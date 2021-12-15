GHSA Esports: Rocket League, Super Smash Bros., FIFA and League of Legends state championships Thursday at West Georgia

The fall Esports season will come to an end Thursday at The Coliseum on the University of West Georgia campus where GHSA will award championships in four events – Rocket League, Super Smash Bros., FIFA, and League of Legends.
In the Rocket League championship, a new titleholder will emerge after two-time defending champion Lambert failed to advance to the championship. New contenders West Forsyth and Forsyth Central will meet for the title at 3 p.m.
In the second Smash state championship, Fayette County will face East Paulding for the title and neither program has an Esports title. Defending-champion Westminster failed to advance to the title match.
Speaking of Westminster, it seems only fitting that the Wildcats will be competing against North Paulding for the FIFA state championship in its inaugural season. Westminster has won 14 boys and 14 girls soccer state championships and now they have a chance to win one in the virtual world.
Lambert has won the League of Legends state championship three times overall including the past two titles in the Fall of 2020 and the Spring of 2021. The Longhorns will try to defend their title against Northview. The Titans are looking for the program’s first-ever title.
League of Legends, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. will be live streamed on the NFHS Network and the PlayVS Twitch.
Fall 2021 GHSA Esports state championship schedule
Rocket League: 3:00 pm (West Forsyth vs. Forsyth Central)
Smash: 4:00 pm (Fayette County vs. East Paulding)
FIFA: 5:30 pm (Westminster vs. North Paulding)
League of Legends: 5:30 pm (Northview vs. Lambert)
