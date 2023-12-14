GHSA football finals return to Mercedes-Benz draws record attendance

The football championships’ return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium drew a record paid attendance of 50,622 this week, far outpacing the 27,442 average total attendance from the previous four years at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.

“Pleased but not surprised,’’ GHSA executive director Robin Hines said Thursday. “The move back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium was well-received. After all, it’s the world’s best venue. The games played on Monday-Wednesday worked well and placed a spotlight on our games throughout the country.’’

Hines said the attendance numbers are not final as they do not include complimentary passes, which could add 5,000 or more to total.