Current: 4

Stone Mountain - 1206 ( 1206/0) Current: 4

Westside (Augusta) - 1206 ( 1020/93) Current: 2

Sonoraville - 1180 ( 1130/25) Current: 4

White County - 1179 ( 1161/9) Current: 3

Dawson County - 1175 ( 1161/7) Current: 3

Lumpkin County - 1172 ( 1158/7) Current: 3

Class 2A

Miller Grove - 1169 ( 1109/30) Current: 4

Hapeville Charter - 1168 ( 694/237) Current: 4

Burke County - 1165 ( 1137/14) Current: 4

Ringgold - 1148 ( 1020/64) Current: 3

Therrell - 1143 ( 1005/69) Current: 2

Columbus - 1141 ( 1131/5) Current: 3

Cedar Grove - 1132 ( 1132/0) Current: 3

Stephens County - 1125 ( 1125/0) Current: 3

Coahulla Creek - 1113 ( 1021/46) Current: 3

Hart County - 1113 ( 1101/6) Current: 3

Murray County - 1113 ( 1099/7) Current: 2

Laney - 1112 ( 736/188) Current: 2

Butler - 1104 ( 900/102) Current: 2

Windsor Forest - 1095 ( 1007/44) Current: 2

Pike County - 1089 ( 1089/0) Current: 3

Westside (Macon) - 1088 ( 1010/39) Current: 4

East Jackson - 1080 ( 1060/10) Current: 2

Morgan County - 1079 ( 1065/7) Current: 3

Pierce County - 1078 ( 1062/8) Current: 2

Jackson - 1073 ( 1071/1) Current: 3

Tattnall County - 1071 ( 1067/2) Current: 2

Crisp County - 1070 ( 1050/10) Current: 3

Washington - 1065 ( 859/103) Current: 2

Spencer - 1064 ( 1004/30) Current: 2

Salem - 1063 ( 1047/8) Current: 3

Carver (Atlanta) - 1060 ( 1018/21) Current: 3

Carver (Columbus) - 1057 ( 903/77) Current: 3

Appling County - 1053 ( 1053/0) Current: 2

Redan - 1053 ( 1005/24) Current: 2

Sumter County - 1042 ( 1036/3) Current: 2

Callaway - 1021 ( 939/41) Current: 2

Franklin County - 1017 ( 1007/5) Current: 3

Jordan - 1015 ( 969/23) Current: 2

Beach - 1012 ( 904/54) Current: 3

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe - 1012 ( 988/12) Current: 3

