GHSA football finals return to Mercedes-Benz draws record attendance

The football championships’ return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium drew a record paid attendance of 50,622 this week, far outpacing the 27,442 average total attendance from the previous four years at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.
“Pleased but not surprised,’’ GHSA executive director Robin Hines said Thursday. “The move back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium was well-received. After all, it’s the world’s best venue. The games played on Monday-Wednesday worked well and placed a spotlight on our games throughout the country.’’
Hines said the attendance numbers are not final as they do not include complimentary passes, which could add 5,000 or more to total.
The previous total attendance record was 47,922 for eight games in the final year of the Georgia Dome in 2016.
This year’s success proved the Monday-Wednesday schedule can work. The GHSA had played mid-week finals once before, in 2018, the last time that Mercedes-Benz was the venue. Played over two days, those eight games drew 40,463.
The finals otherwise have been played on weekends since 2008, when the GHSA first went to neutral-site championships starting with the old Georgia Dome.
Mercedes-Benz is typically booked and more expensive on the weekend that the GHSA would normally use, but the success of the mid-week games means they’re likely to become a tradition.
Also boosting attendance this season again were three flag football finals. Flag football was added to the championship schedule in 2020.
Attendance:
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
*2023 – 50,622 (8 games + 3 flag)
Center Parc Stadium
2022 - 40,462 (8 games + 3 flag)
2021 – 22,631 (8 games + 3 flag)
2020 – 24,476 (8 games + 2 flag)
2019 – 28,011 (8 games)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
2018 – 40,463 (8 games)
**Mercedes-Benz Stadium
2017 – 41,202 (8 games)
Georgia Dome
2016 – 47,922 (8 games)
2015 – 46,312 (7 games)
2014 – 45,744 (7 games)
2013 – 43,989 (7 games)
2012 – 40,326 (7 games)
2011 – 40,401 (5 games)
2010 – 44,154 (5 games)
2009 – 36,685 (5 games)
2008 – 37,659 (5 games)
*Paid attendance
**Six games moved to high school fields because of snow storm.
