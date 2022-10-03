GHSA football finals could return to Mercedes-Benz by 2023

Mercedes-Benz also was the finals venue in 2017, but a snowstorm forced six of the eight games to be played at high school venues instead.

State finals attendance peaked in 2016, the finals’ last year at the Georgia Dome, when it hit 47,922 for eight games.

Hines also announced Monday that the girls flag football semifinals, played last year in Mercedes-Benz, would be played at the Falcons’ indoor facility in Flowery Branch.

This year’s football finals, including the flag championships, will be played Dec. 8-10 at Georgia State.