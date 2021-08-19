Forest Park, Riverwood agree to play after original games canceled

Three season openers were canceled Wednesday as Pickens vs. Gilmer, McNair vs. Forest Park and Riverwood vs. Sprayberry came off the schedule because of COVID-19 issues.
Forest Park and Riverwood quickly regrouped and will play each other Friday at Riverwood. Pickens is still searching for a weekend opponent in what would be coach Grant Myers’ debut.
Those cancellations bring to 18 the number of season openers that won’t be played this week because of COVID-19 concerns. Another was rescheduled Wednesday as Cedar Shoals and Clarke Central, originally scheduled to play this week, will play at Clarke on Oct. 28.
Also on Wednesday, Clayton County announced it would limit attendance at its three stadiums to 50% capacity this season.
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author