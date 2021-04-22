GHSA riflery state championships return after cancelled season

The Gators won the 2017, 2018 and 2019 titles and had a chance to win their fourth straight in 2020 but the season was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2019, Ware set two championship records led by Laci Jewell’s individual state championship record score of 298. In the finals, Jewell also set the individual finals record with a score of 103 for a total of 401 points. The Gators’ effort in 2019 followed Ware’s record-setting victory in 2018 with a team total of 1169.

This season, Ware beat Carrollton 1158-1113 in the riflery playoffs to earn its berth in the championship. The Gators will face a field of stiff competition including North Gwinnett, Cairo, Union Grove, Northside-Columbus, Camden County, Allatoona, Georgia Military, Upson-Lee, North Paulding, East Coweta, Lumpkin County and Social Circle. Cherokee was the highest losing semifinalist and Walton was the second highest losing semifinalist and both will make the trip to Griffin.