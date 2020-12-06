X

GHSA playoffs: Third-round pairings

By Score Atlanta

GHSA football playoffs (brackets)

Quarterfinals schedule

Class 7A

R1 #2 Lowndes at R5 #1 Milton

R4 #2 Parkview at R8 #1 Collins Hill

R1 #1 Colquitt County at R7 #1 Norcross

R6 #1 West Forsyth at R4 #1 Grayson

Class 6A

R1 #2 Valdosta at R5 #1 Carrollton

R4 #2 Langston Hughes at R8 #1 Buford

R1 #1 Lee County at R7 #1 River Ridge

R6 #1 Allatoona at R4 #1 Westlake

Class 5A

R7 #2 Cartersville at R1 #2 Ware County

R1 #3 Coffee at R7 #3 Calhoun

R1 #1 Warner Robins at R7 #1 Blessed Trinity

R8 #2 Eastside at R4 #1 Jones County

Class 4A

R5 #1 Riverdale at R3 #1 Benedictine

R4 #1 Carver-Columbus at R8 #1 Jefferson

R1 #1 Bainbridge at R7 #1 Cedartown

R6 #1 Marist at R4 #1 Perry

Class 3A

R1 #2 Appling County at R5 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian

R2 #1 Peach County at R8 #1 Oconee County

R5 #2 Carver-Atlanta at R1 #1 Pierce County

R5 #3 Cedar Grove at R2 #2 Crisp County

Class 2A

R1 #2 Thomasville at R5 #1 Callaway

R1 #3 Early County at R8 #1 Rabun County

R1 #1 Fitzgerald at R7 #1 Fannin County

R5 #3 Bremen at R4 #1 Jefferson County

Class 1A Public

R7 #2 Warren County at R3 #1 Metter

R2 #1 Irwin County at R8 #1 Commerce

R2 #3 Clinch County at R8 #3 Lincoln County

R8 #2 Washington-Wilkes at R2 #2 Brooks County

Class 1A Private

R5 #1 Wesleyan at R3 #1 Savannah Christian

R2 #1 Eagle’s Landing Christian at R8 #1 Prince Avenue Christian

R8 #3 George Walton at R3 #2 Calvary Day

R6 #1 Fellowship Christian at R4 #1 Trinity Christian

