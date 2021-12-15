GHSA Esports: Rocket League, Super Smash Bros., FIFA and League of Legends state championships Thursday at West Georgia

In the Rocket League championship, a new titleholder will emerge after two-time defending champion Lambert failed to advance to the championship. New contenders West Forsyth and Forsyth Central will meet for the title at 3 p.m.

In the second Smash state championship, Fayette County will face East Paulding for the title and neither program has an Esports title. Defending-champion Westminster failed to advance to the title match.