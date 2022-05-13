ajc logo
X

GHSA Lacrosse State Championships Preview

GHSA Lacrosse

caption arrowCaption
GHSA Lacrosse

High School Sports Blog
By Craig Sager II
15 minutes ago

The 2022 GHSA Lacrosse season will conclude this Saturday at Denmark High School with a four-game lineup—starting with a Class A-5A and 6A-7A girls championship double-header and concluding with the boys Class A-5A and Class 6A-7A finals. Defending state champion Blessed Trinity and Northview will open the action at 10 a.m. in the Class A-5A finals. Blessed Trinity’s bid for a fourth-straight state title was snapped in 2019 by Starr’s Mill and the Titans avenged that defeat with a 12-6 win in last year’s championship to win the program’s fourth state title since 2016. Blessed Trinity completed last year’s championship run without a single loss to a Class A-5A opponent and is one victory away from another flawless run against its Class A-5A counterparts. Blessed Trinity has outscored its four playoff opponents 68-14 and opened up the year with a 21-8 win over Northview. Now, the two Titans will clash again after Northview’s thrilling 15-14 win over Starr’s Mill in the semifinals set up the rematch.

In the girls Class 6A-7A finals, 14-time state champion Milton will take on a Creekview team that is looking to make history by winning its first-ever state title. Milton has advanced to the finals with a 61-28 scoring advantage in the four previous rounds, while Creekview has dispatched its playoff opponents with a 64-21 edge. Milton’s lone instate loss this year came to Hillgrove (7-6) in overtime and Creekview’s came to Walton (16-15). The Grizzlies defeated Hillgrove 17-8 in the quarterfinals and Milton defeated Walton 11-3 in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Longtime rivals Westminster and Lovett will battle for the boys Class A-5A state title in a rematch of their April 8 meeting that Lovett won 9-6. The Lions carry a flawless 22-0 record and have outscored its four playoff opponents 68-17. Westminster overcame a 1-4 start to the season to reach the finals and carries a 7-game win-streak—including a 61-16 scoring advantage during the playoffs and a 7-4 win over defending state champion Blessed Trinity in the semifinals. Westminster has won six all-time state titles, while Lovett is looking for its fourth all-time championship and first since 2009.

Heavyweights Lambert and Walton will battle in Saturday’s nightcap for the boys Class 6A-7A state crown. These teams met in the 2019 state finals and Walton scored a thrilling 8-7 overtime victory to win its second state title. Lambert beat Walton 7-5 in 2020 before the season was cut short and also scored a 9-8 victory over the Raiders last season. This will be their first-meeting this year and Lambert will have an opportunity to win its sixth all-time state crown. Walton has poured on a 63-32 scoring advantage through the first four rounds of the playoffs, while Lambert’s defensive prowess has produced a 56-10 goals advantage. Lovett is the only team this season to score double-digit goals against the Longhorns (11-10) and Lambert will be facing a Walton team that has generated 14.9 goals per game this year. The Raiders’ high-powered attack allowed them to jump out to a 10-2 halftime lead in its 18-13 semifinal win over North Paulding. Conversely, Lambert led Buford 5-1 at the half and 8-3 after the third quarter before clinching its 8-6 win.

About the Author

Craig Sager II
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Tennis blog: Seven schools shooting for first state titles
4m ago
Golf blog: Very young Johns Creek team eager to keep title streak alive
4h ago
Baseball blog: Playoffs semifinals begin Saturday
6h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top