5 No. 1 teams win handily; 5 seeking first state titles also advance

Gwinnett sent six teams overall to the semifinals and advanced three – Grayson, Buford and Collins Hill. But the three games played within a three-mile radius of downtown Norcross each went to the visiting teams – Grayson over Norcross, Oconee County over Greater Atlanta Christian and Prince Avenue over Wesleyan.

In 6A, Lee County beat Westlake 35-14 and will face Buford, a 45-26 winner over Valdosta. Buford was the Class 5A championship last season. Lee County won state titles in 2017 and 2018.

Warner Robins reached the Class 5A final for the fifth straight time, though hasn’t won since 2004. Warner Robins beat Jones County 56-21 and will play Cartersville, a 24-17 winner over Coffee.

Marist beat Bainbridge 42-0 to score its eighth shutout of the season, third in the playoffs. Marist will play Jefferson, which beat Benedictine 42-35 in a game if 11 ties or lead changes. Jefferson quarterback Malaki Starks rushed for 321 yards and scored five touchdowns.

The Class 3A semifinals were the most suspenseful. Pierce County trailed 13-12 in the final minutes but returned two fumbles for touchdowns and won 25-13. Pierce will play Oconee County, which beat GAC 21-20 in two overtimes.

In 2A, Fitzgerald, chasing its first state title since 1948, beat Jefferson County 24-0 while Callaway beat Rabun County 41-17. Callaway is one victory from its first state title after solving Rabun’s prolific offense, which features five-star quarterback Gunner Stockton.

In Class A, Irwin now faces Brooks County, which beat Clinch County 42-0, while Prince Avenue will play Trinity Christian, a 17-7 winner over Calvary Day.

The finals will be Dec. 28-30 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.