GHSA Bass Fishing to celebrate third state championship at Clarks Hill Lake

This will be the second time that Clarks Hill Lake is hosting a GHSA bass fishing competition and the state’s best anglers will be vying for the ultimate prize as the sport continues its growth and popularity in its third year. Since the sport was introduced, the highest recorded catch was 25.15 pounds by Bainbridge’s Bowynn Brown and Shane Dill in 2021. That historic catch came in the Lake Seminole category. Jayden Faulkner and Davis Madden represented Evans High School in 2021 when they won the first-ever state title with a 20-03 catch. As previously stated, last year’s championship-winning catch was 16-12 by Bainrbidge’s Brown and Dill. This year has seen Bainbridge’s Reynolds and Logue (21-06) have the top score and Richmond Hill’s Branton Champion and Jackson Behringer tallying the second-best mark from the qualifiers. There were only two other schools to eclipse the 19-pound mark, two more teams that eclipsed the 17-pound mark and three more teams that hit the 15-pound mark.