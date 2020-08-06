4-star quarterback transferring to Valdosta

Jake Garcia, a four-star quarterback committed to Southern Cal, announced Wednesday evening that he was transferring to Valdosta to play for coach Rush Propst.
Garcia is rated the consensus No. 4 pro-style QB prospect in the nation and No. 37 overall prospect, according to 247Sports, which broke the story.
Garcia planned to play his senior season at La Habra High in Orange County near Los Angeles, but California’s high school association announced last month that it was pushing football season into winter. Garcia plans to enroll early at Southern Cal.
“For me, it was big to play as a senior,” Garcia told 247Sports. “I need those game reps, and this is going to be a big year for me mentally as well in terms of preparing for college.”
At Valdosta, Garcia will have three Division I-caliber receivers (see Georgia Power 100 below). Presuming he’s the starter, he would replace all-state quarterback Tate Rodemaker, now at Florida State.