North Cobb Christian - 1011 ( 449/281) Current: 2

North Murray - 1011 ( 999/6) Current: 2

Johnson (Savannah) - 1009 ( 797/106) Current: 3

Holy Innocents’ - 1006 ( 586/210) Current: 4

Darlington - 995 ( 427/284) Current: 1.1

Rockmart - 983 ( 967/8) Current: 2

Thomson - 982 ( 982/0) Current: 2

Rutland - 981 ( 897/42) Current: 2

Calvary Day - 978 ( 430/274) Current: 3

South Atlanta - 977 ( 907/35) Current: 2

Union County - 975 ( 921/27) Current: 2

Lovett - 973 ( 653/160) Current: 4

Cook - 967 ( 951/8) Current: 2

Columbia - 965 ( 909/28) Current: 2

Hebron Christian - 962 ( 482/240) Current: 3

Putnam County - 961 ( 947/7) Current: 2

Brantley County - 952 ( 940/6) Current: 2

Elbert County - 949 ( 945/2) Current: 1.1

Kendrick - 949 ( 903/23) Current: 2

Barrow Academy - 943 ( 943/0) Current: 1.1

Haralson County - 939 ( 937/1) Current: 2

Toombs County - 933 ( 893/20) Current: 2

Glenn Hills - 924 ( 852/36) Current: 2

Washington County - 913 ( 901/6) Current: 2

Class A Division I

Fannin County - 900 ( 886/7) Current: 2

Gordon Central - 891 ( 843/24) Current: 2

Berrien - 888 ( 856/16) Current: 2

Wesleyan - 885 ( 501/192) Current: 3

St Vincent’s - 884 ( 622/131) Current: 3

Trinity Christian - 884 ( 520/182) Current: 4

Worth County - 883 ( 865/9) Current: 2

Model - 881 ( 735/73) Current: 2

Fitzgerald - 880 ( 874/3) Current: 2

Pace Academy - 879 ( 493/193) Current: 4

Banks County - 859 ( 859/0) Current: 2

Mount Vernon - 858 ( 480/189) Current: 1.1

Savannah Arts - 855 ( 853/1) Current: 2

Jeff Davis - 854 ( 846/4) Current: 2

Temple - 853 ( 809/22) Current: 1.1

Lamar County - 850 ( 826/12) Current: 1.1

Vidalia - 847 ( 751/48) Current: 2

Stewart County - 841 ( 111/365) Current: 1

Southwest - 838 ( 820/9) Current: 2

Swainsboro - 827 ( 813/7) Current: 1.1

Bremen - 825 ( 749/38) Current: 3

Dodge County - 824 ( 820/2) Current: 2

Northeast - 820 ( 790/15) Current: 2

Paideia - 815 ( 449/183) Current: 1.1

Thomasville - 815 ( 745/35) Current: 3

Weber School - 809 ( 301/254) Current: 1.1

DeKalb School for Arts - 798 ( 302/248) Current: 1

Mount Paran Christian - 779 ( 449/165) Current: 2

Fellowship Christian - 778 ( 430/174) Current: 2

Towers - 777 ( 769/4) Current: 2

McNair - 776 ( 776/0) Current: 2

Chattooga - 772 ( 760/6) Current: 1.1

Utopian Academy - 772 ( 258/257) Current: 1

Walker - 768 ( 354/207) Current: 2

Jasper County - 757 ( 753/2) Current: 1.1

Social Circle - 733 ( 579/77) Current: 1.1

Whitefield Academy - 725 ( 339/193) Current: 1.1

Pepperell - 709 ( 681/14) Current: 1.1

Woodville-Tompkins - 706 ( 706/0) Current: 1.1

Josey - 704 ( 636/34) Current: 2

Savannah - 703 ( 639/32) Current: 1.1

ACE Charter - 700 ( 512/94) Current: 2

Oglethorpe County - 699 ( 679/10) Current: 1.1

Bleckley County - 698 ( 680/9) Current: 1.1

Heard County - 697 ( 655/21) Current: 1.1

Landmark Christian - 677 ( 327/175) Current: 2

Coosa - 676 ( 656/10) Current: 1.1

Rabun County - 671 ( 661/5) Current: 1.1

East Laurens - 670 ( 636/17) Current: 1.1

Savannah Christian - 666 ( 428/119) Current: 3

Providence Christian - 659 ( 305/177) Current: 2

Bacon County - 648 ( 636/6) Current: 1.1

Dublin - 645 ( 589/28) Current: 1.1

Savannah Country Day - 642 ( 372/135) Current: 3

B.E.S.T. Academy - 636 ( 636/0) Current: 2

Jefferson County - 636 ( 632/2) Current: 1.1

Commerce - 632 ( 546/43) Current: 1.1

Armuchee - 623 ( 559/32) Current: 1.1

King’s Ridge Christian - 623 ( 283/170) Current: 1.1

Screven County - 600 ( 598/1) Current: 1.1

Galloway - 597 ( 333/132) Current: 1.1

St. Francis - 587 ( 255/166) Current: 1.1

Gordon Lee - 582 ( 402/90) Current: 3

Atlanta International - 579 ( 403/88) Current: 1.1

Dalton Academy - 578 ( 564/7) Current: 1.1

Mount Pisgah Christian - 578 ( 314/132) Current: 1.1

Dade County - 577 ( 577/0) Current: 1.1

Bryan County - 567 ( 561/3) Current: 1.1

Athens Academy - 556 ( 314/121) Current: 2

