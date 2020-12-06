GHSA playoffs: Third-round pairings

GHSA football playoffs (brackets)
Quarterfinals schedule
Class 7A
R1 #2 Lowndes at R5 #1 Milton
R4 #2 Parkview at R8 #1 Collins Hill
R1 #1 Colquitt County at R7 #1 Norcross
R6 #1 West Forsyth at R4 #1 Grayson
Class 6A
R1 #2 Valdosta at R5 #1 Carrollton
R4 #2 Langston Hughes at R8 #1 Buford
R1 #1 Lee County at R7 #1 River Ridge
R6 #1 Allatoona at R4 #1 Westlake
Class 5A
R7 #2 Cartersville at R1 #2 Ware County
R1 #3 Coffee at R7 #3 Calhoun
R1 #1 Warner Robins at R7 #1 Blessed Trinity
R8 #2 Eastside at R4 #1 Jones County
Class 4A
R5 #1 Riverdale at R3 #1 Benedictine
R4 #1 Carver-Columbus at R8 #1 Jefferson
R1 #1 Bainbridge at R7 #1 Cedartown
R6 #1 Marist at R4 #1 Perry
Class 3A
R1 #2 Appling County at R5 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian
R2 #1 Peach County at R8 #1 Oconee County
R5 #2 Carver-Atlanta at R1 #1 Pierce County
R5 #3 Cedar Grove at R2 #2 Crisp County
Class 2A
R1 #2 Thomasville at R5 #1 Callaway
R1 #3 Early County at R8 #1 Rabun County
R1 #1 Fitzgerald at R7 #1 Fannin County
R5 #3 Bremen at R4 #1 Jefferson County
Class 1A Public
R7 #2 Warren County at R3 #1 Metter
R2 #1 Irwin County at R8 #1 Commerce
R2 #3 Clinch County at R8 #3 Lincoln County
R8 #2 Washington-Wilkes at R2 #2 Brooks County
Class 1A Private
R5 #1 Wesleyan at R3 #1 Savannah Christian
R2 #1 Eagle’s Landing Christian at R8 #1 Prince Avenue Christian
R8 #3 George Walton at R3 #2 Calvary Day
R6 #1 Fellowship Christian at R4 #1 Trinity Christian
About the Author