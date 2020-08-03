Four Questions with Marietta head coach Richard Morgan

2. Given the loss of those 17 now playing college football, eight at Power 5 Conference schools, what’s realistic this season? And was that the most talented senior class you’ve seen? “I would say it’s probably the most talented senior class I’ve had in my career. As far as moving forward, it’s not just talent but also experience that we’re replacing because they played so much football together. They’d been getting most of the playing time since they were freshmen and sophomores. We’ve built a strong program. A lot of the guys you’ll be hearing from this year were second-team guys in the past. I feel they’re ready to step up. They’re hungry and committed to the program. They’ve had success. You can look at a program top to bottom and see where it is, and they were 6-1 as freshmen and 6-1 in JV. They’re used to success and know how to practice. The guys in front of them showed them how to prepare. I know nobody knows most of their names, but hopefully we can change that as the year goes on. Now it’s their time to shine. I’m excited about this group.”

3. This has been a unique offseason with summer workouts restricted and the regular season delayed because of COVID-19. What is the biggest challenge with that? “You find out a lot about your kids and yourself going through something like this. Your job is to lead the program, and kids have to see that even though we’re away from each you, you’re still committed to them and working for them. It’s important to see that kids are finding ways to be involved. They were on our Zoom calls and watching film. They got their heads into the playbook. So you find out about the commitment level. Our kids did a great job getting themselves as ready as they could individually until we could get them back as a team. Now that they were back, the biggest thing in summer was getting their bodies back in shape. They bought in. Now that practice has started, it almost feels back to normal. There are still temperature checks and monitoring the locker room, making sure they aren’t congregating, but once we’re on the field, it feels like it always feels. The commitment and work are there.” [Marietta’s first workout in pads will be today.]