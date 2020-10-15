Georgia coaching legend Robert Davis dies at age 77

''I believed in running the ball and stopping the run, and we won a lot doing that,'' Davis said in a 2016 interview with Georgia High School Football Daily. “It’s not the stuff they’re playing now, the basketball on grass. Nobody runs off-tackle now, and nobody G-blocks, the old-fashioned stuff. We wanted to be physical.”

Davis' 1976 and 1981 teams were named national champions by the National Sports News Service. Davis' 1976 team, featuring James Brooks, Ron Simmons and Jimmy Womack, is considered by some the state’s best team in history. It won its state-playoff games 42-0, 56-7 and 34-0.

''I don’t think anybody could’ve beaten us that year,'' Davis said in the 2016 interview. “We didn’t have any weaknesses. All I had to do was get them on the field and keep them between the ruts.”

In 1997, Davis left Warner Robins and started the program at Westside in Macon, where there hadn’t been a state-contending public-school team in nearly two decades. Davis won two region titles, reached two state semifinals and fashioned a 101-33 record with the Seminoles before retiring after the 2008 season.

Davis was inducted into the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2010 and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

His record in 36 seasons was 354-74-1. Only Larry Campbell and Alan Chadwick have won more games in Georgia.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Southside Baptist Church in Warner Robins, with graveside services at Magnolia Park Cemetery.