GHSA coin flip good news to Norcross, Blessed Trinity, Prince Avenue

But if higher-seeded teams advance this week, then No. 1-ranked Warner Robins will play at No. 2 Blessed Trinity in a Class 5A quarterfinal. Both are seeded No. 1 from their regions, but because Blessed Trinity is higher on the bracket, and the coin fell in that direction, Blessed Trinity would be the home team.

Another potential quarterfinal between No. 1 seeds would be five-time defending champion Eagle’s Landing Christian at No. 1-ranked Prince Avenue Christian in Class 1A Private.

In Class 3A, No. 3 Peach County would play at No. 2 Oconee County.

No. 1 Grayson of Class 7A would be at home against any quarterfinal opponent next week, but No. 2 Colquitt County could travel to No. 3 Norcross.

No. 1 Lee County of 6A could travel to River Ridge in Cherokee County in Class 6A, but No. 2 Buford is guaranteed a home quarterfinal if the Wolves beat Cambridge on Friday.

No. 1 Fitzgerald of 2A and No. 1 Irwin County of 1A Public also face potential road quarterfinals.

Home-field advantage for the semifinals won’t be determined until next week, when the GHSA does another universal coin flip for that round.

The finals will be played on a neutral field, Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium, on Dec. 28-30.