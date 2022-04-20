ajc logo
X

GHSA Riflery State Championship Preview

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By Score Atlanta
18 minutes ago

The GHSA Three-Position Riflery State Championship will take over the Shooting Education Sports Education Center at Georgia Southern University this Saturday. The fifteen team winners of the GHSA Semifinal competition plus two individual place teams will compete for the state team Championship. Saturday will be both a team and individual competition for all the participants. Each five-person team will count the top four scores for the team tally and the athletes that fire the highest eight scores will qualify for the individual finals.

This past year, Colin Haskins’ 296-point performance led Georgia Military its first ever state title—fueling their team total of 1160 points to edge Northside-Columbus (1154) and dethrone three-time defending champion Ware County. During the Gators’ three-year state championship run from 2017-19, Ware County etched its name in the state record-books. The 2018 team of Laci Jewell, Ben Smith, Tyler Hanson and Raine Riggins shot a phenomenal 1169 score and then Jewell set the individual state championship and finals record with scores of 298 and 401. Haskins’ was just two points shy of the all-time record last year.

As for this year’s field, Woodward Academy (1158), Georgia Military (1157-64), Ware County (1157-63), and Lumpkin County (1155), East Coweta (1153) and North Gwinnett (1146) posted the top team scores in the semifinals and Social Circle (1143), Wilcox County (1141) and Kennesaw Mountain (1140) were also very successful. Ware County and North Gwinnett, narrowly lost in the semifinals to Georgia Military and East Coweta, respectively, but advanced as the two highest scoring losing teams from the semifinals to round out the championship field. Woodward Academy and Social Circle both had all five shooters score 280 points or higher and they will need that depth to earn the state title. Woodward’s last team championship came in 2004 and Social Circle is in search for its first-ever.

Some of the top individual scores from the semifinals were Lumpkin County’s Maddy Moyer (296), Wilcox County’s Judson Terry (295), Lumpkin County’s Liv Lusky (293), Woodward Academy’s Quin Schifilliti, Social Circle’s Megan Townsend (292), Woodward Academy’s Kylie Hallas (291) and Kennesaw Mountain’s Julie Oubre (290).

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Editors' Picks
Jillian Anderson is co-founder of HERide, a new ride-sharing app designed for women drivers and women riders. Courtesy of HERide

Credit: HerRides

OPINION: Former ride-sharing driver gives lift to metro Atlanta women8h ago
Swapan Kumar stands in front of a home he owns in southwest Atlanta that the city has marked for demolition on Friday, March 25, 2022. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
7h ago
Atlanta police are investigating a death Wednesday at the Seven Courts Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING: Police investigating death at SW Atlanta apartment complex
1h ago
Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson speaks during a meeting in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday for a working session. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Juneteenth now a paid county holiday in Gwinnett County
3h ago
Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson speaks during a meeting in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday for a working session. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Juneteenth now a paid county holiday in Gwinnett County
3h ago
A driver slammed into a Dunwoody animal hospital early Wednesday morning. (Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink

Car crashes into Dunwoody animal hospital; driver in critical condition
3h ago
The Latest
Week 11 rankings - Lambert loses but still No. 1
6h ago
Lacrosse: Walton boys all business as playoffs approach
57 of 63 region champions advance to second round
Featured
Kenisha Fray hands out Pledge To Be A Voter cards during a drive-thru food giveaway at The Home Depot Backyard Saturday, September 26, 2020. Event volunteers helped provide food and groceries to an estimated 2,500 attendees and prepared them to cast their ballots in November. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Subtle change may have undermined Georgia automatic voter registration
21h ago
Mask mandate ends on flights, MARTA and at Atlanta’s airport
22h ago
Cops zero in on suspect in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top