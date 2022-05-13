GHSA Lacrosse State Championships Preview

In the girls Class 6A-7A finals, 14-time state champion Milton will take on a Creekview team that is looking to make history by winning its first-ever state title. Milton has advanced to the finals with a 61-28 scoring advantage in the four previous rounds, while Creekview has dispatched its playoff opponents with a 64-21 edge. Milton’s lone instate loss this year came to Hillgrove (7-6) in overtime and Creekview’s came to Walton (16-15). The Grizzlies defeated Hillgrove 17-8 in the quarterfinals and Milton defeated Walton 11-3 in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Longtime rivals Westminster and Lovett will battle for the boys Class A-5A state title in a rematch of their April 8 meeting that Lovett won 9-6. The Lions carry a flawless 22-0 record and have outscored its four playoff opponents 68-17. Westminster overcame a 1-4 start to the season to reach the finals and carries a 7-game win-streak—including a 61-16 scoring advantage during the playoffs and a 7-4 win over defending state champion Blessed Trinity in the semifinals. Westminster has won six all-time state titles, while Lovett is looking for its fourth all-time championship and first since 2009.