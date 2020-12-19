GHSA Semifinal Playoff Roundups from Friday

Class 7A

Collins Hill 31, Lowndes 14

Grayson 28, Norcross 0

Class 6A

Class 5A

Warner Robins 56, Jones County 21

Warner Robins quarterback Jalen Addie accounted for seven touchdowns — six passing and one rushing — to lead the host Demons over Jones County. Addie threw two touchdown passes to Armon Porter, both in the first half, for 59 and 50 yards. He found four other Demons receivers for scores, including 37 yards to Kaleb Howard, 10 yards to Jahlen Rutherford, 10 yards to De’Andre King and 8 yards to Malcom Brown. Addie also rushed for a 4-yard touchdown for the first points of the game in the first quarter. The Demons led 42-14 at halftime and capped the scoring with a 6-yard Rutherford touchdown rush in the third quarter.

Cartersville 24, Coffee 17

Host Cartersville broke a 17-17 tie in the fourth quarter when Evan Slocum scored on a 40-yard screen pass from Carlos Del Rio-Wilson at the 8:32 mark, taking a 24-17 lead after Oscar Hernandez made the PAT. After the teams traded punts, Coffee took possession with under four minutes to play and drove deep into Cartersville territory, but Cartersville preserved the win by breaking up three straight A.J. Wilkerson passes into the end zone from the 20-yard line, including a fourth-down pass intended for wide receiver Maurice Turner with eight seconds remaining. Del Rio-Wilson put Cartersville ahead 7-0 in the first quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run, and Amarai Orr gave the Purple Hurricanes a 14-10 halftime lead on a long fumble return for a touchdown with 1:24 remaining in the first half. Hernandez gave Cartersville a 17-10 lead with a 37-yard field goal in the third quarter. Coffee tied the game at 17-17 with 10:44 remaining in the game on a 9-yard Wilkerson pass to Turner, and Turner also scored on a 7-yard run from a direct snap to tie the game at 7-7 in the second quarter. Noah Saylor made a 36-yard field goal in the second quarter to give Coffee a 10-7 lead.

Class 4A

Jefferson 42, Benedictine 35

No. 2 ranked Jefferson came out on top of a back-and-forth battle with Benedictine behind a transcendent performance from junior quarterback Malaki Starks, who finished the game with 30 carries for 321 yards and four rushing scores (including the game-winner), a 32-yard passing touchdown, and an interception in the back of the end zone with a minute to play to seal the 42-35 victory. The Dragons traveled 243 miles for their first-ever matchup with the No. 4 ranked Cadets, and they entered the night averaging 271.4 rushing yards and 44.2 points per game. Benedictine found success early against a Dragons defense that has allowed only 8.27 points per game this year when junior quarterback Holden Geriner connected with sophomore Za’quon Bryan for a 46-yard touchdown on the Cadets’ opening drive. Set up by his own 45-yard run, Starks found the end zone for the first time late in the first quarter for the first of the game’s five ties. Junior Justin Thomas finished with a trio of scores for Benedictine, and his first followed a 45-yard reception by Trent Broadnax early in the second. Again, Jefferson responded. Paxton Corkery blocked a Benedictine punt and Kolton Jones capitalized with a 22-yard TD run for a 14-14 score at the break. The teams traded touchdowns throughout the third as well; Benedictine scored on Geriner’s 27-yarder to Kameron Edge one play after the Cadets recovered a Jefferson fumble on the opening kickoff and on a 13-yard TD run from Thomas, and Starks answered each with rushing scores from 5 and 6 yards out before his 32-yard touchdown completion to Spencer Neese on 4th-and-7 gave Jefferson its first lead of the night (35-28) with 10:20 remaining. Thomas’ third scoring run knotted the game again, but Starks broke free for a 65-yard go-ahead touchdown on the Dragons’ next drive to reclaim the lead, then intercepted Geriner’s potential game-tying pass. Jefferson advances to the finals for the first time since the Dragons’ 2012 championship season, and will face Marist following the War Eagles’ 42-0 rout of Bainbridge.

Class 3A

Pierce County 25, Crisp County 13

No. 5 ranked Pierce County outscored Crisp County 16-0 in the fourth quarter to secure the program’s first-ever trip to the finals. The Bears led 9-7 at the half following a late safety that provided the edge. Crisp County grabbed a 13-9 lead heading into the final frame before Pierce County closed out the win with a field goal and fumble recovery touchdown.

Class 2A

Fitzgerald 24, Jefferson County 0

No. 1 ranked Fitzgerald previously defeated the Warriors 14-12 on Sept. 25 and swept the season series with a shutout victory at home to advance to the program’s third finals since 2015. Mario Clark put the Purple Hurricanes on the board with a rushing touchdown in the first quarter and Fitzgerald booted a field goal before the half to make it 10-0 at the break. Clark added his second touchdown in the fourth quarter and Chance Gamble iced the game with a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown. Teammates Jacquavious Pope (fumble recovery) and Todkevious Wallace (interception) also produced turnovers in the victory.

Class A Private

Trinity Christian 17, Calvary Day 7

No. 7 ranked Trinity Christian outscored visiting Calvary Day 10-0 in the second half to advance to the finals for the second time since 2017. Both teams recorded two interceptions in the first half and went into the break tied 7-7. David Dallas connected with Danny Baird for a 12-yard touchdown to get the Lions on the board and Calvary Day’s score came on a Greg Daniel 5-yard touchdown run. Dallas and Baird connected again with 1:55 left in the third quarter for a 37-yard touchdown and Ryan Earl’s interception set up Noah Maupin for a 20-yard field goal to push the lead to 17-7.

Class A Public

Irwin County 44, Metter 10

Defending state champion Irwin County served top-ranked host Metter its first loss of the year and advanced to its fourth-straight finals under its first-year head coach Casey Soliday. The Indians jumped out to a 24-0 lead with 3:09 left in the third quarter before coasting to victory. Irwin County finished the game with 248 rushing yards and outgained the Tigers 303-to-194 in total yards. Kam Ward led the way with 161 yards and two rushing scores and teammate Donavan Thomas racked up 62 yards and a touchdown off five carries. Derrick Taylor contributed a 103-yard interception return for a touchdown in the victory.

Brooks County 42, Clinch County 0

No. 4 ranked Brooks County took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with Omari Arnold’s 24-yard touchdown run and then poured on 28 point in the second quarter to take a 35-0 halftime lead. The Trojans previously defeated Clinch County 45-3 during the regular season. With the victory, Brooks County returns to its second-straight finals and will match up with Irwin County—which handed the team its only loss of the season in a 21-13 battle on Oct. 9.