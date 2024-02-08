Furman player from Harrison on life support in South Carolina

Bryce Stanfield, the Furman defensive lineman who is on life support following a medical emergency Wednesday, was a two-time all-region player at Harrison High in Cobb County and starred for the Hoyas’ 2019 Class 5A championship team.

Stanfield, 21, had been working out with the team Wednesday morning at Furman’s Paladin Stadium when he was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he is in critical condition, the school said in a statement.

Stanfield is a junior who has played in 34 games and made 49 career tackles at Furman.