Brooks County - 556 ( 550/3) Current: 1.1

Pelham - 553 ( 395/79) Current: 1.1

Early County - 539 ( 515/12) Current: 1

Drew Charter - 538 ( 476/31) Current: 2

Prince Avenue Christian - 526 ( 310/108) Current: 1.1

Class A Division II

Crawford County - 522 ( 512/5) Current: 1.1

Irwin County - 506 ( 502/2) Current: 1.1

Stillwell Arts - 504 ( 468/18) Current: 1.1

Claxton - 502 ( 488/7) Current: 1.1

Mount Zion (Carroll) - 497 ( 471/13) Current: 1

Elite Scholars - 495 ( 371/62) Current: 2

Mount Bethel Christian - 492 ( 182/155) Current: 1.1

Metter - 485 ( 463/11) Current: 1.1

Lanier County - 481 ( 473/4) Current: 1

Chattahoochee County - 470 ( 458/6) Current: 1

Trion - 464 ( 396/34) Current: 1.1

Georgia Military Prep - 459 ( 313/73) Current: 1

Clinch County - 457 ( 437/10) Current: 1

Eagle’s Landing Christian - 457 ( 307/75) Current: 2

Charlton County - 456 ( 444/6) Current: 1

Seminole County - 454 ( 402/26) Current: 1

Atkinson County - 453 ( 449/2) Current: 1

Tallulah Falls - 452 ( 342/55) Current: 1.1

Manchester - 441 ( 431/5) Current: 1

Schley County - 440 ( 388/26) Current: 1

Hawkinsville - 432 ( 420/6) Current: 1

Greene County - 430 ( 426/2) Current: 1

Portal - 414 ( 314/50) Current: 1

Bowdon - 405 ( 395/5) Current: 1

Savannah Early College - 405 ( 145/130) Current: 1

Davidson Fine Arts - 400 ( 400/0) Current: 2

Athens Christian - 399 ( 171/114) Current: 1.1

Marion County - 399 ( 391/4) Current: 1

Aquinas - 394 ( 232/81) Current: 1

Telfair County - 391 ( 385/3) Current: 1

Coretta S King - 388 ( 388/0) Current: 2

Lincoln County - 388 ( 374/7) Current: 1

Dooly County - 385 ( 347/19) Current: 1

McIntosh County Academy - 382 ( 380/1) Current: 1

Taylor County - 379 ( 371/4) Current: 1

Southwest Georgia STEM - 372 ( 124/124) Current: 1

Mitchell County - 368 ( 364/2) Current: 1

Wilkinson County - 368 ( 368/0) Current: 1

GSIC - 363 ( 219/72) Current: 1

Washington-Wilkes - 359 ( 359/0) Current: 1

Wilcox County - 359 ( 353/3) Current: 1

Johnson (Augusta) - 356 ( 356/0) Current: 2

Emanuel County Institute - 349 ( 327/11) Current: 1

Turner County - 342 ( 342/0) Current: 1

Jenkins County - 328 ( 328/0) Current: 1

Macon County - 324 ( 324/0) Current: 1

Montgomery County - 315 ( 281/17) Current: 1

Ben Franklin - 300 ( 100/100) Current: 1

Lake Oconee Academy - 300 ( 300/0) Current: 1

Johnson County - 298 ( 292/3) Current: 1

Christian Heritage - 292 ( 206/43) Current: 1

Towns County - 288 ( 288/0) Current: 1

Twiggs County - 282 ( 228/27) Current: 1

Terrell County - 279 ( 279/0) Current: 1

Wheeler County - 275 ( 265/5) Current: 1

Greenforest Christian - 274 ( 140/67) Current: 1

Miller County - 265 ( 243/11) Current: 1

Treutlen - 263 ( 261/1) Current: 1

Echols County - 256 ( 246/5) Current: 1

Technical Career Magnet - 248 ( 248/0) Current: 2

Randolph-Clay - 237 ( 237/0) Current: 1

Pataula Charter - 232 ( 170/31) Current: 1

Baconton Charter - 231 ( 225/3) Current: 1

Rainey-McCullers - 219 ( 219/0) Current: 1

Hancock Central - 214 ( 214/0) Current: 1

Greenville - 212 ( 212/0) Current: 1

Savannah Classical - 212 ( 84/64) Current: 1

Georgia Fugees Academy - 189 ( 63/63) Current: 1

Warren County - 181 ( 181/0) Current: 1

Glascock County - 171 ( 169/1) Current: 1

W.D. Mohammed - 160 ( 60/50) Current: 1

Atlanta Classical - 159 ( 159/0) Current: 1

Furlow Charter - 155 ( 155/0) Current: 1

Fulton Leadership Academy - 146 ( 140/3) Current: 1

Calhoun County - 140 ( 140/0) Current: 1

Baker County - 123 ( 87/18) Current: 1

Quitman County - 121 ( 121/0) Current: 1

Central (Talbotton) - 114 ( 114/0) Current: 1

Steam Academy - 90 ( 90/0) Current: 1

Southwest Atlanta Christian - 88 ( 50/19) Current: 1

Webster County - 72 ( 66/3) Current: 1

Georgia Academy for Blind - 54 ( 54/0) Current: 1

Taliaferro County - 53 ( 53/0) Current: 1

Georgia School for Deaf - 26 ( 26/0) Current: 1

Woody Gap - 14 ( 14/0) Current: 1